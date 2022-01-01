Billy Can Can

Go
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2386 Victory Park Lane • $$

Avg 4.7 (1414 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Filet Mignon$65.00
10 oz., plume and sweet onion salad
Barbecue Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Broccoli salad, b&b pickles, saloon barbecue sauce, southern bun, hand-cut fries
Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler$13.00
Chicken Liver Pate$13.00
Asparagus$10.00
Pear And Endive Salad$14.00
muskmelons, grilled cucumbers, crispy bread, lemon basil, smoked paprika vinaigrette
Seafood Chopped Salad$26.00
Blue crab, shrimp, tomato, bacon, egg, pickled red onion, avocado, green goddess
Agua de Piedre Spkl$5.00
Dueling Sausages$15.00
lamb merguez, currywurst, caraway sauerkraut, IPA mustard, saloon pickles
Mushroom & Kale Gratin$14.00
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2386 Victory Park Lane

Dallas TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
