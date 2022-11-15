Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Dempsey's Burger Pub

1,389 Reviews

$$

623 Vermont Street

Lawrence, KS 66044

Popular Items

Kids Burger

Shares

Pretzels

Pretzels

$8.00

Three lightly salted Bavarian pretzel sticks, served with beer cheese dip and honey mustard. (Additional sticks +1.25)

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

Jumbo buffalo style wings tossed in choice of sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing, with a side of celery and carrots. Your choice of 6 wings or 12 wings. Flavors include: BBQ - house recipe sweet BBQ sauce Buffalo - house made spicy buffalo sauce Roasted Garlic - hot sauce blended with roasted garlic butter Grilled Pineapple - grilled pineapple blended with house mad buffalo sauce and red pepper flakes Hot - house made buffalo sauce, blended with jalapeno, lime, and red pepper flakes

Sliders

Sliders

$3.00

One 2 oz. angus patty, sharp cheddar cheese, house-made spicy mustard, pickles, and shallow marmalade. One order comes with 3 sliders each.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Four homemade buttermilk chicken tenders with a side of honey mustard.

Garlic Cheese Curds

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.00

Hand breaded garlic cheese curds served with marinara.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Fried dill pickle chips with your choice of a side of buttermilk or jalapeno ranch.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

Lightly battered flash fried onion rings, served with a side of buttermilk ranch or ketchup.

Salads

Burger Salad

Burger Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, dried cranberries, toasted walnuts, bleu cheese crumbles, burger patty, house red wine vinaigrette.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

Romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, ranch dressing.

House Salad

House Salad

Mixed greens, tomato, red onion, artichoke hearts, almonds, choice of dressing.

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$3.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, Caesar dressing.

Burgers

House Burger

House Burger

$11.00

Sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun.

Bleu Burger

Bleu Burger

$11.00

Bleu cheese, bacon, shallow marmalade, brioche bun.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$12.00

Two slices of Swiss cheese, bacon, sauteed domestic mushrooms, garlic aioli, brioche bun.

Dempseys Double

Dempseys Double

$13.00

Two smashed patties, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, grilled onion, Dempsey's sauce, brioche bun.

Egg Burger

Egg Burger

$11.00

Swiss cheese, fried egg, bacon, brioche bun.

Hot Hawaiian

Hot Hawaiian

$13.00

Pineapple chutney, bacon, siracha aioli, lettuce, brioche bun.

Smokedstack

Smokedstack

$11.00

Swiss cheese, lettuce, bacon, house BBQ sauce, onion ring, brioche bun.

Thai P.B.B.

Thai P.B.B.

$13.00

House made Thai peanut butter sauce, bacon, pineapple chutney, sriracha aioli, brioche bun.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.00

Smashed patty, cheddar cheese, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, rye bread.

The Phog

The Phog

$14.00

House mac & cheese, bacon, shallot marmalade, brioche bun.

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

Black bean patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, brioche bun.

Portobello Burger

Portobello Burger

$9.50

Portobello mushroom cap, tomato, house made basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, brioche bun.

Fries

Side House Fries

Side House Fries

$1.00

House cut potato fried, lightly salted.

Basket House Fries

Basket House Fries

$2.50

House cut potato fries, lightly salted.

Side Truffle Fries

Side Truffle Fries

$1.50

House cut potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, parmesan, and parsley.

Basket Truffle Fries

Basket Truffle Fries

$3.00

House cut potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, parmesan, and parsley.

Side Fire Fries

Side Fire Fries

$1.50

House cut potato fries, tossed in chili oil and red pepper flakes.

Basket Fire Fries

Basket Fire Fries

$3.00

House cut potato fries, tossed in chili oil and red pepper flakes.

Side Salty SP Fries

Side Salty SP Fries

$1.50

Sweet potato fries tossed in sea salt.

Basket Salty SP Fries

Basket Salty SP Fries

$3.00

Sweet potato fries tossed in sea salt.

Side Sweet SP Fries

Side Sweet SP Fries

$1.50

Sweet potato fries tossed cinnamon & sugar.

Basket Sweet SP Fries

Basket Sweet SP Fries

$3.00

Sweet potato fries tossed cinnamon & sugar.

Basket Bacon Cheddar Fries

Basket Bacon Cheddar Fries

$3.50

House cut potato fries layered in melted cheddar cheese & bacon bits.

Basket Elote Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & More

BLT

BLT

$8.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, served on Texas toast.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$12.00

Beer battered cod filet, homemade tartar sauce, malt vinegar, and house cut fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

House made buttermilk fried chicken, red cabbage slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, served on Texas toast.

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$12.00

Atlantic salmon filet, lettuce slaw, Nana's sauce, bun.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Shell pasta with a blend of melted cheese.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.00

Guinness braised corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, Dempsey's sauce, serve don rye bread.

Firebird Sandwich

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$6.00

4 oz. angus beef patty with cheddar cheese.

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.00

Two hand breaded chicken strips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar cheese melted between two slices of Texas toast.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

623 Vermont Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

Gallery
Dempsey's Burger Pub image
Dempsey's Burger Pub image
Dempsey's Burger Pub image

