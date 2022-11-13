Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Trails Cafe - Holton

648 Reviews

$$

601 Arizona Ave

Holton, KS 66436

Classic Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad
Chicken Fried Steak
Cheeseburger

Starters

Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheesy Bacon Fries

$6.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Stuffed Baked Potatoes

$6.99

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$6.99

Omelets

Three fresh eggs whipped with whole milk, cooked in butter & folded over. Served with potato choice & toast with jelly. Build you own with veggie, meat & cheese toppings

#10 Built Your Own Omelet

$6.99

Specialty Salads

Beef Taco Salad

$9.49

Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa & sour cream; served in a crispy flour tortilla shell

Black & Bleu Salad

$12.49+

Strips of blackened grilled sirloin cooked to order, lettuce, diced boiled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.49+

Fried chicken breast chunks tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced boiled eggs, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons & bleu cheese dressing.

Chef Salad

$11.49+

Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced boiled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese & choice of dressing.

Chicken Salad Cold Plate

$9.49

Chicken Taco Salad

$10.49

Your choice: diced grilled or fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa & sour cream & served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.

Classic Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad

$11.49+

Your choice: Fried or Grilled boneless chicken breast, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced boiled eggs, tomatoes & croutons.

Sandwiches

All Stater

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, crispy applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce & pickles on a bun.

B.L.Fried Green T.

$9.29

Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce & fried green tomato on toast.

B.L.T.

$8.99

Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce & tomato on toast.

BBQ Beef Sandwich

$9.69

Slow roasted shredded beef topped with BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws on a toasted bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Fried chicken breast tossed buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & pickles on toasted sourdough bread & served with bleu cheese dressing.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$9.49

Fried chicken breast topped with swiss, ham, lettuce & pickles toasted sour dough bread & served with honey mustard dressing.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.99

Chicken fried steak, lettuce & pickles on a bun.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.29

Homemade creamy cranberry-pecan chicken salad or tuna salad on a croissant.

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Your choice: fried or grilled with lettuce & pickles on a bun.

Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben

$9.49

Your choice: corned beef or turkey, thinly sliced with swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on toasted marbled rye.

H.B.L.T.

$9.49

Thinly sliced pit ham, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce & tomato on Texas toast.

Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.99+

Slow roasted beef layered between white bread, served with mashed potatoes & brown or white gravy: served with green beans.

Hot Ham n' Cheese

$8.99

Thinly sliced smoked pit ham & melted cheddar on a bun.

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$9.29

Country fried boneless pork fritter with lettuce & pickles on a bun.

The Lil Richard

$9.69

Hearty enough for a lumber jack! Fried chicken breast served, crispy applewood bacon, cheddar and our homemade ranch dressing on sour dough bread.

Turkey Club

$9.49Out of stock

Thinly sliced turkey breast, crispy applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough bread.

Woobie By Alex

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, crispy applewood bacon, grilled mushrooms & swiss on toasted sourdough bread.

Ham Croissant

$8.99

Thinly sliced ham, lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant.

Turkey Croissant

$8.99Out of stock

Thinly sliced turkey breast, lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant.

Local Fire-Grilled Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.29

Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$8.59

Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.09

Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.

Gigantor Burger

$10.99

Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.

Gigantor Cheeseburger

$11.09

Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference with cheddar, lettuce & pickle.

Gigantor Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.79

Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference with smoked applewood bacon & cheddar.

MacDaddy Burger

$9.59

Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with creamy macaroni & cheese.

Patty Melt

$8.79

Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled onions & swiss on toasted marble rye.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$8.79

Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled mushrooms & swiss.

Bacon Bleu Burger

$9.29

Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with crispy applewood bacon & bleu cheese crumbles.

Humpty Dumpty Burger

$11.29

Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with a fried egg, grilled onions, cheddar & crispy applewood bacon.

Mouthwatering Steaks

Holton Special

$14.49

USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 6 oz boneless cut sirloin, petite for the smaller appetite. Fire grilled to your preference. Served with potato choice, toast and salad bar.

10 Oz Sirloin

$17.99

USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 10 oz. boneless cut sirloin fire grilled to your preference. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Kansas City Strip

$23.99

USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 12 oz. boneless strip loin fire grilled to your preference. Serve with potato choice, toast and salad bar.

Homestyle Dinners

Chicken Breast Classic

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms & swiss. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.99

Boneless breast of chicken, hand breaded, fried & topped with white or brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Breaded tenderized steak, country fried & topped with white or brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Chicken Strip Dinner

$13.99

Boneless breast of chicken tenders, hand breaded, fried & served with ranch or sweet n' sour sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Fire grilled boneless breast of chicken. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Grilled 10 oz. Pork Chop

$15.49Out of stock

10 oz. fire grilled, seasoned, pork chop. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Hot Beef Dinner

$14.99

Slow roasted shredded beef layered between white bread & served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy. Served with green beans and salad bar. Our salad bar has been closed by the Jackson County Public Health Department due to COVID-19 until further notice. We are substituting a trio of homemade salads in substitution for the salad bar with this meal. It may include potato salad, pea salad, macaroni salad or broccoli salad.

