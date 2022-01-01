Go
Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan

Located at 2707 Boston Ave in San Diego. Questions? Text us at (877) 542-1025

2707 Boston Avenue

Popular Items

Full Rib Rack$35.00
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Wedding Beans$6.00
12 oz portion
Brisket Plate$24.00
Our Beef Brisket is slow smoked for 14 hours comes with your choice of two sides.
Potato Salad$6.00
12 oz portion
Wings (20pc)$26.00
Fresh bone in chicken wings with our specialty dry rub, choice of one sauce, served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese on the side.
YES UTENSILS
Add to cart if you require utensils with your order today.
Tailgater BBQ Feast*$80.00
Feeds 4-5 people: Tri-tip, rib tips, pulled pork, brisket, 1/2 chicken, 1/2 rack ribs, mac-n-cheese, beans, slaw, potato salad, five cornbread. Sorry no substitutions.
BBQ Rib Plate
Our low and slow pork ribs have quickly been recognized as a local favorite. They are smoked for six hours in our own rub and lightly basted in our BBQ sauce at the end of the smoking process. Comes with a choice of two sides Served with a side of our house BBQ sauce.
Mac N Cheesy$6.00
12 oz portion
Brisket Pound$26.00
One pound/rack/chicken serves 2-3 people.
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
