Bars & Lounges
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Lawrence Beer Company - West Lawrence
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For ordering from our East location please us https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeerco/v3
Location
4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence, KS 66049
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lawrence
PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurant