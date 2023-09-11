Food

Breakfast

Lemon Ricotta Toast

$8.00

Ricotta, sauteed veggies, arugula, lemon vinaigrette on toasted sourdough.

Classic Breakfast

$11.00

Two eggs, hash browns, sourdough toast, house-made jam, choice of bacon or sausage.

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Flaky buttermilk biscuit, sage, fennel, and rosemary sausage gravy.

Bottle Cage Burrito

$12.00

Carmelo tortilla, refried black beans, shredded Monterey jack, potato, bacon.

Egg Sandwich

$8.00

Two folded eggs, American cheese, aioli, and arugula on toasted ciabatta.

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Avocado mash, pickled red onion, local micro greens, poached egg, chili flakes on toasted sourdough.

Handhelds

Jammin' Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Three cheese blend, spiced tomato jam, grilled sourdough.

Curry Chicken Salad Sandwich

$12.00

Chef's curry chicken salad, arugula, and tomato on toasted grains galore bread.

Falafel Burger

$14.00

House-made falafel burger, marinated cucumber, hummus, greens, tomato, and onion on toasted bun.

Bison Patty Melt

$16.00

Local bison burger, caramelized onion, Swiss cheese and chipotle thousand island on toasted rye.

Bike Shop Burger

$15.00

6oz all natural patty, American cheese, local greens, tomato, pickles and red onion on a toasted bun.

Shareables

Sweet Potato Fry Plate

$8.00

Sweet potato waffle fried, house fry sauce, horseradish mustard, and ketchup.

Fry Plate

$8.00

Crispy, golden French fries, house fry sauce, horseradish mustard, and ketchup.

Pretzel

$10.00

Warm soft pretzel, house honey mustard, and beer cheese.

Hummus & Tzatziki Plate

$11.00

Sumac hummus, tzatziki, mixed veggies, pita bread.

Salads + Soups

Soup of the Day - Vegetarian

$6.00

House-made soup of the day. Ask cafe staff for the delicious details!

Soup of the Day

$6.00

House-made soup of the day. Ask cafe staff for the delicious details!

Watermelon & Feta Salad

$12.00

Watermelon, feta, cucumber, green onion, mixed greens, avocado, jalapeno, and citrus basil vinaigrette.

Summer Wedge Salad

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cherry tomatoes, bleu cheese, pickled onion, roasted beets, house-made green goddess dressing.

Trail Mix Salad

$10.00

Massaged kale, fresh apple, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, bleu cheese, and lemon dressing.

Athena Greek Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, Kalamata olives, feta, artichokes, bell peppers, tomatos, quinoa tabouli, pita chips, and red wine vinaigrette.

Kale Caesar Salad

$8.00

Kale, romaine, red onion, garlic croutons, cherry tomato, parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Pastries

Trail Cookie

$3.00

Gluten-free, vegan cookie by our friends at Cellar Door.

Daily Muffin

$5.00

Locally made muffins from Farm to Market.

Bumble Bees

$2.00

Peanut butter, sesame seeds, honey, coconut, sunflower seeds, sliced almonds.

Coffeecake

$5.00

House-made cinnamon coffee cake with rotating seasonal ingredients.

Financier

$4.00

A crusty brown butter and almond petite cake, a French classic made locally by our friends at Cellar Door.

Gluten-free Muffin

$5.00

Made in-house with gluten-free chickpea flour, these muffins are perfectly sweet and a touch salty!

Specials

Smoked Salmon Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Honey pepper smoked salmon bowl, mixed greens, miso ginger vinaigrette, pickled cabbage, carrots, and quinoa.

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Roasted shishito peppers with sea salt.

Sunflower Caprese Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, lavender balsamic, and pesto.

Cafe Drinks

Smoothies + Shakes

Blueberry Lavender Smoothie

$8.50

Blueberry, peach, banana, and oat milk.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$8.00

Sweet tangy strawberry, perfectly ripe banana, and oat milk.

