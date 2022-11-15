Dempsey's Burger Pub

Chicken Wings

Jumbo buffalo style wings tossed in choice of sauce, served with house made buttermilk ranch or blue cheese dressing, with a side of celery and carrots. Your choice of 6 wings or 12 wings. Flavors include: BBQ - house recipe sweet BBQ sauce Buffalo - house made spicy buffalo sauce Roasted Garlic - hot sauce blended with roasted garlic butter Grilled Pineapple - grilled pineapple blended with house mad buffalo sauce and red pepper flakes Hot - house made buffalo sauce, blended with jalapeno, lime, and red pepper flakes