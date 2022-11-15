Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

Lawrence Beer Company - West Lawrence

review star

No reviews yet

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C

Lawrence, KS 66049

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

LBC Burger
Pretzel Bites
Hot Ham and Cheese

LBC Beers

'Lectric IPA Crowler

$10.00

Hops are focused on flavor and aroma first; bitterness is present but restrained to let the intense tropical fruit flavor shine. Expect pineapple, papaya, and mango upfront with just enough bitterness to urge another drink.

BIG Peach Saison Crowler

$10.00

Higher alcohol content promotes the complexity of the French Saison yeast. The usual saison suspects of black pepper, clove, banana, and fruity esters come through and shine brighter with the thicker backbone an 8.5% abv beer provides. The addition of peaches during fermentation adds an additional layer to the flavor profile. Big is sneaky as it tastes neither boozy, hot, or harsh. Accessible to all drinkers big and small.

Raspberry Edel Berliner Weisse Crowler

$10.00

A super refreshing, tart wheat beer brewed with raspberries. Low alcohol, subtle sourness, lightly hopped, supremely consumable. It's a little beer with a big presence. "Big hitter, the lama."

Van Lear Gose Crowler

$10.00

Coriander, Himalayan Pink Salt, and pomegranate unite in this pleasingly sour ale. Expect up front tartness, a touch of sweetness, and a hint of salt on the finish. An ideal hot weather beer and a diamond in the coal.

Oktoberfest Crowler

$10.00

This beer stays close to its German roots as a medium body amber lager featuring a bready malt body and balanced hop presence. It steps out with the use of two types of rye malt for added spice and mouthfeel.

East Side Session IPA Crowler

$10.00

Our ode to a modern hop forward ale, East Side is an equal blend of four hop varieties that hit every note of the new-school hop experience. Expect a balance of citrus, pine, tropical fruit, and the venerated and ever-amorphous dank. Aromatic with a soft bitterness, this beer is a true pounder and a worthy representation of our awesome ‘hood.

Double 'Lectric DIPA Crowler

$12.00

This double IPA was brewed in honor of the venerable ‘Lectric IPA (our flagship and most popular beer) to celebrate 4 years in business. Expect ‘Lectric, but with more intense tropical and stone fruit aroma, more body, more mouthfeel, more hop bitterness, more alcohol, just MORE ‘Lectric. Here’s to four more years!

Mojito Hard Seltzer Crowler

$10.00

A seltzer version of a classic mojito cocktail but twice the volume and half the price.

Every Vote Counts IPA Crowler

$10.00

Chinook and Simcoe hops throw heavy grapefruit, pine, and resin for this snappy West Coast IPA. Brewed in collaboration with election officials and craft breweries nationwide, Every Vote Counts aims to increase voter registration and participation in Kansas. Raise a glass to democracy and visit voteks.org for more voting information!

Pal Pilsner Crowler

$10.00

Pal is dry, clean, and crisp. 100% pilsner malt provides a bready base, while Cascade and Liberty hops add floral, citrus, and subtle spice character. Pal is designed to be an anytime, anywhere, go to beer. Best enjoyed through multiple pints in the company of friends. Raise a glass to the special people in your life!

Pinot Gris- Underwood

$6.00

250ml serving of canned Underwood Pint Gris wine from Union Wine Co in Oregon. A bright and refreshing white wine that brings the Pinot flavor experience to more people. Reflecting the character of the region, this wine was made for backyard BBQ's and summer evenings. Tasting Notes: Lemongrass, green apple, white stone fruit.

Austins Eastciders 12oz can

$6.00

12oz can of Austin Eastcider Original Dry Cider. 5% ABV, Gluten Free.

Small Plates/Shareables

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

bite sized pretzel balls are fried until crisp and tossed with butter and seat salt, and served with pimento beer cheese and grainy honey mustard. | V

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

brussels sprouts are halved and fried with spiced pipits, cotija cheese, cumin-citrus dressing. V | GF

Waffle Fries Basket

$9.00

Beer battered and seasoned waffle fries fried to a crisp and served with malt vinegar dijonaisse and pimento beer cheese. I V. add chili and cheese for +3

Chips and Salsa and Queso

$10.00

V

LBC Nachos

$13.00

black beans, bell peppers, onions, queso, salsa, sour cream, guacamole | V

Chips and Guacamole

$9.00

Garden and Bowl

Half Green

$10.00

our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. | GF | V

Full Green

$14.00

our flagship salad. Raspberries, fried shallots, local goat cheese from Goddard’s farm in Lecompton, candied walnuts, and a sweet sherry vinaigrette made with shallots and honey round out this sweet, crunchy salad. | GF | V

Half Baby Arugula

$10.00

shaved fennel, orange supremes, pecorino, toasted almonds, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Full Baby Arugula

$14.00

shaved fennel, orange supremes, pecorino, toasted almonds, white balsamic vinaigrette.

Tomato Basil Soup

$10.00+

parmesan, grilled sourdough. I V

Stout Chili

$5.00+

white cheddar, onions, saltines.

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar. blue cheese.

