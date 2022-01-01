Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Abigails 3701 Sw Plaza Dr

658 Reviews

$

3701 Sw Plaza Dr

Topeka, KS 66609

Fish and Chips
Classic Cheeseburger
8 Wings

Bar Snacks

Battered Mushrooms

$5.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Corn Nuggets

$6.50

Basket of French Fries

$6.50

Fried Green Beans

$6.50

Basket of Homemade Potato Chips

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Mozzerella Sticks

$6.50

Basket of Onion Rings

$6.50

Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$6.50

Basket of Waffle Fries

$6.50

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$6.50

Spicy Cheese Curds

$6.50

Basket of Tater Tots

$6.50

Trio

$16.00

Starters

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$7.95

Abigail's Chips & Queso

$7.95

All Meat Nachos

$10.95

Beef Tacos

$6.95

Bottle Caps

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Cheese Shots

$8.95

Chicken Parmesan Bites

$8.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.95

Jalpeno Skewer

$9.95

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.95

Loaded Meat Quesadilla

$11.95

Mini Quesadilla

$6.95

Nachos

$9.95

Philly Steak Quesadilla

$8.95

Southwestern Eggrolls

$8.95

Philly Nachos

$8.95

Best of Abigails

Abigail's Philly

$8.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.95

Fish and Chips

$10.95

Open Faced

$10.95

Texas Melt

$10.95

Fish Po’Boy

$8.95

Pork Tender Sandwich

$10.95

Loaded Mac and Cheese Bowl

$7.95

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.95

Breakfast Burger

$11.95

Classic Cheeseburger

$9.95

Classic Double Cheeseburger

$14.95

Cowboy Burger

$11.95

Jalapeno Burger

$10.95

Mushroom and Swiss Burger

$10.95

Dinners

Cordon Blue Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Country Fried Chicken Dinner

$11.95

Monteray Chicken Dinner

$13.95

Salisbury Steak Dinner

$13.95

Seasoned Grilled Chicken Dinner

$11.95

Pork Tender Dinner

$12.95

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$10.95

Chicken Cordon Blue Sandwich

$10.95

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Spicy BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Deli Style Sandwiches

BLT

$9.95

Club

$8.95

French Dip

$9.95

Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Hot Melt

$9.95

Flatbread Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.95

Build Your Own

$8.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$8.95

Philly Steak Pizza

$8.95

Spicy BBQ Chicken Pizza

$8.95

Taco Pizza

$8.95

Sausage and Pepperoni

$8.95

Hamburger Pizza

$8.95

Jumbo Wings

6 Wings

$9.00

8 Wings

$12.00

10 Wings

$15.00

12 Wings

$18.00

14 Wings

$21.00

16 Wings

$24.00

18 Wings

$27.00

20 Wings

$30.00

22 Wings

$33.00

24 Wings

$36.00

26 Wings

$39.00

28 Wings

$42.00

30 Wings

$45.00

50 Wings

$75.00

75 Wings

$112.50

100 Wings

$150.00

150 Wings

$225.00

200 Wings

$300.00

Sides

French Fries/Side

$3.00

Waffle Fries/Side

$3.00

Tater Tots/Side

$3.00

Onion Rings/Side

$4.00

Homemade Chips/Side

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

SIDE- Loaded Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

No side

Wraps

WRAP- Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.95

WRAP- Spicy Chicken BBQ Wrap

$10.95

WRAP- Chicken Cordon Blue Wrap

$10.95

WRAP- Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

$1.00 Wing Special

6 Wings

$6.00

8 Wings

$8.00

10 Wings

$10.00

12 Wings

$12.00

14 Wings

$14.00

16 Wings

$16.00

18 Wings

$18.00

20 Wings

$20.00

22 Wings

$22.00

24 Wings

$24.00

26 Wings

$26.00

28 Wings

$28.00

30 Wings

$30.00

50 Wings

$50.00

100 Wings

$100.00

150 Wings

$150.00

200 Wings

$200.00

Tacos

Beef Taco

$1.50

Taco Platter

$8.95

Combo Platter

$9.95

Taco Burger Platter

$7.95

Taco Salad Bowl

$7.95

Taco Pizza

$8.95

Taco burger only

$3.95

Burrito

$5.95

Drinks

Soda

$1.82

Large Soda

$2.73

Tea

$1.82

Large Ice Tea

$2.73

Large Juice

$2.73

Coffee

$1.82

Red bull Can

$3.71

Small Water

Large Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3701 Sw Plaza Dr, Topeka, KS 66609

Directions

