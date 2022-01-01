A map showing the location of Latchkey Deli 1035 Massachusetts StView gallery
Sandwiches
Salad

Latchkey Deli 1035 Massachusetts St

130 Reviews

1035 Massachusetts Street

Lawrence, KS 66044

Popular Items

The Classic
Latchkey Italian
Reuben

Sandwiches

All of our sandwiches come a la carte. Want a side? get one for a buck! A premium side will cost you $2. Pickles are free, ya just gotta ask!

The Classic

$9.00

Roast Chicken and Turkey and Bacon, with Colby Jack, Duke's Mayo, Romaine, Tomato, Onion on Toasted Whole Grain

Reuben

$10.50

House Cured and Smoked Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss, with House Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing On Rye

Hot Beef Louise

$10.50

Rosemary and Garlic Rubbed Roast Beef, Provolone, Giardiniera, on a Hoagie. Beef Jus on the side.

Latchkey Italian

$10.50

Smoked Coppa, Roast Beef, Pastrami, Volpi Salami, Provolone, Giardiniera, Oil & Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Duke's Mayo on Italian Roll

BLT

$7.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Butterleaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Duke's Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.

The Veggie

$7.00

Beet Pastrami, Spinach, Avocado, Onions, Pesto on a toasted Hoagie.

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Chili Spiked Pimento Cheese, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, on Toasted Sourdough.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Chopped Egg, Celery, Peppers, Onions, Fresh Herbs, Caper-Dijon Dressing, Butter Lettuce on Toasted Sourdough.

Smoked Trout Salad Sandwich

$9.00

House Smoked Trout dressed lightly with Lemon-Tarragon Mayo, Chopped House Pickles, Lettuce, Red Onions and Celery on Toasted Sourdough

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.00

Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Herbs, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Light Dressing, Lettuce on Toasted Sourdough.

Make Your Own Melt

$8.00

Toasted and Awesome. Make up your dream Latchkey Sandwich! Comes standard on toasted sourdough.

EVERYDAY SPECIAL

$7.00

Our 3 cheese blend grilled on Sourdough, with Tomato Soup. What's not to love?

Hot Damnwich

$13.00Out of stock

House Roast Beef, spinach and onions, cheddar cheese, and horseradish cream on a toasted hoagie.

Hot Ham & Swiss

$11.00Out of stock

House ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickle relish and house mustard pressed on a hoagie.

Jalapeno Jamwich

$9.00Out of stock

House Roast Beef, American cheese, onions, pickles, lettuce, “secret sauce” on a toasted hoagie.

Sides

All sides, like everything are made in house! Well, except the few exceptions!

Chips

$2.50

Housemade Potato Chips with a variety of flavors!

Potato Salad

$3.50

German Style with fresh herbs, grainy mustard, onions, chopped egg, and house pickles.

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Pasta with basil, fresh bell peppers, and onions and creamy lemon parmesan dressing.

Tomato Soup

$3.50

Housemade with white wine and aromatics, with dill creme fraische

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Three Cheese Blend. crunch on top. Please allow extra time for Gluten Free

Side Salad

$3.50

Local Greens, Shredded Carrot, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Onions, and Sunflower Seeds with your choice of dressing.

Scalloped Potatoes

$3.50

with Fresh herbs and some crunches on top!

French Onion Soup

$3.50

Spicy chicken in chicken broth with cream cheese, bacon and ranch seasoning.

HUMMUS & CHIPS

$5.00Out of stock

Spring mix, tossed with our house vinaigrette, fresh strawberries, goat cheese and sliced almonds. Topped with bacon.

Bowl O' Soup

$6.00

Bowl of our Homemade soup. Choose from Tomato or our soup of the day.

Soup & Salad Combo

$7.00

Our house side salad, with your choice of dressing and house made soup. Comes with bread or crackers.

Davi’s ‘Ope’N Faced Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Sourdough bread, house roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy served ‘Ope’N faced.

French Onion Soup

$3.50Out of stock

Treats

Raspberry Coffee Cake

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$3.00

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$3.00

Texas Sheet Cake

$3.00

Banana Bread Brownie

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$3.00

What kind of a deli would we be without cheesecake?

