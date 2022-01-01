Go
Bondi Sushi

1140 3rd Avenue

Popular Items

Spicy Mayo$1.50
Housemade Spicy Mayo
Salmon Avocado$12.00
8 Pieces
Edamame$7.00
**Vegan**
Salmon Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of sliced salmon with ponzu sauce, green tobiko + dicon atop air fried crispy rice
Bondi's Best$21.00
Spicy Blue Crab
Salmon Cucumber
Shrimp Avocado
Truffle Avocado
Spicy Tuna$12.00
8 Pieces
Build Your Own Box$25.00
Your Choice of Any 4 of our Rolls - 16 Pieces
Hotbox$23.00
Yellowtail Jalapeno
Spicy Blue Crab
Spicy Salmon
Spicy Tuna
Miso Soup$6.00
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice$12.00
4 pieces of Spicy Tuna with avocado, jalapeno and eel sauce atop air fried crispy rice

Location

1140 3rd Avenue

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
