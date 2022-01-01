Bay Street Biergarten
Bavarian Inspired, Southern Made
549 E Bay St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
549 E Bay St
Charleston SC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
SHIKI
Quaint and cozy family-operated sushi bar running 19 years strong!
Delaney Oyster House
Delaney Oyster House is a seafood-focused restaurant and raw bar by The Neighborhood Dining Group located in the heart of Charleston’s downtown peninsula. Featuring fresh, sustainable seafood within a casual-chic atmosphere in a historic Charleston Single home.
D'Allesandro's Pizza
We keep it simple. Our philosophy: If the pizza is good, and the beer is cold, people will come. We value our customers, we value quality ingredients, and we believe in delivering great pizza. Our mission is to produce gourmet pizza at affordable prices.
Big Bad Breakfast
Come in and enjoy!