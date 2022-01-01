Weston restaurants you'll love

Go
Weston restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Weston

Weston's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Weston restaurants

TIN KITCHEN image

 

TIN KITCHEN

509 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Strips$6.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Double Cheeseburger$10.99
More about TIN KITCHEN
Green Dirt Farm Creamery image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • CHEESE

Green Dirt Farm Creamery

1099 Welt St., Weston

Avg 4.8 (253 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Cuban$14.00
A grilled classic! GDF Aux Arcs cheese with smoked ham, pickled red onions, dill pickles and spicy mustard aioli on sourdough bread.
The Stoney One$14.00
Turkey breast, GDF Garlic Peppercorn Fresh cheese, stoneground mustard, pickled green tomatoes, and greens on rustic farmhouse bread
Ruby, Don't Go Bacon My Heart$12.00
Fan favorite!! Grilled cheese with our Ruby and Aux Arcs cheeses, jam and crumbled bacon on sourdough bread.
More about Green Dirt Farm Creamery
The 640 Pizza & Pints image

 

The 640 Pizza & Pints

710 Thomas St, Weston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The 640 Pizza & Pints
Map

More near Weston to explore

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Saint Joseph

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Kearney

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (968 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston