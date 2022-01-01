Sandwiches
Salad
Latchkey Deli 1035 Massachusetts St
130 Reviews
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
House Cured Meats, Fresh Sides, Local Bread
1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
