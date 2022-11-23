Restaurant header imageView gallery

Two Boots - East Village

No reviews yet

1243 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Family Feast

1 Large 1 topping pizza 2 House Salads 1 Order Garlic Knots 2 Dippers 4 Cookies Substitute any specialty pie or vegan for $7
Family Feast

Family Feast

$29.95

1 Large 1 topping pizza, 2 salads, garlic knots, 2 Dippers and 4 cookies. Substitute any specialty pie or vegan for $7.

Small Pizzas - (10")

10 Inches(Recommended for 1 - 2 people)
Cheese (10")

Cheese (10")

$10.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

The Pep (10")

The Pep (10")

$12.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Classic White (10")

Classic White (10")

$12.95

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Vegan White (10")

Vegan White (10")

$13.95

VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Animal Collective (10")

Animal Collective (10")

$13.95

Spinach and artichoke dip with cayenne, scallions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bayou Beast (10")

Bayou Beast (10")

$13.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bird (10")

Bird (10")

$13.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Boomer Special (10")

Boomer Special (10")

$13.95

parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto

Buckminster (10")

Buckminster (10")

$13.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

CBGB (10")

CBGB (10")

$13.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Cleopatra Jones (10")

Cleopatra Jones (10")

$13.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Divine (10")

Divine (10")

$13.95

Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Dude (10")

Dude (10")

$13.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Earth Mother (10")

Earth Mother (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Larry Tate (10")

Larry Tate (10")

$13.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Meat The Mets (10")

Meat The Mets (10")

$13.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Meat The Vegan Mets (10")

$13.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Meg (10")

Meg (10")

$13.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Mr Pink (10")

Mr Pink (10")

$13.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

My Brilliant Friend (10")

My Brilliant Friend (10")

$13.95

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

My Brilliant Vegan Friend (10")

My Brilliant Vegan Friend (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Newman (10")

Newman (10")

$13.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Night Tripper (10")

Night Tripper (10")

$13.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Radiation Vibe (10")

$13.95

breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie

Super Newman (10")

Super Newman (10")

$13.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Super Vegan (10")

Super Vegan (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Tony Clifton (10")

Tony Clifton (10")

$12.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

V For Vegan (10")

V For Vegan (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

VCBGB (10")

VCBGB (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (10")

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Larry Tate (10")

Vegan Larry Tate (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Mr. Pink (10")

Vegan Mr. Pink (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Night Tripper (10")

Vegan Night Tripper (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Pep (10")

$14.20

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Tony Clifton (10")

Vegan Tony Clifton (10")

$14.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Pizza Face (10")

$12.95

For kids of all ages! Please specify pepperoni, vegan or vegetarian

Medium Pizzas - (14")

14 inches(Recommended for 2 - 3 people)
Cheese (14")

Cheese (14")

$16.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

The Pep (14")

The Pep (14")

$20.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Classic White (14")

Classic White (14")

$18.95

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Vegan White (14")

Vegan White (14")

$20.95

VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

Med - The Duchess

Med - The Duchess

$22.95

A rainbow of pestos, sweet Italian sausage, roasted garlic, oregano, and four cheeses

Animal Collective (14")

Animal Collective (14")

$22.95

Spinach and artichoke dip with cayenne, scallions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bayou Beast (14")

Bayou Beast (14")

$22.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bird (14")

Bird (14")

$22.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Boomer Special (14")

Boomer Special (14")

$22.95

parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto

Buckminster (14")

Buckminster (14")

$22.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

CBGB (14")

CBGB (14")

$22.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Cleopatra Jones (14")

Cleopatra Jones (14")

$22.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Divine (14")

Divine (14")

$22.95

Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Dude (14")

Dude (14")

$22.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Earth Mother (14")

Earth Mother (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Larry Tate (14")

Larry Tate (14")

$22.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Meat The Mets (14")

Meat The Mets (14")

$22.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Meat The Vegan Mets (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Meg (14")

Meg (14")

$22.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Mr Pink (14")

Mr Pink (14")

$22.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

My Brilliant Friend (14")

My Brilliant Friend (14")

$22.95

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

My Brilliant Vegan Friend (14")

My Brilliant Vegan Friend (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Newman (14")

Newman (14")

$22.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Night Tripper (14")

Night Tripper (14")

$22.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Radiation Vibe (14")

$22.95

breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie

Super Newman (14")

Super Newman (14")

$22.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Super Vegan (14")

