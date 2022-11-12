The Other Place Shawnee
22730 Midland Drive
Shawnee, KS 66226
Popular Items
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings (6)
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Wings (12)
Served with celery and your choice of sauce.
Combination Platter
Hand breaded chicken tenders, mozzarella stix, mushrooms and onion rings. Served with marinara ranch and house-made honey mustard dressing.
California Quesadilla
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
California Quesadilla (Half)
Brushed with garlic basil oil, mozzarella, fresh spinach, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, avocado and cilantro. Served with honey balsamic dipping sauce.
Cheesy Bread Stix
Garlic buttery breadstix topped with our four cheese blend, topped with garlic parmesan seasoning. Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Bacon Avocado Quesadilla (Half)
Sautéed chicken, smoked bacon, avocado, cilantro, tomato, mozzarella & cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Chicken Tenders
Half pound of hand breaded white meat tenders with choice of dipping sauce.
Mozzarella Garlic Bread
French bread brushed with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella and baked golden brown. Served with homemade marinara.
Mozzarella Stix
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with homemade marinara.
Mushrooms
Freshly breaded and fried golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Ring (Half)
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Hand cut and freshly breaded. Served with ranch dressing.
Quesadilla
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Quesadilla (Half)
Seasoned chicken or beef with cheddar cheese, mild red & green chiles and cilantro. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Spinach and artichoke hearts baked in a creamy blend of cheeses and served with tri-colored chips.
Twisty Bread Stix
Soup and Salads
Bowl of Soup
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
Cup of Chili
Original recipe served for over 45 years.
Chili Gumbo
Black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, green peppers & mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade chili.
House Salad
Chicken Strip Salad
Hand breaded or char-grilled chicken on a bed of mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber & croûtons
Taco Salad
Seasoned chicken or beef on a bed of lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, onions, tomatoes, green peppers and tortilla chips. Served with taco sauce & choice of dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh chicken tenders, green peppers & onions sautéed in our Santa Fe sauce and topped with red peppers & tortilla chips. Served with salsa and ranch dressing.
Chef Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomato, cucumber, fresh mushrooms, sliced egg, ham, turkey & cheddar cheese.
Cajun Cobb Salad
Mixed greens topped with mounds of crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, black olives, diced eggs, avocado, tomato, mushrooms & char-grilled cajun chicken.
Sandwiches and Wraps
Beef Cheese Steak
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Cheese Steak
Thin sliced ribeye steak or chicken grilled with onions, green peppers and topped with your choice of cheese.
Chicken Sandwich
An 8 oz chicken breast, char-grilled or hand breaded and fried golden brown. Served with house made honey mustard, lettuce, tomato & pickle.
Chicken Cheddar BLT
Char-grilled breast of chicken with "OP" BBQ sauce, crisp strips of bacon and melted cheddar. Topped with lettuce and tomato.
Pork Tenderloin
A giant hand cut tenderloin grilled or freshly breaded. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle and a side of mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of freshly breaded or char-grilled chicken tenders with lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, mild buffalo wing sauce and ranch dressing in a cheddar jalapeño wrap.
Cajun Chicken Pepper-Jack Wrap
Char-grilled chicken breast coated with Cajun seasoning & topped with our house made ranch dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce & tomato.
Baskets
Pastas
Small Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Large Lasagna
An "OP” favorite for over 45 years. Our homemade recipe loaded with Italian meat sauce, ham, mushrooms, fresh ricotta and melted mozzarella.
Fettuccini Alfredo
A heaping bowl of pasta tossed in our homemade creamy alfredo sauce.
Spaghetti
A heaping bowl of pasta with your choice of sauce: Italian meat or marinara.
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle.
Classic Cheeseburger
American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed white button mushrooms and melted swiss.
The Longhorn
Topped with texas style BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and fried onion rings.
South Philly
Sautéed peppers and onions with melted American and cream cheese.
Kansas Rancher
Grilled ham, American cheese, over-easy fried egg, lettuce and tomato
Firehouse
Sautéed jalapeños and onions, lettuce, pepper-jack and red-hot mayo.
Frisco Burger
Oven-Baked Subs
Italian Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, salami and mozzarella baked until golden brown.
Honey Mustard Chicken Sub
Breaded chicken tenders drenched in our famous honey mustard dressing then topped with Swiss cheese, green leaf lettuce, tomato & red onion.
Other Sub
Oven-roasted beef sliced thin and topped with mozzarella cheese then baked golden brown.
Roasted Turkey Sub
Oven-roasted turkey breast, crispy strips of bacon and Swiss cheese topped with creamy horseradish mustard, sliced avocado, red onion, green leaf lettuce & tomato.
Grinder Sub
A spicy blend of ground sausage and beef in a zesty tomato sauce topped with jalapeños, onions, mozzarella and American cheese.
Super Sub
Our pizza sauce, ham, pepperoni, salami, black and green olives, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers topped with mozzarella cheese th