Cafe Corazon

We are proud to serve beef from Redeker Farms, seasonal produce from the family farm and Corazón's own urban garden. We also support other local farmers through Restaurant Supported Agriculture (RSA). Proudly providing Milwaukee with locally sourced Mexican dining.

GRILL

3129 N Bremen St • $$

Avg 4.7 (1483 reviews)

Popular Items

ENCHILADAS TG$10.00
CHIPS SALSA SMALL GUAC$3.50
4oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
QUESADILLA$6.50
12in flour tortilla with melted cheddar jack cheese Add meat for additional cost
BEST BURRITO$12.00
Yucatán Style Pork Pibil, rice, avocado, Cheddar Jack cheese, lime cilantro crema, and pinto beans topped with red AND green enchilada sauce (Rice and beans are INSIDE the burrito) NO SUBSTITUTIONS
TACO TRUCK DINNER$12.00
3 tortillas filled with Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, dressed with cilantro, onion, tomato, radish, and queso fresco. Served with rice and choice of beans
CHIPS SALSA LARGE GUAC$7.00
8 oz of guacamole with mild red and spicy green salsa.
CHIPS & SALSA TAKE-OUT$3.00
DINNER BURRITO$10.00
Choice of meat OR vegetarian option, black OR pinto beans, rice, cheese, avocado, and lime cilantro crema
WET BURRITO$12.00
Our Corazon burrito smothered in enchilada sauce, melted cheddar jack cheese, and lime cilantro crema
QUESO DIP$6.50
House made cheese dip with chips and salsa.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3129 N Bremen St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

