Caffè Panna

Italian inspired ice cream counter and coffee bar with freshly churned flavors featuring seasonal ingredients.

77 irving place

Popular Items

Panna Hat$15.00
PINT OF CRUNCH$8.00
Team Fund $5$5.00
We wanted to offer this option to support our team -- from production to front of house. The proceeds of this item will get split up among the entire staff as a bonus to their paycheck.
SIDE OF PANNA$5.00
One pint of our signature freshly whipped Italian imported cream
Pints$13.00
Caffè Panna pints are spun fresh weekly, with changing flavors that reflect the seasons.
Panna Mens Tshirt$25.00
Panna Beanie$25.00
Panna Hoodie$35.00
Panna Cooler Bag$20.00
Location

77 irving place

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
