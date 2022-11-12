Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Froggys Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

311 E, US-24

Saint Marys, KS 66536

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Beverages

Coca Cola

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Root Beer

$2.49

Diet dr pepper

$2.49

Raspberry tea

$2.49

Water

Coffee

$1.49

De-caf Coffee

$1.49

Wild toad

$2.49

Crazy frog

$2.49

Iced tea

$2.49

Small Chocolate milk

$2.49

Large chocolate milk

$2.99

Refill

$0.89

Strawberry lemonade

$3.48

Coffee

$1.49

De-caf coffee

$1.49

Hot Cocoa

$2.99

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate milk

$3.49

Hot Tea (Black or green tea)

$1.49

Orange juice

$2.99

Cranberry juice

$2.99

Apple juice

$2.99

Lily Bloom

$2.99

Sunrise

$2.99

Apple Fizz

$2.99

Refill

$0.89

Coffee (Copy)

$1.49
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Froggys restaurant, located in Saint Mary’s KS, is a home style family restaurant. Froggys has been a staple in the community for over 10yrs. At Froggys we provide a warm and inviting atmosphere, while offering a wide variety menu; from a traditional breakfast, to burgers, Mexican fajitas, or your moms hot beef. We are known for our hometown service and delicious home cooked meals. Froggys restaurant satisfies your every craving.

Website

Location

311 E, US-24, Saint Marys, KS 66536

Directions

Gallery
Froggys Restaurant image
Froggys Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
Trails Cafe - Holton
orange star4.5 • 648
601 Arizona Ave Holton, KS 66436
View restaurantnext
WILD OLIVES - 1 W Flint Hills Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1 W Flint Hills Dr Alma, KS 66401
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Saint Marys
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston