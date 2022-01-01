Bar Camillo

Go
PIZZA

333 Tompkins Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (79 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Cacio e Pepe$18.00
Gentile pasta, pecorino romano, besciamella & black pepper baked in the oven (Vegetarian)
Meatballs$18.00
Four Dellapietras grass-fed beef meatballs  made with fresh ricotta, egg & a touch of flour,  topped with tomato ragù, fresh basil
Eggplant Parm$15.00
Layered eggplant, stewed tomatoes, parmigiano
Basil Pesto Lasagna$18.00
Fresh pasta, cherry tomatoes, besciamella, basil pesto(basil, nuts, xvoo), parmigiano
Diavola Pinsa$18.00
Sun-dried peppers, olives, capers, tomatoes, mozzarella. (Vegetarian)
Funghi Pinsa$22.00
Fresh wild mushrooms, mozzarella, provolone, fresh oregano (Vegetarian)
Carciofi$17.00
Artichokes, roasted garlic, fresh mint, toasted bread crumbs
Felino Pinsa$19.00
Arthur Avenue spicy salame, tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, chili oil, fennel seeds
Margherita Pinsa$14.00
Tomatoes, fresh basil, fior di latte mozzarella (Vegeterian)
Insalata$13.00
Mix of 14 types of salad greens, almonds, ricotta salata , grapes, anchovy vinaigrette
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

333 Tompkins Ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
