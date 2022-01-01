Go
Toast

Bay Street Biergarten

Bavarian Inspired, Southern Made

549 E Bay St • $$

Avg 3.5 (488 reviews)

Popular Items

Turkey Club$15.00
Biergarten Pretzel$9.00
Haus Made Pretzel served with Smoked Cheese Sauce and Lusty Monk Mustard.
Freaky Taters$12.00
Giant Helping of Tots with Smoked Cheese Sauce, Demi Glaze, Bacon Jam and Green Onions.
Smash Burger$9.00
Cheese Steak$14.00
Traditional Philly. Shaved Ribeye, Provolone and White American Cheese, Caramelized onions, Amoroso Hoagie.
Biergarten Burger$15.00
Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Haus Sauce, Shredded lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, on brioche bun.
Chicken Tenders$10.00
Organic Chicken Breasts
Buffalo Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Shredded Lettuce, Red Onion, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese dressing on Brioche Bun.
Tater Tots$4.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

549 E Bay St

Charleston SC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SHIKI

No reviews yet

Quaint and cozy family-operated sushi bar running 19 years strong!

Delaney Oyster House

No reviews yet

Delaney Oyster House is a seafood-focused restaurant and raw bar by The Neighborhood Dining Group located in the heart of Charleston’s downtown peninsula. Featuring fresh, sustainable seafood within a casual-chic atmosphere in a historic Charleston Single home.

D'Allesandro's Pizza

No reviews yet

We keep it simple. Our philosophy: If the pizza is good, and the beer is cold, people will come. We value our customers, we value quality ingredients, and we believe in delivering great pizza. Our mission is to produce gourmet pizza at affordable prices.

Big Bad Breakfast

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston