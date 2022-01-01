Go
Barracuda

Neighborhood taco stand & margarita garden

TACOS

3984 Tchoupitoulas St • $

Avg 4.7 (301 reviews)

Popular Items

Guacamole$8.00
Ⓥ topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
Margarita$8.00
lunazul blanco tequila, fresh lime, triple sec, salt **Pickup Only**
Pork Taco$3.60
red chile pork, onion, cilantro on fresh flour tortilla
Beef Taco$4.25
carne asada, onion, cilantro, on fresh flour tortilla
Chicken Taco$3.60
Springer Mountain Farms chicken marinated in achiote & turmeric adobo, w/ onion & cilantro on a fresh flour tortilla
Mushroom Taco$3.60
Ⓥ grilled mushrooms, garlic oil, onion, cilantro, salsa macha (spicy) on fresh flour tortilla
Farmer Taco$3.60
Ⓥ GF - charred broccoli, caramelized onion, salsa seca, sunflower caesar, cilantro, on corn
Chicken Bowl$9.00
GF - grilled chicken in adobo, rice, beans, cotija, guac, pickles, shredded cabbage, cilantro
Queso$6.00
topped with pepitas and pomegranate seeds, served with chips!
Fish Taco$4.25
Beer-battered Louisiana catfish, shredded cabbage, onion, cilantro, homemade crema, Salsa Macha (spicy!), pomegranate on a fresh flour tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

3984 Tchoupitoulas St

New Orleans LA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
