Go
Toast

Chi Dynasty

Fresh ingredients from the kitchen to wok served in a lively environment

GRILL • NOODLES

1813 Hillhurst Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)

Popular Items

Sauteed Spinach$13.00
Sm Egg Drop Soup$4.00
Steamed Fish$19.00
Hunan Sizzling Fish🌶$19.00
Garlic String Bean$13.00
Lg Egg Drop Soup$8.00
Fish Black Bean Sauce🌶$19.00
Sizzling Seafood a la Chi$20.00
Baby Corn$7.75
Mu Shu Vegetables$13.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Takeout

Location

1813 Hillhurst Ave

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Study

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tu Madre - Los Feliz

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

"Pachira"

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ye Rustic Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston