Bars & Lounges

Drastic Measures

5817 Nieman Rd

Shawnee, KS 66203

Cocktails To-Go

Measured Approach

$12.00

Manhattan Transfer

$13.00

Deadeye Diaz

$12.00

Kill Bill

$13.00

Born Lucky

$13.00

Southern Belle

$13.00

Culture Club

$13.00

Simo Swizzle

$13.00

Low Key Stunner

$13.00

Envy In The Andes

$12.00

Teaches of Peaches

$13.00

Pistol Whip

$13.00

Hummingbird

$13.00

Merch

Drastic Hat

$25.00

Drastic Baseball Tee

$25.00

Drastic Sweatshirt Medium

$45.00

Drastic Sweatshirt Large

$45.00

Drastic Sweatshirt XL

$45.00

Trans Track Shirt

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:30 am
A low key cocktail lounge with upbeat music and modern decor.

5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203

