Cannon Club
Come on in and enjoy!
7750 W. US Hwy 64
Location
7750 W. US Hwy 64
Murphy NC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Big Nick's BBQ
An Independent BBQ Joint!
Legends Steakhouse
Come in and enjoy!
The Crown
The Crown is a community-focused coffee shop, restaurant and bar that combines a nostalgic love of seasonal Southern Appalachian cooking and a curiosity for global cuisine—all with a taste for elevated quality and service.
The Waterfront Bar
The Waterfront is a fun bar with great food.