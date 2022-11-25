Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rudy’s Pizzeria

328 Reviews

$

704 Massachusetts St

Lawrence, KS 66044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Build Your Own Pizza

8" Personal (Carry Out Only)

$4.50

10" Small BYO

$8.34

12" Medium BYO

$11.79

16" Large BYO

$16.99

18" Extra Large BYO

$20.99

Gourmet Pizzas

10" Taco

$11.95

10" Wally's Blt

$11.95

10” Tanner

$11.95

10" Rudy

$11.95

10" Cheezy

$11.95

10" Bar-B-Que Rudy

$11.95

10" Hampy

$11.95

10" Andy

$11.95

10" Mama

$11.95

10" Papa

$11.95

10" Mason

$11.95

10" White Pizza

$11.95

10" Cheeseburger

$11.95

10" Half/Half Specialty

$11.95

12" Rudy

$15.69

12" Mason

$15.69

12" Mama

$15.69

12" Papa

$15.69

12" Tanner

$15.69

12" Wally's Blt

$15.69

12" Taco

$15.69

12" Hampy

$15.69

12" Andy

$15.69

12" Cheezy

$15.69

12" Bar-B-Que Rudy

$15.69

12" White Pizza

$15.69

12" Cheeseburger

$15.69

12" Half/Half Specialty

$15.69

16" Rudy

$21.99

16" Mason

$21.99

16" Mama

$21.99

16" Papa

$21.99

16" Tanner

$21.99

16" Wally's Blt

$21.99

16" Taco

$21.99

16" Hampy

$21.99

16" Andy

$21.99

16" Cheezy

$21.99

16" Bar-B-Que Rudy

$21.99

16" White Pizza

$21.99

16" Cheeseburger

$21.99

16" Half/Half Specialty

$21.99

18" Rudy

$26.99

18" Mason

$26.99

18" Mama

$26.99

18" Papa

$26.99

18" Tanner

$26.99

18" Wally's Blt

$26.99

18" Taco

$26.99

18" Hampy

$26.99

18" Andy

$26.99

18" Cheezy

$26.99

18" Bar-B-Que Rudy

$26.99

18" White Pizza

$26.99

18" Cheeseburger

$26.99

18" Half/Half Specialty

$26.99

Starters & Greens

Side Salads

$3.99

Create Your Own Salad

$4.49

Half-Dozen Wings

$6.99

Dozen Wings

$12.99

Bread Stix

$3.29

Pepperoni Stix

$5.19

Ghost Pepper Cheese & Jalapeno Stix

$5.19

Gluten Free Breaded Boneless Chicken Wings

$6.49

Cheese Sticks

$4.29

Chips

Cauliflour Wings

$6.49

Vegan Stix

$5.29

Build a Pocket Za (Calzone)

Personal PocketZa

$5.49

Small PocketZa

$6.49

Medium PocketZa

$7.79

Large PocketZa

$11.89

Daily Specials

Daily Deal Slice

$7.95

Daily Deal Sausage

$7.95

Daily Deal Cheese

$7.95

Daily Deal Veg (Pick 3)

$7.95

Daily Deal Pep

$7.95

Rudys Subs

Meatball Grinder

$8.49

Chicken Parmesan

$8.49

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.99

Homemade Reese’s Brownies

$1.83

Gelato

$2.79

Turnovers

$3.99+

Cookie Choice

$0.92

Dessert Stix

$4.99

Extra Cup Of Icing

$0.80

Sauce

Ranch

$0.40

Marinara On Side

$0.40

Alfredo On Side

$0.60

Garlic Parmesan On Side

$0.60

Pesto

$1.00

Honey BBQ

$0.40

Sweet Chili

$0.40

Franks Red Hot

$0.40

Olive Oil

$0.40

Honey

$0.25

Pizza Break

-----------------------

Dressings

Ranch

$0.40

House

$0.40

Italian

$0.40

Thousand Island

$0.40

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.40

Caesar

$0.40

Honey Mustard

$0.40

French

$0.40

Lite Italian

$0.40

Coupons

Two 10" Pizzas with 3 Toppings

$14.49

Medium 3 Topping Pizza

$9.99

16" Large Pizza with 3 Toppings

$13.99

18" Extra Large 3 Topping Pizza

$18.25

New Coupons

Two 10" Pizzas with 3 Toppings

$14.49

Medium 3 Topping Pizza

$10.99

16" Large Pizza with 3 Toppings

$14.99

Beverages

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Barq's Rootbeer

Pibb Extra

Sprite

Lemonade

Orange Fanta

China Mist Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

Iced water

Juice Boxes & Refills

Apple Juice

$1.00

Very Berry

$1.00

Fruit Punch

$1.00

Refill Lrg

$0.46

Refill Small

$0.32

Weekend Special

BYO Small Weekend

$6.66

BYO Medium Weekend

$9.21

BYO Large Weekend

$13.01
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

704 Massachusetts St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

Gallery
Rudy’s Pizzeria image
Rudy’s Pizzeria image
Rudy’s Pizzeria image

Similar restaurants in your area

JB's Cali Fusion - 805 Vermont St
orange starNo Reviews
805 Vermont St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Lawrence
orange star3.9 • 257
1008 Massachusetts St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
India Palace
orange starNo Reviews
129 E 10th Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Lawrence Beer Company - Lawrence, KS
orange star3.5 • 111
826 Pennsylvania St Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lawrence

PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
orange star4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Papa Kenos Pizzeria - Lawrence
orange star4.4 • 1,559
837 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Dempsey's Burger Pub
orange star4.2 • 1,389
623 Vermont Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q - Lawrence, KS
orange star4.4 • 818
1516 W 23rd St. Lawrence, KS 66046
View restaurantnext
RPG (Restaurant, Pub & Games)
orange star4.6 • 238
724 Massachusetts St. Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Empire Bar & Billiards
orange star4.5 • 229
925 Iowa St,Ste P Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lawrence
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston