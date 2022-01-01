Go
Bono Trattoria

Magna che è BONO – Eat, because it's delicious!

PIZZA

3658 Broadway • $$

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)

Popular Items

Margherita$14.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & basil
Dulce de Leche Lava Cake$8.00
Tiramisu$8.00
Strozzapreti alla Norcina$19.00
sweet sausage, porcini mushrooms & truffle-cream sauce
Red & Golden Beets Salad$12.00
crumbled goat cheese, glazed walnuts, mixed greens & red wine vinaigrette
Penne alla Bolognese$18.00
meat sauce
Grilled Salmon$24.00
lemon, caper-butter sauce & a side of sauteed kale
Calabrese$16.00
Nduja (spicy Calabrese sausage), mozzarella, tomato sauce & basil
Fried Calamari$15.00
w/ spicy tomato sauce
Pepperoni$16.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella & pepperoni
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Romantic
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3658 Broadway

New York NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
