Bodhi Corner Hampden

NOODLES

3500 Chestnut Ave • $$

Avg 4 (134 reviews)

Popular Items

Tom Kha
Medium spicy - Creamy coconut milk, galangal broth, mushroom, tomato, chili paste, lime juice, scallion, cilantro
Curry Puff$7.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Deep-fried sweet potatoes, onions, carrot, yellow curry powder served with sweet cucumber sauce
Drunken
Medium spicy - Stir fried wide rice noodle with chili paste, red bell pepper, garlic, onion, basil, tomato
Spring Rolls$7.00
**This item cannot be made Gluten-free**
Crispy deep-fried spring rolls stuffed with vermicelli noodle, cabbage, taro root, carrot, celery served with pineapple sauce (3)
Green Curry
Medium spicy - Green curry, bamboo shoots, eggplants, red bell pepper, basil
Pad Thai
Stir fried thin rice noodle with egg, tofu, beansprout, scallion, peanut
See Ew
Stir fried wide rice noodle with egg, Chinese broccoli, and Thai soy sauce
Basil Fried Rice
Medium spicy - Mixed Thai herbs & chili garlic, Jasmine rice, onion, red bell pepper, onion, cucumber, fried basil leaves
Chive Dumpling$9.00
Deep-fried chive, rice flour, fried red onion, served with sweet soy sauce (4)
Summer Basil Rolls$7.00
Rice wrapper roll stuffed with cashew, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, mint, basil, cilantro served with peanut sauce and homemade basil vinaigrette (2)
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3500 Chestnut Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
