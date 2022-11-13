- Home
- /
- Kannapolis
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- El Amigo
El Amigo
No reviews yet
1776 S. Cannon Blvd
Kannapolis, NC 28083
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Avocado w/ Pico De Gallo
Cheese & Bean Dip
Beans and melted cheese
Cheese Dip
Melted cheese.
Deep Fried Jalapenos
1\2 Orden Jalapenos Fritos
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with Mexican sausage
Spinach Dip
Cooked spinach with cheese dip
Table Side Guacamole
Beef Dip
Ground beef with cheese dip
Guacamole
Smashed avocado with onions, cilantro and tomatoes
El Amigo Favorites
Arroz Con
Your choice of grilled meat sautéed with onions, broccoli and zucchini. Served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce.
Baja Tacos
Three corn tortillas filled with crispy deep fried cod fish, fresh mixed greens, mango salsa with avocado and our creamy yogurt dressing. served with rice and refried beans.
Barbacoa Ribs
A half rack of pork ribs in a sweet and savory BBQ sauce. Served with white rice and mixed vegetables.
Camarones A La Diabla
Shrimp sautéed with onions and peppers in a spicy ranchero style sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Cancun Special
Succulent jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and cheese, then served over a bed of fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced tomatoes and avocado.Accompanied with rice drizzled with our cheese sauce.
Carnitas Dinner
Fried pork tips sautéed with grill onions. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad and warm tortillas.
Casuelon
A grilled chicken breast topped with steak, Mexican chorizo and grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad and warm tortillas. Garnished with pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños.
Chef's Special
Grilled chicken and shrimp simmered and smothered with broccoli, mushrooms and our creamy tomato cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chilaquiles Mexicanos
Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken simmered and smothered in a savory ranchero style sauce with melted cheese. Served with rice and fresh guacamole salad.
Chile Colorado
Your choice of meat simmered in our spicy ranchero style sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.
Chimichanga De
A deep fried flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken, then topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with Mexican chorizo and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Cocina Special
Tender pieces of beef brisket smothered in our signature chipotle sauce. Served with warm tortillas, rice and refried beans or grilled vegetables.
Godorniz
Fried and grilled Cornish hen served with fresh quacamole salad, rice and refried beans.
El Mejor
Grilled ribeye, chicken and shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms. Topped with chipotle peppers and our creamy tomato cheese sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.
Especial De La Casa
A sampler platter consisting of a chalupa, chile poblano, beef enchilada, crispy beef taco, pork tamale, rice and refried beans.
Fiesta Tacos
Organic lettuce, black beans, avocado and mango salsa wrapped in two soft whole wheat tortillas.
Galleta
Five toasted corn tortillas layered with beef, shredded chicken, cheese and refried beans. Topped with our traditional enchilada and cheese sauces. Garnished with fresh pico de gallo.
Jerk Pork
Grilled pork tenderloin with jerk seasoning and a pineapple sour cream sauce. Served with white rice and black beans, asparagus and zucchini.
Los Filetes
Your choice of two fried or grilled fish fillets served with rice, fresh guacamole salad and pico de gallo.
Mexican Pizza
A flour tortilla layered with beef or shredded chicken, cheese and refried beans. Topped with another flour tortilla, cheese sauce and pickled jalapeños.
Monterrey Chicken
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with onions and peppers topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.
Peluza
Your choice of grilled meat sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese.
Pollo A La Parilla
Grilled chicken breast topped with our ranchero style sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and fresh guacamole salad.
Pollo Loco
Grilled chicken topped with melted cheese, onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with fresh guacamole salad, rice and refried beans.
Pollo Yucatan
Grilled chicken breast and shrimp smothered with cheese. Served with white rice and mixed vegetables.
Quesadilla Rellenas
A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.
Salmon Fresco
Fresh grilled salmon topped with mango salsa marinated with soy sauce and lemon juice. Served with rice or black beans and grilled garden vegetables.
Steak A La Tampiquena
Grilled ribeye steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and warm tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
Grilled ribeye steak topped with a spicy ranchero style sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.
Taquitos
Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with your choice of rice and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.
Mexican Fajitas
Fajita Rancheras
Steak,chicken, pork and chorizo with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Fajitas Across The Border
A combination of steak, chicken and shrimp.with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Fish Fajitas
Fish fillet with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Chicken & Steak Fajitas
sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Chicken Fajitas
sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Seafood Fajitas
A combination of shrimp, fish, and scallops. with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas
with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Burritos & Enchiladas
Burrito Especial
A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef and topped with our savory tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Burrito Mexicano
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or pork. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, and homemade guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.
Chico California Burrito
A burrito filled with your choice of meat as well as refried beans, rice. Topped with cheese sauce, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.
Dos Amigos
One flour and one corn tortilla both filled with shredded chicken topped with our traditional burrito and enchilada sauces, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas De Lujo
Four corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, beef, cheese and refried beans. Topped with our traditional. enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Enchiladas Rancheras
Two cheese enchiladas topped with ground beef, shredded chicken or pork and our traditional enchilada sauce. Served with rice and refried beans or guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with our traditional enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, onions and sour cream.
Especial De El Amigo
Your choice of two beef or shredded chicken burritos filled with refried beans, topped with our signature tomato cheese sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.
Grande California Burrito
A burrito filled with your choice of meat as well as refried beans, rice. Topped with cheese sauce, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.