Super Vegan (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Tony Clifton (14")

Tony Clifton (14")

$22.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

V For Vegan (14")

V For Vegan (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

VCBGB (14")

VCBGB (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Big Maybelle (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan creole chicken, vegan pepperoni, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (14")

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Larry Tate (14")

Vegan Larry Tate (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Mr. Pink (14")

Vegan Mr. Pink (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Night Tripper (14")

Vegan Night Tripper (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Pep (14")

$20.95

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Tony Clifton (14")

Vegan Tony Clifton (14")

$23.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Large Pizzas (18")

18 inches(Recommended for 4 people)
Cheese (18")

Cheese (18")

$22.95

Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella

The Pep (18")

The Pep (18")

$26.95

Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Classic White (18")

Classic White (18")

$24.95

Ricotta, parmesan, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Vegan White (18")

Vegan White (18")

$25.95

VEGAN - Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta

The Klaatu (18")

$34.95

An otherworldly mix of wild mushrooms, fennel sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, truffle oil & Calabrian chili pepper pesto on a parmigiano Grandpa crust

Bayou Beast (18")

Bayou Beast (18")

$32.95

Spiced shrimp, crawfish, andouille, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Bird (18")

Bird (18")

$32.95

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese dressing, scallions, and jalapenos on a white pie

Boomer Special (18")

Boomer Special (18")

$32.95

parmigiano, provolone, ricotta, mozzarella, topped with our piquant tomato sauce & basil pesto

Buckminster (18")

Buckminster (18")

$32.95

Marinara sauce, organic spinach, roasted garlic, parmesean, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

CBGB (18")

CBGB (18")

$32.95

Chicken, broccoli, garlic, & basil pesto on a white pie

Cleopatra Jones (18")

Cleopatra Jones (18")

$32.95

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Divine (18")

Divine (18")

$32.95

Capicola, red onions, jalapenos, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Dude (18")

Dude (18")

$32.95

Ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar cheese, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Earth Mother (18")

Earth Mother (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, roasted garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and marinara sauce

Grandma Bess (18")

Grandma Bess (18")

$32.95

Organic San Marzanno tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil, fresh basil, parmesean, and premium whole milk mozzarella on a thin square Sicilian crust

Larry Tate (18")

Larry Tate (18")

$32.95

Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, and fresh garlic on a white pie

Meat The Mets (18")

Meat The Mets (18")

$32.95

Sweet Italian sausage, creole chicken, cup and char pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Meat The Vegan Mets (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Meg (18")

Meg (18")

$32.95

Provolone, parmesan, ricotta, roasted garlic, oregano, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Mr Pink (18")

Mr Pink (18")

$32.95

Creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and premium whole milk mozzarella

My Brilliant Friend (18")

My Brilliant Friend (18")

$32.95

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, provolone, and premium whole milk mozzarella

My Brilliant Vegan Friend (18")

My Brilliant Vegan Friend (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Newman (18")

Newman (18")

$32.95

Soppressata and sweet Italian sausage on a white pie

Night Tripper (18")

Night Tripper (18")

$32.95

Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, and jalapeno pesto on a white pie

Radiation Vibe (18")

$32.95

breaded eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, basil pesto & ricotta on a white pie

Soul Queen (of New Orleans) (18")

$32.95
Super Newman (18")

Super Newman (18")

$32.95

Capicola, sopressata, sweet Italian sausage, ricotta, and premium whole milk mozzarella

Super Vegan (18")

Super Vegan (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, basil pesto, red pepper pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Tony Clifton (18")

Tony Clifton (18")

$32.95

Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and premium whole milk mozzarella

V For Vegan (18")

V For Vegan (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, sweet red pepper pesto, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

VCBGB (18")

VCBGB (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, garlic, basil pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (18")

Vegan Cleopatra Jones (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Larry Tate (18")

Vegan Larry Tate (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Mr. Pink (18")

Vegan Mr. Pink (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Night Tripper (18")

Vegan Night Tripper (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, jalapeno pesto, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Pep (18")

$29.70

VEGAN - Vegan pepperoni and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Vegan Tony Clifton (18")

Vegan Tony Clifton (18")

$34.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, sweet red pepper pesto, and Daiya non-dairy cheese

Calzones

Classic Calzone

$7.95

Filled with premium whole milk mozzarella and ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Calzone

$9.95

VEGAN - Filled with Daiya non-dairy cheese and vegan ricotta. Served with a side of marinara.

