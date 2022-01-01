Go
Toast

Chophouse 101

This will be an astonishing establishment that will be in the City of Kannapolis with years of experience. A performance-driven culture and excellent service to bring an amazing adventure. Local Cabarrus County growers will be providing the beef &amp; pork - FARM TO TABLE for a splendid dining experience along with burgers, chicken, and seafood. We can not wait to give our community the best service and food around!
Thank you! See ya Soon!

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

101 West Ave • $$$

Avg 4.5 (140 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch Dressing
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Half-pound, double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Chophouse Fries$3.00
101 Creamy Penne Pasta$11.00
Minced garlic,sundried tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach. Parmesan cheese and our Dreamy Creamy Sauce
Grilled Salmon$17.00
Buttery and rich, topped with our own butter sauce
Quesadilla Appetizer$9.00
Crisp tortilla wedges filled with chicken, steak, combination or plain cheeses, your choice. Served with a generous portion of Pico de Gallo and sour cream
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Served with double bacon, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone chees
Loaded Fries$8.00
A mountain of our delicious fries, Nacho Cheese and crumbled bacon served with Garlic Ranch Dressing (and jalapeños on the side if you'd like)
Cheeseburger$11.00
Half pound, choice of American, cheddar, Swiss or provolone cheese
Ribeye Steak (12oz)$23.00
Juiciest of all steaks, rich mellow flavor, our steak lovers favorite
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

101 West Ave

Kannapolis NC

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Armor Brewery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FLYIN' BUFFALO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Blind Fox

No reviews yet

Upscale members only speak easy bar. High end bourbon pours, craft cocktails, cigars, and small eats.

El Amigo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston