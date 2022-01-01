Go
Carrot Express

Healthy quality food handcrafted by people who truly love what they do!

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

3252 Buena Vista blvd • $$

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)

Popular Items

Flu Shot$4.95
ginger, lemon, honey [4 oz.]
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
NO - Plastic Silverware
Select if you DON'T WANT Plastic Silverware
Paradise Acai Bowl$12.95
organic brazilian açaí blended with mixed berries, mango, banana & fresh apple juice. topped with cinnamon-almond granola, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, banana & coconut flakes. drizzle of honey
* contains nuts and raisins
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Mario's Favorite Chicken Bowl$16.95
Arugula, kale, spinach, toasted almonds, peas, golden raisins, quinoa, scallions & cilantro brown rice with our citrus sauce. Substitute chicken for: zero fat tuna or tofu
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
YES - Plastic Silverware
Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

3252 Buena Vista blvd

Miami FL

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