Mains

LBC Burger

$13.00+

Our best seller. One or two 1⁄4 pound smashed brisket patties with white American cheese, applewood smoked bacon, and house half – sweet pickles based on Josh’s moms recipe. Topped with lettuce, and tomatoes, and “Larry sauce”. Larry sauce is a creamy spicy mayo based sauce that rounds out the burger. Served on brioche. Burger is made well done, diner style, no substitutions.

Thunderbird

$14.00

a house made ground chicken blend patty with egg and bread crumbs to hold it all together. Served on brioche with a Memphis style mustard slaw, swiss cheese, and a spicy cherry pepper mayo.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$13.00

cheddar, swiss, goats milk chevre, raspberry jalapeño bacon jam, hickory ham, toasted sourdough

Wings

$16.00

Six wings with a choice of three flavors, all served with spicy ranch.

Veggie Sammy

$12.00

roasted vegetables, griddled provoleta, aioli, chimichurri, on toasted sourdough.

BLT

$14.00

applewood bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, aioli, on toasted sourdough.

Turkey Club

$14.00

roasted turkey breast, applewood bacon, smashed avocado, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, aioli, sourdough.

Reuben

$15.00

corned beef, kraut, larry sauce, swiss, on marble rye.

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

white cheddar, blue cheese, pepper jelly.

West Side Burger

$15.00

1/4lb smash patty. pepperjack. street corn. stout chili. fried tortilla strips.

Pulled Pork Plate

$17.00

house smoked bbq pulled pork. pickles. green apple slaw. texas toast.

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.00

Additions

Pimento Beer Cheese

$2.00

Larry Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Ranch Dressing

$1.00

22oz Bottles

22oz Big Wonderful Mixed Culture Saison Bottle

$15.00

Big Wonderful is first fermented with a French saison yeast to terminal gravity then laid to rest on one-pound-per-gallon of peaches and pitched with a house blend of wild yeast and bacteria. The eight month secondary fruit fermentation allows brettanomyces, lactobacillus, and pediococcus cultures to sour the beer and develop complex farmhouse characteristics. Expect layers of stone fruit, medium acidity, and balanced brett funk.

Red Bottles

Marietta Old Vine Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

We take great pride in our OVR Series. Anchored by Old Vine Red, it represents our dedication to producing quality wine that is concentrated, balanced, and delicious and available at pricing that allows families across the country to have it on their table. For us, table wine is one of the simple pleasures that is part of enjoying food, community, and life.

The Jack Cab Sauv Bottle

$24.00

Extraordinary quality to value can be tasted in this Cabernet Sauvignon. 2017 was an excellent vintage for Washington State and it shows in this wine loaded with aromas of blackberries, black cherries, herbs, hints of barrels spice with fresh acidity and silky tannins. Enjoy!

LFK Malbec Bottle

$20.00

Extremely popular, Argentinian Malbec is an inky, medium-bodied, dry red wine with strong impressions of dark fruits on the nose and palate. This wine tends to have mellower tannins than its French counterpart.

Fly By Noir Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Sun-dried tart cherry, cinnamon, rose petals and red rock candy aromas are backed by notes of graphite and black tea. The delicate aromas follow through to the flavors with the addition of dried cranberry and orange peel with a soft finish.

White/Rosé Bottles

Mr. Pink Rose Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Perfectly pink, with flavors full of fresh picked cherries, crisp watermelon, pomegranates, and lip smacking acidity to balance out the mouthwatering fruit sweetness, this years “Mr. Pink” deserves to be stocked in your fridge. But just like last year, do NOT wait until the warm summer months, as it will be long gone.

Koha Sauv Blanc Bottle

$20.00

Pungent aromas of citrus, nettles and sage, with lively passionfruit and floral notes adding allure and complexity. This wine delivers delicious citrus and stonefruit flavours with a crisp, refreshing finish that is synonymous with Marlborough.

Brutocao Chardonnay Bottle

$45.00

With aromas of tropical fruits, this wine gives way to créme brulée flavors from the barrel fermentation. Additionally, it has rich fruit flacors and a dense mouth feel which is held intact witha citrus overtone, crispness, and long finish.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Food and Crowler to Go Orders. For ordering from our East location please us https://www.toasttab.com/lawrencebeerco/v3

Website

Location

4811 Bob Billings Pkwy Ste C, Lawrence, KS 66049

Directions

Gallery
Lawrence Beer Company image
Lawrence Beer Company image
Lawrence Beer Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Shack - Lawrence
orange star3.9 • 257
1008 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Happy Basset Brewing - 49th St
orange starNo Reviews
510 Sw 49th St Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
Abigails - 3701 Sw Plaza Dr
orange star4.4 • 658
3701 Sw Plaza Dr Topeka, KS 66609
View restaurantnext
PrimeTime Grille
orange star4.6 • 216
2204 S Princeton Cir Dr Ottawa, KS 66067
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
orange star4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
orange star4.4 • 1,559
837 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Lawrence, KS
orange star4.4 • 818
1516 W 23rd St. Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
Rudy’s Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 328
704 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrence
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston