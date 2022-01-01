Burger Bar on Campus

Go
Popular Items

Crispy Chicken Sandwich$5.75
Served with Lettuce, Pickles, and Sriracha Mayo
Cheeseburger$5.75
Double Wagyu Cheeseburger$12.25
Fries$2.95
Queso Cheese Fries$3.50
Double Cheeseburger$7.75
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$4.25
Served with your choice of sauce
Veggie Freak$5.50
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, and Black Beans formed into a patty, topped with pepper-jack cheese, coleslaw, and guacamole.
Wagyu Cheeseburger$9.25
Location

1901 San Antonio St

Austin TX

Sunday10:50 am - 10:15 pm
Monday10:50 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:50 am - 11:15 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 11:15 pm
Nearby restaurants

At Pho Thai Son, we share our passion for authentic Vietnamese cuisine with our Austin community through our extensive menu of fresh, delicious, and affordable dishes that we have been serving since 2001. Our UT Campus location opened in 2002. From our variety of pho to our vermicelli bowls, spring rolls, rice plates, and more, everything we serve offers you the flavors, aromas, and textures of traditional Vietnamese cuisine.
We invite you to enjoy our dishes in our relaxed, feels-like-home space, or order your favorite menu items online, and we’ll prepare them for you to pickup. Either way, we’re sure to treat you to a culinary adventure you won’t soon forget. It’s authentic Vietnamese dining -- from our family to yours.

Tacos Made Right!

Eat Local. Celebrating 15 years in Austin.

At Olamaie, Southern food rooted in love and tradition is complemented by contemporary culinary techniques. This respect for both past and present marks Olamaie as a place where fine Southern food is celebrated not only for its rich heritage, but for its inspiration to modern cuisine.
Olamaie is the first name of five generations of women in Executive Chef Michael Fojtasek’s family. His mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and now his daughter all honor the name with their shared patience, acceptance of others, boundless love, and soulful allegiance to food.

