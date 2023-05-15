Restaurant header imageView gallery

BKLYN Blend - Tompkins

No reviews yet

194 Tompkins Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

DRINK

Shakes

Prospect Park Power

$7.50

Strawberries, banana, pineapple, vegan protein powder

BK Nets

BK Nets

$7.50

Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds, peanut butter, spices, vanilla, agave

Fulton Street

Fulton Street

$7.50

Blueberries, banana, peanut butter, spices, vanilla, agave

Brownsville Nut

$7.50

Peanut butter, oats, spices, vanilla, agave

Church Ave Special

Church Ave Special

$7.50

Banana, oats, spices, vanilla, agave

Marine Park

$7.50

Soursop, seamoss, pumpkin seeds, vanilla, agave

Smorgasburg

$7.50

Cashews, oats, bananas, seamoss, spices, vanilla, agave

Broadway Junction

$7.50

Papaya, mango, pineapple, agave

Ralph Ave (Pop's Special)

Ralph Ave (Pop's Special)

$9.50

Cashews, oats, pumpkin seeds, granola, blueberries, bananas, seamoss, almonds, vanilla, spices, agave

In the East (NY) Large

$16.00

Bananas, peanut butter, seamoss, 1 oz BK Chinatown, spices, vanilla, agave

Smoothies

Canarsie Cranberry

$7.50

Strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, cranberries, cranberry nectar, agave

Eastern Pkwy Express

$7.50

Passion fruit, mango, passion fruit nectar, agave

B44

B44

$7.50

Pineapple, strawberries, banana, guava nectar, agave

Greenwood Mango

Greenwood Mango

$7.50

Mango, pineapple, spinach, mango nectar, agave

Marcy Mango

$7.50

Mango, pineapple, mango nectar, agave

Bedford Ave

$7.50

Strawberry, mango, lemon, mango nectar, agave

Sheepshead Bay Breeze

$7.50

Strawberry, lemon, mint, simple syrup

Carrol Gardens

Carrol Gardens

$7.50

Carrots, orange, mango, agave

Pennsylvania Peach

$7.50

Strawberry, peach, peach nectar, agave

Fort Greene Park (Seasonal)

$7.50

Watermelon, cantaloupe, lemon, mint, agave

Extra Seamoss

$2.50

Cup of Ice

$0.75

Juices

Bed-Stuy Beet

$7.50

Carrot, orange, apple, beets, lemon *Helps strengthen the immune system

Midwood High

Midwood High

$7.50

Apple, beets, carrot, ginger *Help to boost stamina and strengthens the immunity

Transfer at Atlantic

$7.50

Apple, ginger, celery, lemon, spinach •Refreshes the body and helps get rid of toxins

The 4 Train

The 4 Train

$7.50

Apple, carrot, spinach, kale, ginger •Helps strengthen your immunity

Brighton Beach Refresher

$7.50

Carrot, orange, celery, ginger *Works as an anti-inflammatory

Von King Park

$7.50Out of stock

Kale, spinach, cucumber, celery *High in fiber. Aids digestion. Prevents constipation

Crown Heights Cold Buster

Crown Heights Cold Buster

$7.50

Oranges, ginger, grapefruit, lemon, pineapple, honey •great for detoxing. Immune booster

The Promenade

$7.50

Kale, apple, celery, lemon, spinach *Helps boost your energy

Orange Juice

$7.50

Shots

1 Oz Williamsburg

1 Oz Williamsburg

$3.00

Wheatgrass shot

1.5 Oz Williamsburg

1.5 Oz Williamsburg

$5.00

Wheatgrass shot

1 Oz Greene Ave

$3.00

Ginger shot

1.5 Oz Greene Ave

$5.00

Ginger shot

Bk Chinatown (1.5 Oz Only)

$8.00

Aged ginseng, tiger bone, kuo kung chiew, sarsaparilla

Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$0.75

FOOD

Sandwiches

Park Slope Salmon Sandwich

Park Slope Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Salmon, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle sauce

Navy Yard Tuna Steak Sandwich

Navy Yard Tuna Steak Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna steak, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle sauce

Saratoga Shrimp Sandwich

Saratoga Shrimp Sandwich

$13.50

Shrimp, avocado, lettuce, pineapple, BBQ sauce

Seaview Swai Sandwich

$13.50

Swai, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, chipotle sauce, tartar sauce

Montague Mushroom Sandwich

Montague Mushroom Sandwich

$12.50

Portobello mushroom, avocado, spinach, pesto sauce

Brooklyn Reu-blend

Brooklyn Reu-blend

$12.50

Turkey pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, house Russian dressing

