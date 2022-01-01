Go
Calexico - Park Slope

BURRITOS • TACOS • SALADS • GRILL • QUESADILLAS • FRENCH FRIES

278 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1343 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Rolled Tacos$12.00
Spicy pulled chicken with bacon and cheese. Served with two dipping sauces.
Chips & Guacamole$11.00
House-made tortilla chips with fresh daily made guacamole
Cali-Style Bean Burrito$13.00
Black beans, guacamole, Jack and cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, special sauce, and chili-cilantro fries (no rice).
Shrimp Bowl$14.00
Grilled marinated shrimp, black bean & corn salsa, Jack and cheddar cheese, creamy slaw, and chipotle vinaigrette.
Chips & Salsa$5.00
House-made tortilla chips with red and green salsas.
278 5th Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
170 7th Ave

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

Taim Park Slope

Highdive From Bonnies

This Menu only available @ Highdive

Jintana Thai Farmhouse

Where the flavor inebriates you.
We have continuously strived to be the benchmark for everyday, authentic thai cuisine and our inspiration originates from the streets and markets of thailand, always cooking with premium quality ingredients sourced locally.