The Luisaida Calzone

$10.95

Filled with chorizo, fresh garlic, pickled peppers, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Animal Collective Calzone

$10.95

Filled with spinach and artichoke dip, scallions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Bayou Beast Calzone

$10.95

Filled with andouille sausage, spiced shrimp, crawfish, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Bird Calzone

$10.95

Filled with buffalo chicken, blue cheese, scallions, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Buckminster Calzone

$10.95

Filled with organic spinach, roasted garlic, provolone, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

CBGB Calzone

$10.95

Filled with creole chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a sides of basil pesto and marinara.

Cleopatra Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Dude Calzone

$10.95

Filled with ground beef, ground andouille sausage, tasso ham, cheddar, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Earth Mother Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Filled with organic spinach, roasted peppers, mushrooms, roasted garlic, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Larry Tate Calzone

$10.95

Filled with organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Meat The Mets Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, pepperoni, jalapenos, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Meat The Vegan Mets Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, vegan chicken, vegan pepperoni, jalapenos, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Mr Pink Calzone

$10.95

Filled with creole chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

My Brilliant Friend Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, provolone, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

My Brilliant Vegan Friend Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Filled with sweet Italian sausage, broccoli rabe, hot cherry peppers, vegan ricotta and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Newman Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Night Tripper Calzone

$10.95

Filled with sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.

Super Newman Calzone

$10.95

Filled with capicola, sweet Italian sausage, sopressata, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with a side of marinara.

Super Vegan Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Broccoli, artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.

Tony Clifton Calzone

$10.95

Filled with shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, ricotta and premium whole milk mozzarella. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.

V For Vegan Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Artichokes, red onions, shiitake mushrooms, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto, red pepper pesto, and marinara.

VCBGB Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, broccoli, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of basil pesto and marinara sauce.

Vegan Cleopatra Jones Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Vegan sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Larry Tate Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Organic spinach, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Mr. Pink Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Vegan chicken, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with a side of marinara.

Vegan Night Tripper Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Sun-dried tomatoes, roasted garlic, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of jalapeno pesto and marinara.

Vegan Tony Clifton Calzone

$10.95

VEGAN - Shiitake mushrooms, vidallia onions, vegan ricotta, and Daiya non-dairy cheese. Served with sides of red pepper pesto and marinara.

Salads

Sm- House Salad

Sm- House Salad

$7.95

Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions

Lg- House Salad

Lg- House Salad

$27.95

Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions

Sm- Caesar Salad

Sm- Caesar Salad

$8.95

Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing

Lg- Caesar Salad

Lg- Caesar Salad

$27.95

Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing

Appetizers

Garlic Knots (3)

Garlic Knots (3)

$4.95

House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.

Hot Knots (3)

Hot Knots (3)

$4.95

House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan then doused in jalapeno pesto. Served with a side of marinara.

Eggplant Sliders (3)

Eggplant Sliders (3)

$8.95

Breaded eggplant, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Meatball Sliders (3)

Meatball Sliders (3)

$8.95

Andouille meatballs, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Chicken Sliders (3)

Chicken Sliders (3)

$8.95

Breaded chicken, fresh mozzarella, and marinara sauce on our house-made garlic knots

Dippers

Basil Pesto Dipper

Basil Pesto Dipper

$0.75

VEGAN

Blue Cheese Dipper

Blue Cheese Dipper

$0.75
Cajun Ranch Dipper

Cajun Ranch Dipper

$0.75
Jalapeno Pesto Dipper

Jalapeno Pesto Dipper

$0.75

VEGAN

Marinara Dipper

Marinara Dipper

$0.75

VEGAN

Roasted Red Pepper Dipper

Roasted Red Pepper Dipper

$0.75

VEGAN

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

House baked chocolate chip cookies

Gluten Free Brownie

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.95

Gluten free chocolate chip brownie

Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Hal's Original Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Black Cherry Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Blackberry Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Lemon Seltzer

$2.50

Hal's Lime Seltzer

$2.50

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Orange Shasta Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Boylan's Crème

$3.00

Boylan's Blk Cherry

$3.00

Boylan's Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan's Diet Root

$3.00

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00

Spindrift Pineapple

$3.00

Spindrift Rasberry

$3.00

Spindrift LIme

$3.00

Guayaki Traditional

$4.00

Guayaki Unsweetened

$4.00

Guayaki Raspberry

$4.00

Guayaki Mint

$4.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain its idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it “not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution.” We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking — and karma — to the rest of the world.

Website

Location

1243 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Directions

