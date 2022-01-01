Cafe Corazon
We are proud to serve beef from Redeker Farms, seasonal produce from the family farm and Corazón's own urban garden. We also support other local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA). Proudly providing Milwaukee with locally sourced Mexican dining.
GRILL
3129 N Bremen St • $$
3129 N Bremen St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 9:00 pm
