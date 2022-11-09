Bars & Lounges
Drastic Measures
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 1:30 am
A low key cocktail lounge with upbeat music and modern decor.
5817 Nieman Rd, Shawnee, KS 66203
