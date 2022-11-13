Trails Cafe - Holton

Hot Beef Dinner

$14.99

Slow roasted shredded beef layered between white bread & served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy. Served with green beans and salad bar. Our salad bar has been closed by the Jackson County Public Health Department due to COVID-19 until further notice. We are substituting a trio of homemade salads in substitution for the salad bar with this meal. It may include potato salad, pea salad, macaroni salad or broccoli salad.