Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Third Space Coffee

42 Reviews

$

226 Oak Street

Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Popular Items

Latte

Latte

$5.59+

Italian espresso with milk

Bonner Brew

$5.79+

House special sweet milky coffee

Cold Brew

$4.59+

Mexican coffee brewed using the Toddy method

Coffee

Shot of espresso over sugar in the raw (one packet). Rich, deep, sweet and toasty.

Espresso (2 oz)

$3.29

Shot of Italian Espresso

Americano

$2.99+

Espresso and water

Pour Over

$5.79

Specialty brewed single cup of coffee

Batch Brew

$2.00+

Cup of coffee

Macchiato (3 oz)

$4.59

Italian espresso with a dot of foam

Cortado (4 oz)

$4.29

Italian espresso with finely steamed milk

Cappuccino (6 oz)

$5.19

Italian espresso with steamed milk and a layer of foam

Flat White (8 oz)

$5.49

Italian espresso with thinly steamed milk

Espresso Milkshake

$8.29+

Italian espresso blended with ice cream and milk topped with whipped cream

Bonner Eclipse

$4.59+

Not Coffee

Iced Tea

$2.29+

Tea

$3.00+

Matcha

$5.49+

Hugo's matcha green tea with milk

Chai

$5.49+

Hugo Chai with milk

Apple of my Chai

$6.19+Out of stock

Steamer

$3.29+

Steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Milk steamed with chocolate

Lemonade

$2.69+

House made lemonade

Smoothie

$7.29+

Fruit blended with juice and local honey

Soda/Bottled Water

$1.00

Juice

$1.99+

Fruit juice

Milk

$2.19+

Your choice of milk

Sparklers

$3.79+

Miscellaneous

Biscuit

$3.49

Ice Cream

$1.50

Extra Cup

$0.75

La Iberica Chocolate

$8.00

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.79+

House made biscuit smothered in sausage gravy

Toast

$6.89

Local multigrain bread with house made cashew nut butter, bananas, and local honey

Oatmeal

$6.19

Steel cut oats served with a side of brown sugar and raisins

Trainwreck

$11.29

Eggs, veggies, and meat scrambled with cheddar in a wrap topped with gravy

Breakfast Bite

$9.49+

Eggs, meat, and cheddar scrambled on your choice of bread

Veggie Breakfast Bite

$9.49+

Eggs and veggies scrambled on your choice of bread

Sausage Sandwich

$9.49+

Eggs, sausage, and cheddar scrambled on your choice of bread

Kids Meal

$8.79

All served with a side, drink, and treat

Plain Toast

$3.99

Sides

$1.39+

Miscellaneous sides

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Relax. Drink coffee. Laugh with a friend. https://www.toasttab.com/third-space-coffee/rewardsSignup

Location

226 Oak Street, Bonner Springs, KS 66012

Directions

