Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Uplift Coffee Truck 624 N. 2nd Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
624 N. 2nd Street, Lawrence, KS 66044
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Lawrence
PepperJax Grill - 02 - Lawrence
4.5 • 2,516
919 Massachusetts Street Lawrence, KS 66044
View restaurant