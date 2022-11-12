American
Froggys Restaurant
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Froggys restaurant, located in Saint Mary’s KS, is a home style family restaurant. Froggys has been a staple in the community for over 10yrs. At Froggys we provide a warm and inviting atmosphere, while offering a wide variety menu; from a traditional breakfast, to burgers, Mexican fajitas, or your moms hot beef. We are known for our hometown service and delicious home cooked meals. Froggys restaurant satisfies your every craving.
311 E, US-24, Saint Marys, KS 66536