Vanderbilt Veggie Burger

Vanderbilt Veggie Burger

$12.50

Chickpea, lentil, carrot, onions, celery, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle vegetables, chipotle sauce

Fountain Ave Falafel Roll

$12.00

Grilled pineapple, falafel, lettuce, tomato, vegan garlic sauce

Fountain Ave Falafel Wrap

Fountain Ave Falafel Wrap

$12.00

Grilled pineapple, falafel, lettuce, tomato, vegan garlic sauce

TBLT

$9.00

Turkey Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato on Turmeric Toast

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Beyond Brooklyn Burger

$14.00

Chipotle, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, grilled pineapple

Atlantic Ave-cado Toast

Atlantic Ave-cado Toast

$12.50

Turmeric toast, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, onions

Salads

Park Slope Smoked Salmon Salad

Park Slope Smoked Salmon Salad

$16.50

Salmon, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cranberries, cucumbers, green apples

Navy Yard Tuna Steak Salad

$16.50

Tuna steak, red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, onions, cranberries, cucumbers, green apples

Saratoga Shrimp Salad

Saratoga Shrimp Salad

$16.50

Jumbo shrimp, avocado, kale, cranberries, onions, cucumbers

Seaview Swai Salad

$16.50

Swai, avocado, red leaf lettuce, onions, heirloom tomatoes, cranberries, cucumbers, green apples

Red Hook Tossed Salad

$12.50

Red leaf lettuce, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, cranberries, onions, cucumbers, green apples

Cobble Hill Cobb Salad

Cobble Hill Cobb Salad

$13.50

Red leaf lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, corn, turkey bacon, onions, cucumbers, avocado

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Grilled Pineapple

$3.00

Roasted Fingerlings

$4.00

Wild Rice Only

$12.00

Quinoa Only

$12.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Turmeric Toast

$3.50

Sheffield Soup of the Day

$8.00

(Seasonal)

Salmon Filet

$9.50

Turmeric Roll

$3.50

Eggs

$5.00

Side of Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.00

Side of Spinach

$6.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Turkey bacon

$3.00

Side of Lox

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Livonia location

Two Bread Slices

$3.50

Side of Wild Rice & Quinoa

$10.00

Specials

Wild Rice/Quinoa Special

Wild Rice/Quinoa Special

$20.00

Option of salmon, swai, tuna steak, jumbo shrimp or mushroom

Sheffield Soup of the Day

$8.00

(Seasonal)

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Pastries

Muffin/Loaf

$3.00

Cookies

$3.00

COFFEE

Brew Bar

Espresso

$3.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00

Red Eye

$4.00

Cold Brew

$3.50

Americano

$3.00

Specialty Brew

Latte

$4.00

Chai

$4.00

Dirty Chai

$5.50

Cortado

$2.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$5.50

Flat White

$4.00

Golden

$3.75

Golden Chai

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Matcha

$5.00

Brooklyn Tea

Chamomile Lemongrass Tea

$3.00

Herbal blend anti-stress aids in digestion

Kyoto Cherry Rose Tea

$3.00

Green tea. An anti-inflammatory, detoxifying, and boosts vitality

Cream Earl Grey Tea

$3.00

Black tea, anti-anxiety, stress relief

Turmeric Ginger Tea

$3.00

Spiced blend immunity booster, anti-inflammatory

BREAKFAST

Bagel

$4.00

The Bed-Stuy Bagel

$12.00

Avocado, cream cheese, lox, capers

DeKalb Ave Sandwich

DeKalb Ave Sandwich

$9.00

Eggs over easy, avocado, turkey bacon, sautéed spinach

Flatbush French Toast

$13.00

*Breakfast item* Turmeric toast, tomato & spinach omelette, turkey bacon

Franklin Ave Frittata

Franklin Ave Frittata

$12.00

Smoked salmon, eggs, sautéed spinach, goat cheese, turmeric toast

French Toast Only

$9.00

Pulaski Platter

$10.00

Onion and spinach omelette, turkey bacon, turmeric toast

Willoughby Waffles Only

$9.00

Side of Turkey bacon

$3.00

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Omelette

$7.00

Willoughby Spinach Waffles

$13.00

Spinach waffles, tomato & spinach omelette, turkey bacon

Eggs

$4.00

Merchandise

T Shirt

$20.00

Sweatshirt

$35.00

MAYA

$39.00

Pop's Organic Seamoss

$28.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 pm, 1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Our Black-owned juice bar, cafe, and health food restaurant is committed to holistic wellness and growing our community. Enjoy fresh juices from our juice bar, healthy smoothies, shakes, and healthy food at BKLYN Blend.

194 Tompkins Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Directions