Mocha Truffle

$3.00Out of stock

Retail

Pastrami

$17.00+

Sirloin Ball Tips are house brined/cured for 12 days with black pepper, coriander, orange, molasses, and a bunch of other stuff and finished on applewood.

Corned Beef

$8.50+

Perfect for a hash or for a sandwich, 100% black angus, sliceable and diceable.

Roast Beef

$17.00+

An English classic. Rosemary and Garlic, slow roasted ‘til perfectly splendid.

Roasted Deli Chicken

$9.00+

This definitely is our favorite - responsibly raised and slaughtered chicken (100% white meat) with a pinch of seasoning, slow cooked and juicy;

Roasted Turkey

$9.00+

Great for sandwiches, hints of lemon and pepper.

Ham

$15.00+

House brined and Smoked with Applewood. Nice, Juicy, Duroc with sage and maple.

Beet Pastrami

$5.00+

Our vegan favorite, beets getting their moment in the sun…pastrami brine and pepper/coriander finish with applewood smoke.

Coppa

$15.00+Out of stock

Italian classic meets american midwestern sensibilities. Smoky, sweet, salty, spicy.

Colby Jack

$10.00+

Provolone

$10.00+

Cheddar

$10.00+

Swiss

$9.00+

Pickles

$6.00

Sauerkraut

$6.00

Giardiniera

$6.00

Egg Salad

$5.00+

Trout Salad

$7.00+

Chicken Salad

$5.00+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$6.00+

Pasta Salad

$6.00+

Tomato Soup

$5.00+

Mustard

$6.00

Sportea Box

$13.00

Salami

$26.00+

Kids

Kids Meat and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Half Sandwich & Side

Half of your favorite Sandwich and a side

Half Classic

$7.00

Half of the Classic; Roast Chicken and Turkey and Bacon, with Colby Jack, Duke's Mayo, Romaine, Tomato, Onion on Toasted Whole Grain

Half Reuben

$7.00

Half of our Reuben; House Cured and Smoked Pastrami, Corned Beef, Swiss, with House Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing On Rye

Half Hot Beef Louise

$7.00

Half of the Hot Beef Louise; Rosemary and Garlic Rubbed Roast Beef, Provolone, Giardiniera, on a Hoagie. Beef Jus on the side.

Half Italian

$7.00

Half of the Italian; Smoked Coppa, Roast Beef, Pastrami, Volpi Salami, Provolone, Olive Tapenade, Oil & Vinegar, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onions, Duke's Mayo on Italian Roll

Half Veggie

$7.00

Half a Veggie: Beet Pastrami, Spinach, Avocado, Onions, Pesto on a toasted Hoagie.

Half Grilled Pimento Cheese

$7.00

Half a Grilled Pimento; Chili Spiked Pimento Cheese, Spinach, Caramelized Onions, on Toasted Sourdough.

Half BLT

$7.00

Half a BLT; Applewood Smoked Bacon, Butterleaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Duke's Mayo on Toasted Sourdough.

Half Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Half and Egg Salad Sandwich; Chopped Egg, Celery, Peppers, Onions, Fresh Herbs, Caper-Dijon Dressing, Butter Lettuce on Toasted Sourdough.

Half Smoked Trout Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Half a Smoked Trout Salad Sandwich: House Smoked Trout dressed lightly with Lemon-Tarragon Mayo, Chopped House Pickles, Lettuce, Red Onions and Celery on Toasted Sourdough

Half Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Half a Chicken Salad Sandwich; Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Fresh Herbs, Carrots, Onions, Celery, Sunflower Seeds, Light Dressing, Lettuce on Toasted Sourdough.

Beverages

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

SPORTEA

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

ECTO COOLER

$4.00

Bottle Water

$1.00

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

HOT CIDER

$3.00

Italian Sodas

Blueberry

$4.00

Strawberry

$4.00

Raspberry

$4.00

Cherry

$4.00

Orange

$4.00Out of stock

Blackberry

$4.00Out of stock

Watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Vanilla

$4.00

Lemon

$4.00

Lime

$4.00

Green River

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Basil

$4.00Out of stock

POG

$4.00

Cotton Candy

$4.00

Shirt

Try It Or Don’t Shirt

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
House Cured Meats, Fresh Sides, Local Bread

1035 Massachusetts Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

