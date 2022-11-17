Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Uplift Coffee Truck 624 N. 2nd Street

No reviews yet

624 N. 2nd Street

Lawrence, KS 66044

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sides

Protein Balls

$3.00

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Pastries

Bread

$3.50

Muffin

$3.50

Scone

$3.50

Desserts

German Chocolate Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Mini Cheesecake

$8.00

Box Of Cookies

$10.00

Breakfast Tacos

Chorizo Breakfast Taco

$6.00

Bacon Breakfast Taco

$6.00

Sausage Breakfast Taco

$6.00

Sweet Potato Taco

$6.00

Soup

Soup

$5.00

lunch/dinner Food

Loaded Mac n Cheese

$6.50

City Tacos

$6.50

Vegan Taco

$6.50

Soup

$5.00

1 single taco

$2.25

Thanksgiving

9" Pumpkin Pie

$21.00

9" Pecan Pie

$21.00

9" Apple Pie

$21.00

9" Cherry Pie

$21.00

9" Peach Pie

$21.00

9" Apple Cranberry Pie

$21.00

12" Pumpkin Roll Cake

$21.00

9" New York Cheesecake

$33.49

9" Pumpkin Marble Cheesecake

$39.49

1/2 Doz Dinner Rolls

$4.00

1 Doz Dinner Rolls

$8.00

6 Assorted Scones

$18.00

6 Cinnamon Rolls

$18.00

9" Denver Quiche

$14.49

9" Bacon Brie Quiche

$14.49

Alcohol

Vodka strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Canned Drinks

$4.00

Bailey Latte

$8.00Out of stock

Frozen Pina Colada

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Wine

$7.00

Ranch water

$8.00

Blenderz

Caramel Blenderz

$4.50+

Mocha Blenderz

$4.50+

Vanilla Bean Blenderz

$4.50+

Espresso Blenderz

$4.50+

Classic Lemonade Blenderz

$4.50+

Strawberry Lemonade Blenderz

$4.50+

Honey Lavender Lemonade Blenderz

$4.50+

Honey Lavender Blenderz

$4.50+

Matcha Blenderz

$5.00+

Chai Blenderz

$5.00+

Bottled Drinks

Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Kanbucha - Ginger Rose

$4.00

Pepsi - 12 oz can

$1.00

Energy Drink

$2.50

Coffee Drinks

House Blend Drip

$3.00+

Double Espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$3.00

Cortado

$3.00

Iced Latte

$3.50+

Hot Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Mocha

$4.00+

Macchiato

$3.00

Bee Sting

$5.50

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Extra Shot of Espresso

$1.00

Flat White

$3.50+

Gibralter

$3.00

Shot in the Dark

$3.50+

Breve Latte

$4.00+

Rock Choc Cold Brew

$4.00+

Boujee Bee

$5.50

Quad Shot

$5.00

Ice Flight

$8.00Out of stock

Star Iced Flight

$8.00Out of stock

Specialty Drinks

Chai Latte

$5.00+

Dirty Rat

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Pup Fluff

Classic Homemade Lemonade

$4.50+

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50+

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Caramel Steamer

$3.00+

Milk - 16 oz

$2.00

Raspberry Italian Soda

$3.00+

Vanilla Bean Italian Soda

$3.00+

The Floridian

$3.25+

Chaider

$5.50+

Tea

Peppermint

$3.00

Peach Blossom

$3.00

Classic Black

$3.00

Citrus Green

$3.00

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

Iron Goddess of Mercy

$3.00

Jade Cloud

$3.00

Silver Needles

$3.00

Hibiscus

$3.00

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Iced Tea

Black

$2.50+

seasonal

$2.50+

Beans, Swag, Etc

L/S Shirt

$25.00

S/S Shirt`

$20.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Red Ceramic Mug

$21.00

Uplift Sticker

$3.00

12 oz bag Moka Java

$15.00

12 oz bag West Pole

$15.00

12 oz bag Emporium

$15.00

12 oz bag Guat

$15.00

1/2 gallon milk

$7.00

Refund - Bottle Deposit

-$2.75

12 oz bag Karmadillo

$15.00

12 oz bag Jackalope

$15.00

12 oz bag Indonesia

$15.00

12 oz bag Stella

$15.00

WE RISE Tank Top

$15.00

WE RISE T-Shirt

$20.00

Shipping

$5.00

12 oz bag North Pole

$15.00

12 oz bag Costa Rica

$15.00

12 oz bag Columbia

$15.00

Ethiopia

$15.00

Matcha Retail

$10.00

Tea Diffuser

$15.00

5lb Bag of Beans (Med Roast) or (Dark Roast)

$65.00

Shot Glass

$7.00

Hydroflask

Sky Blue

$30.00

Black

$30.00

White

$30.00

Booking fee

Booking fee

$20.00

mango banana smoothie bowl

Mango banana bowl

$8.50

Spring Drinks

Almond Joy Mocha

$5.00+

Strawberry Fields Cold Brew

$4.50+

Blooming Matcha

$4.50+

Lemon Zinger Lemonade

$5.50+

Carafs

Cold brew carafe

$35.00+

2 1/2 gallon coffee

$45.00

Carafe coffee

$30.00

Carafe lemonade

$35.00

Carafe of iced tea

$20.00

Meals

Bbq Sandwhich

$6.50

Sweet potato

$8.50

Cookies

$2.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$3.50+
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

624 N. 2nd Street, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

Gallery
Uplift Coffee Truck image
Uplift Coffee Truck image

