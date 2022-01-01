Go
Toast

Cannon Club

Come on in and enjoy!

7750 W. US Hwy 64

No reviews yet

Location

7750 W. US Hwy 64

Murphy NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Big Nick's BBQ

No reviews yet

An Independent BBQ Joint!

Legends Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Crown

No reviews yet

The Crown is a community-focused coffee shop, restaurant and bar that combines a nostalgic love of seasonal Southern Appalachian cooking and a curiosity for global cuisine—all with a taste for elevated quality and service.

The Waterfront Bar

No reviews yet

The Waterfront is a fun bar with great food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston