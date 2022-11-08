Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sushi Yugen 1144 1st Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1144 1st Avenue

New York, NY 10065

Order Again

Appetizers

Beef Tataki

$16.00

Wagyu Pocket

$18.00

Edamame

$8.00

Shumai

$8.00

Gyoza

$9.00

Shishito Pepper

$12.00

Chicken Negimaki APP

$10.00

Beef Negimaki APP

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Teba Roll

$15.00

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Finger Katsu App

$12.00

Kurabota Sausage

$12.00

MIX VEGIE APPETIZERS

$12.00

Yakitori

$10.00

Vegetable Tempura Appetizers

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura APP

$15.00

Mix Temp App

$15.00

SOUP / SALAD

Aka Miso Soup

$6.00

Clear Seafood Soup

$13.00

Green Salad

$8.00

Yugen Salad

$12.00

Side Of White Rice

$4.00

Vegie Tofu Soup

$13.00

KITCHEN ENTREE

Chicken Don Buri

$25.00

Unagi Don

$29.00

Angus beef Teriyaki

$28.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$25.00

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$29.00

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$26.00

Mix Tempura Dinner

$28.00

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$28.00

Yaki udon Chicken

$23.00

Yaki Udon Beef

$26.00

Seafood Yaki udon

$28.00

Vegetables Udon

$23.00

Beef Negimaki Dinner

$30.00

Chicken Negimaki Dinner

$28.00

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Ankimo Appetizer

$12.00

Chawanmushi

$12.00

Kumamoto Oysters ( seasonal )

$15.00

Gindara Miso

$16.00

Uni Appetizers

$28.00

Madai Appetizers

$22.00

Kanpachi Appetizers

$22.00

King Salmon Appetizers

$22.00

Bluefin Tuna APPETIZERS

$22.00

Tuna Tasting

$38.00

Nigiri Set

$39.00

Toro Taku Hr

$18.00

King Salmon Hr

$18.00

Sushi Bar Entree

Classic Tasting

$110.00

Grand Tasting

$160.00

A la Carte

Yugen Toast

$28.00

A5 Wagyu

$25.00

Akami

$8.00

Chu Toro

$14.00

O' Toro

$20.00

Uni ( Hokkaido )

$20.00

King Salmon

$8.00

Madai

$10.00

Kinmedai

$14.00

Kanpachi

$9.00

Shima aji

$9.00

Aji

$12.00

Hotate

$12.00

Botan Ebi

$12.00

Anago

$12.00

Nodoguro

$18.00

kamasu

$12.00

Ishigaki Tai

$14.00

Orata

$8.00

Sushi Dinner Special

$50.00

Toro Taku Roll

$16.00

King Salmon Kampyo Roll

$18.00

Chefs Special Roll

$18.00

Nigiri Set

$38.00

Soft Drinks

Soda

$4.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$8.00

Panna Still Water

$8.00

Yuzu Choya

$5.00

Ume Juice

$5.00

iced Oolong Tea

$5.00

Hot Genmacha

$4.00

Oolong Iced Tea

$5.00

Dassai 23

$180.00

Hakaisan Yukimuro

$160.00

Wakatake Carafe

$28.00

Ozeki Dry Carafe

$18.00

Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

Cabernet Glass

$20.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$60.00

Cabernet Bottle

$70.00

Saporo

$8.00

Kagua Blanc

$16.00

Matcha Blancmange

$6.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Omakase & Izakaya

Location

1144 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10065

Directions

