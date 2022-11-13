- Home
Trails Cafe - Holton
648 Reviews
$$
601 Arizona Ave
Holton, KS 66436
Starters
Omelets
Specialty Salads
Beef Taco Salad
Seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa & sour cream; served in a crispy flour tortilla shell
Black & Bleu Salad
Strips of blackened grilled sirloin cooked to order, lettuce, diced boiled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese, croutons, bleu cheese crumbles & bleu cheese dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken breast chunks tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced boiled eggs, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons & bleu cheese dressing.
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, diced boiled eggs, shredded cheddar cheese & choice of dressing.
Chicken Salad Cold Plate
Chicken Taco Salad
Your choice: diced grilled or fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, black olives, shredded cheddar cheese, salsa & sour cream & served in a crispy flour tortilla shell.
Classic Grilled or Fried Chicken Salad
Your choice: Fried or Grilled boneless chicken breast, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced boiled eggs, tomatoes & croutons.
Sandwiches
All Stater
Grilled chicken breast, crispy applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce & pickles on a bun.
B.L.Fried Green T.
Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce & fried green tomato on toast.
B.L.T.
Crispy applewood bacon, lettuce & tomato on toast.
BBQ Beef Sandwich
Slow roasted shredded beef topped with BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws on a toasted bun.
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast tossed buffalo sauce & topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce & pickles on toasted sourdough bread & served with bleu cheese dressing.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Fried chicken breast topped with swiss, ham, lettuce & pickles toasted sour dough bread & served with honey mustard dressing.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak, lettuce & pickles on a bun.
Chicken Salad Croissant
Homemade creamy cranberry-pecan chicken salad or tuna salad on a croissant.
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice: fried or grilled with lettuce & pickles on a bun.
Corned Beef or Turkey Reuben
Your choice: corned beef or turkey, thinly sliced with swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on toasted marbled rye.
H.B.L.T.
Thinly sliced pit ham, crispy applewood bacon, lettuce & tomato on Texas toast.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Slow roasted beef layered between white bread, served with mashed potatoes & brown or white gravy: served with green beans.
Hot Ham n' Cheese
Thinly sliced smoked pit ham & melted cheddar on a bun.
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Country fried boneless pork fritter with lettuce & pickles on a bun.
The Lil Richard
Hearty enough for a lumber jack! Fried chicken breast served, crispy applewood bacon, cheddar and our homemade ranch dressing on sour dough bread.
Turkey Club
Thinly sliced turkey breast, crispy applewood bacon, swiss, lettuce & tomato on toasted sourdough bread.
Woobie By Alex
Grilled chicken breast, crispy applewood bacon, grilled mushrooms & swiss on toasted sourdough bread.
Ham Croissant
Thinly sliced ham, lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant.
Turkey Croissant
Thinly sliced turkey breast, lettuce & tomato on a toasted croissant.
Local Fire-Grilled Burgers
Hamburger
Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
Cheeseburger
Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Farm to Table! 6 oz, hand pattied, fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
Gigantor Burger
Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference, served on a bun with lettuce & pickle.
Gigantor Cheeseburger
Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference with cheddar, lettuce & pickle.
Gigantor Bacon Cheeseburger
Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference with smoked applewood bacon & cheddar.
MacDaddy Burger
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with creamy macaroni & cheese.
Patty Melt
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled onions & swiss on toasted marble rye.
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with grilled mushrooms & swiss.
Bacon Bleu Burger
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with crispy applewood bacon & bleu cheese crumbles.
Humpty Dumpty Burger
Farm to Table! 6 oz. hand pattied & fire grilled to your preference. Topped with a fried egg, grilled onions, cheddar & crispy applewood bacon.
Mouthwatering Steaks
Holton Special
USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 6 oz boneless cut sirloin, petite for the smaller appetite. Fire grilled to your preference. Served with potato choice, toast and salad bar.
10 Oz Sirloin
USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 10 oz. boneless cut sirloin fire grilled to your preference. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Kansas City Strip
USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 12 oz. boneless strip loin fire grilled to your preference. Serve with potato choice, toast and salad bar.
Homestyle Dinners
Chicken Breast Classic
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms & swiss. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Boneless breast of chicken, hand breaded, fried & topped with white or brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded tenderized steak, country fried & topped with white or brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Chicken Strip Dinner
Boneless breast of chicken tenders, hand breaded, fried & served with ranch or sweet n' sour sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Fire grilled boneless breast of chicken. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Grilled 10 oz. Pork Chop
10 oz. fire grilled, seasoned, pork chop. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Hot Beef Dinner
Slow roasted shredded beef layered between white bread & served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy. Served with green beans and salad bar. Our salad bar has been closed by the Jackson County Public Health Department due to COVID-19 until further notice. We are substituting a trio of homemade salads in substitution for the salad bar with this meal. It may include potato salad, pea salad, macaroni salad or broccoli salad.
Local Hamburger Steak
Farm to Table! 10 oz. hand pattied USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: hand pattied ground chuck from Jackson County family farms, fire grilled to your preference. Served with your choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Local Salisbury Steak
USDA CHOICE BLACK ANGUS: 10 oz. hand pattied ground chuck, fire grilled to your preference & topped with sautéed mushrooms, onions & brown gravy. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Pit Ham Steak
Fire grilled thick cut hardwood smoked pit ham steak. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Seafood
Boneless Filet of Catfish
8 oz. boneless hand breaded & fried catfish served with a lemon wedge & homemade tarter sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Southern Fried Whole Catfish
16 oz, whole bone-in hand breaded & fried catfish served with a lemon wedge & homemade tarter sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Fried Shrimp Feast
Fried shrimp served with a lemon wedge & homemade cocktail sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Lime-Garlic Fire Grilled Shrimp Skewers
Lime-garlic fire grilled shrimp served with our homemade cocktail sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
6 pieces of jumbo fried shrimp served with a lemon wedge & homemade cocktail sauce. Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Just Catfish Filet
Pressure Fried Chicken
2 Piece Chicken Dinner
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice". Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
4 Piece Chicken Dinner
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice". Served with choice of potato, toast and salad bar.
Breast
Wing
Leg
Thigh
2 piece dark
4 piece dark
2 piece white
4 piece white
American Fries
Bacon Slice
Baked Potato
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Broccoli Salad
Brown Gravy
Cheddar
Chicken Strip
Cottage Cheese
Extra Salad Dressing-4oz
French Fries
Garlic Toast
Green Beans
Grilled Onions
Grilled Onions & Mushrooms
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Homemade Chips
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potatoes
Pea Salad
Potato Salad
Salads TOGO (Pound)
Salad Dressing-1 Pint
SALAD BAR T0 GO (Ounce)
Slice Cheese
Toast
Tomatoes
White Gravy
3 Jumbo Shrimp
Oranges
Senior (65+) & Veterans Meals
SR Hot Beef Sandwich
Slow roasted shredded beef layered between white bread & served with mashed potatoes, brown or white gravy, green beans & a drink.
SR Chicken Strips
Hand breaded boneless breast of chicken tenders, fired & served with choice of potato, green beans, Texas toast, choice of dipping sauce & drink.
SR Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded tenderized steak, country fried, choice of potato, green beans, Texas toast & drink.
Chicken TO GO
6 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
8 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
10 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
12 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
14 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
16 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
18 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
20 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
30 Pieces Chicken TO GO
Hand breaded & pressure cooked to order. Juicy on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Pieces are "cooks choice" which includes all pieces.
Ice Cold Drinks & Sodas
Specialty Drinks
Retail
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
601 Arizona Ave, Holton, KS 66436