Sunny Green Smoothie

$8.50

Spinach, kale, avocado, mango, banana, peach, and orange juice.

Horchata Chai Recovery Shake

$9.00

Skratch horchata protein, banana, Jessie's Chai and oat milk.

Chocolate PB Banana Recovery

$9.00

Skratch chocolate protein, banana, peanut butter, and oat milk.

Espresso + Coffee

Mocha

$5.50+

Dark chocolate, rich milk, and a double shot of Disco espresso.

Iced Espresso and Tonic

$6.00

A shot of espresso over ice with some tonic water and a hint of orange.

Cortado

$3.50

Equal parts espresso and steamed milk, a cortado is a short strong drink to get you back on the trail!

Disco Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of Repetition's Disco Espresso.

Cappuccino

$3.50

Velvety steamed milk with a shot of espresso, makes a short rich 8 oz drink.

Flat White

$3.50

Stronger than a latte, smoother than a cappuccino.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Slow-brewed, rich, and smooth coffee. Watch out, this packs a punch!

Latte

$4.00+

Steamed milk with a light head of micro-foam, poured over a double shot of Repetition espresso.

Americano

$3.00

A double shot of Repetition Espresso with hot or iced water.

Batch Brew Coffee

$2.50

Our house coffee is a full-bodied, smooth blend of coffees from Peru, Ethiopia & Brazil, roasted just for us by our friends at Repetition Coffee in East Lawrence. Check out our rotating Single Origin for a little something different.

Macchiato

$3.50

A double shot of espresso topped with a dollop of foamed milk.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

The Sunflower Pumpkin Spice Latte is the absolute essence of autumn, with a cozy blend of traditional fall spices, steamed milk, and espresso.

Tea

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.00+

A tisane blend of all-organic hibiscus flower, rooibos shrub, zante currants, and lemongrass stalk. This tea-free blend was modeled after CURRANT, but with a higher proportion of hibiscus and berries to produce an iced tisane with fruit punch-like character.

Iced Mango Black Tea

$3.00+

A tea blend of organic, single-estate black tea and mango oil produced in-house. Sourced for smoothness of body and a balanced profile, the bud-rich black tea base is an ideal foundation for fresh mango.

Iced Green Rose Tea

$3.00+

Iced Hugo green tea steeped with rose tisane for a refreshing floral infusion!

Jessie's Chai

$6.00+

You know you wish that you had Jessie's Chai! Where can you find a chai like that? It's only at Sunflower. Our very own Jessie's mystical chai recipe is made from fair trade spices, ground fresh and perfectly steeped. It's just slightly sweet and nicely spicy!

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Hugo's rendition of an all-American classic: "iced tea". Made from organic, whole-leaf black tea rich with buds that impart sweetness, our annual production from Guangxi, China is a cut above the commodity fannings used for most iced tea.

Kanbucha

$5.00

Kanbucha is made here in Lawrence! Kombucha is a fermented tea with a sour, tangy flavor containing little sugar, and that is full of probiotics. It starts as steeped green and black tea, and through “culturing” over time it becomes a tart and slightly effervescent health drink. Ask about our seasonal flavor on tap!

Hugo Tea

$3.50

A beautiful selection of directly sourced, impeccably crafted teas from Hugo.

Matcha Latte

$6.00+

Japanese green tea blended with steamed, honey-sweetened milk.

London Fog

$4.00

Hugo Grey blends just 2 ingredients (of the highest quality Hugo could source): malty, scotch-like Yunnan black tea and essential oil of bergamot from southern Italy's Reggio Di Calabria. The steeped tea is topped with steamed vanilla milk for a perfect sweet, floral concoction!

Sweet Treat Drinks

Specialty Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Chocolate Hildebrand milk with extra dark chocolate syrup.

Mexican Coke

$4.50
Jarritos

$4.50

Sweet and bubbly Mexican soda.

Cream Soda

$4.00

Bubbly, refreshing soda water with your choice of syrup and half and half or oat milk.

Lemonade

$3.00