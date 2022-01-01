Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan
Located at 2707 Boston Ave in San Diego. Questions? Text us at (877) 542-1025
2707 Boston Avenue
Popular Items
Location
2707 Boston Avenue
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harborside Cuisine
Come in and enjoy!
Maggie's Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Salud Tacos
Come on in and enjoy the best tacos in San Diego!
We are CLOSED on Mondays.
Liberty Call Distilling - Barrio Logan
We are proud to serve award winning local craft Whiskey, Vodka, Gin, White Rum, Spiced Rum, Bourbon and American Single Malt Whiskey since 2013. Our California Tapas can be enjoyed inside our restaurant or you can pick them up curbside to enjoy in the comfort of your home. All Craft Cocktails are made with the freshest seasonal fruit, vegetables and herbs.