Local Hamburger Steak

$14.99

Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: hand pattied ground chuck from Jackson County family farms, fire grilled to your preference. Served with your choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Local Salisbury Steak

Local Salisbury Steak

$16.49

USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 10 oz. hand pattied ground chuck, fire grilled to your preference & topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions & brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Pit Ham Steak

$14.29

Fire grilled thick cut hardwood smoked pit ham steak. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Seafood

Boneless Filet of Catfish

$15.99

8 oz. boneless hand breaded & fried catfish served with a lemon wedge & homemade tarter sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Southern Fried Whole Catfish

$16.49

16 oz, whole bone-in hand breaded & fried catfish served with a lemon wedge & homemade tarter sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Fried Shrimp Feast

$14.29

Fried shrimp served with a lemon wedge & homemade cocktail sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Lime-Garlic Fire Grilled Shrimp Skewers

$15.29

Lime-garlic fire grilled shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$15.29

6 pieces of jumbo fried shrimp served with a lemon wedge & homemade cocktail sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Just Catfish Filet

$8.00

Pressure Fried Chicken

2 Piece Chicken Dinner

$12.99

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice". Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

4 Piece Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice". Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.

Breast

$3.99

Wing

$2.29

Leg

$2.59

Thigh

$2.89

2 piece dark

$12.29

4 piece dark

$14.29

2 piece white

$12.79

4 piece white

$15.29

American Fries

$2.89

Bacon Slice

$1.79

Baked Potato

$2.89

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.49

Broccoli Salad

$2.29

Brown Gravy

$0.75

Cheddar

$1.50

Chicken Strip

$2.89

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Extra Salad Dressing-4oz

$1.00

French Fries

$2.89

Garlic Toast

$1.29

Green Beans

$2.29

Grilled Onions

$0.79

Grilled Onions & Mushrooms

$1.59

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$7.29

Homemade Chips

$1.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.89

Macaroni Salad

$2.29

Mashed Potatoes

$2.89

Pea Salad

$2.29

Potato Salad

$2.29

Salads TOGO (Pound)

$5.80

Salad Dressing-1 Pint

$5.75

SALAD BAR T0 GO (Ounce)

$0.45

Slice Cheese

$0.50

Toast

$0.99

Tomatoes

$0.79

White Gravy

$0.75

3 Jumbo Shrimp

$7.29

Oranges

$2.29

Senior (65+) & Veterans Meals

SR Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.99

Slow roasted shredded beef layered between white bread & served with mashed potatoes, brown or white gravy, green beans & a drink.

SR Chicken Strips

$9.99

Hand breaded boneless breast of chicken tenders, fired & served with choice of potato, green beans, Texas toast, choice of dipping sauce & drink.

SR Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Breaded tenderized steak, country fried, choice of potato, green beans, Texas toast & drink.

Chicken TO GO

6 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$10.19

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

8 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$13.29

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

10 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$16.49

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

12 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$19.69

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

14 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$22.89

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

16 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$26.09

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

18 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$29.29

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

20 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$32.49

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

30 Pieces Chicken TO GO

$48.49

Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.

Soup & Salad

1 Trip - 1 Plate Salad Bar

$6.49

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$3.49

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$7.50

Kids Chicken Strip

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Mini Corn Dog

$7.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Jumbo Shrimp

$7.50

Ice Cold Drinks & Sodas

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Dt. Dr Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Water W/Lemon

Water

Specialty Drinks

Coffee

$2.79

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.79

Milk

$2.79

Milk - Chocolate

$3.29

Roy Rogers

$3.29

Shirly Temple

$3.29

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.29

Orange Jiuce

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Dessert

Ala Mode

$1.50

Apple Pie Slice

$4.99

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Cherry Pie

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Chocolate Meringue Pie Slice

$4.99

Lemon Pie

$4.99

Oey Gooey Brownie

$5.99

Orea Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$5.99

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice

$4.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.99

Blueberry Delight

$5.99

Retail

A lovely gift for the hard to buy for. This lovely grouping includes a fancy syrup decanter, salted caramel Skinny Syrup and 100% Arabica coffee beans from Farmer’s Brothers.

Fancy Coffee Set-Salted Caramel

$32.49

CAFE CUE

Wagyu Brisket

$17.00

Pork Loin

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Spare Ribs

$15.00

Quarter Chicken

$14.00

Big L's Sampler

$23.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 Arizona Ave, Holton, KS 66436

Directions