Mamacitas
Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, then topped with our traditional enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.
Super Enchiladas
Five corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, shredded beef and beans. Topped with our traditional enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and sour cream.
Create Your Own Combo
El Amigo Lighter Side
El Flaco
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, zucchini and pico de gallo.
Lite Salad Special
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, zucchini and pico de gallo.
Skinny Wraps
Two flour or wheat tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce and tomatoes.
Slim Hawaiian
A grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with grilled pineapples and fresh pico de gallo. Served with steamed broccoli and lightly drizzled with our special fat free chipotle dressing.
Slim Special
Served with peppers, onions, zucchini , broccoli and mushrooms.
Nachos
Bean Nachos
Nachos with beans and melted cheese
Beef & Bean Nachos
Nachos with ground beef and beans
Beef Nachos
Nachos with ground beef and melted cheese
Cheese Nachos
Nachos with melted cheese only
Grilled Chicken Nachos
Nachos with grill chicken and melted cheese
Nacho Especial
Topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, then covered with shredded lettuce, and sour cream
Nachos Fajita
Nachos with grilled bell pepper and onion top with cheese dip
Shredded Chicken Nachos
Nachos with shredded chicken and melted cheese
Steak Nachos
Nachos with grill steak and melted cheese
Shrimp Nachos
Nachos with grill shrimp and melted cheese
Desserts
Kids Plates
Soups & Salads
Cabo Salad
Crisp mixed greens topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon and avocado slices. Garnished with tortilla strips and with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and peppers.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and peppers.
Guacamole Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with guacamole and tomatoes.
Mexican Chicken Soup
Clear chicken broth, made fresh daily, layered with tender pieces of chicken, vegetables and rice. Garnished with avocado & pice de gallo.
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp in a savory Mexican style cocktail sauce with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.
Santa Fe Chipotle Salad
Your choice of grilled chicken or steak inside a large crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, pico de gallo corn and black bean salsa, shredded cheese and sour cream. Tossed in our signature chipotle ranch dressing.
Taco Loco
A large crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.
Tortilla Honey-Lime Salad
Crisp mixed greens topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese and black bean salsa. Garnished with crispy tortilla strips and a side of our homemade honey-lime dressing.
Tossed Salad
Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with peppers, tomatoes and onions.
Vegetarian Combos
Vegetarian Combo A
One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada
Vegetarian Combo B
One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada and an Order of Beans
Vegetarian Combo C
One Bean Burrito, one Cheese Quesadilla and One Chalupa
Vegetarian Combo D
Two Bean & Nacho Cheese Burritos
Vegetarian Combo E
Burrito & Enchilada de Papa (potato) with Rice & Beans
Vegetarian Combo F
Two Quesadillas, one cheese and mushroom and one cheese and spinach quesadilla. Served with rice and beans
Vegetarian G (Vegetable Peluza)
sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese.
Vegetarian H ( AC)
sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.
Vegetarian I (Fajita)
Sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.
Vegetarian J ( Nachos Fajita)
Sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers topped with cheese dip.
A La Carte
1 Burrito
Beef Taco
Beef Soft Taco
3 Hard Tacos
3 Soft Tacos
3 Grilled Steak Soft Tacos
Chicken Taco
Chicken Soft Taco
3 Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos
3 Grilled Shrimp Soft Tacos
3 Enchiladas
3 Hard Fish Taco
3 Soft Fish Taco
Chica Quesadilla Fajita
Grande Quesadilla Fajita
Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Refried Beans
Black Beans
Spanish Rice
Rice & Beans
Grilled Steak Burrito
Grilled Steak Soft Taco
Salsa Picante
3 Tamales
Chile Poblano
Chimichanga
Enchilada
Chiles Toreados
Fries
Grilled Chicken
2 Flour Tortillas
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Shrimp Soft Taco
Grilled Steak
Grilled Vegetables
Jalapenos
Pico De Gallo
Pint of Cheese Dip
Pint of Cheese Dip With Chips
Pint of Salsa
Pint of Salsa With Chips
Soft Fish Taco
Sour Cream
Chef Sauce
Tamale
White Rice
Tostada
Chalupa
Lunch
Speedy Gonzales
Junior Special
Lunch BTO California
Half Chef Special
Lunch Fajitas
Lunch Peluzas
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Lunch Nachos
Lunch Mexican Pizza
Lunch Taco Loco
Lunch Huevos Rancheros
Lunch Taquitos
Lunch Burrito Especial
Hamburger
Lunch Fish Fillet
Lunch ACP
Santa Fe Salad
Lunch Slim Special
Lunch Lite Salad Special
Lunch Jerk Pork
Lunch Soup Combo
After Lunch Charge
Lunch AC (veggies)
Combo 1
Cheese Quesadilla, hard shell taco (chicken or beef), refried beans and guacamole salad.
Combo 2
One beef burrito, rice and refried beans.
Combo 3
Hard shell beef taco, rice and beans.
Combo 4
Beef enchilada, rice and refried beans.
Combo 5
Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and rice.
Combo 6
Two beef tacos and your choice of rice or beans.
Combo 7
Two beef enchiladas and your choice of rice or beans.
Combo 8
Cheese quesadilla, rice and guacamole salad.
Combo 9
One shredded chicken or beef tips chimichanga topped with guacamole salad, rice and beans.
Combo 10
Your choice of a mushroom or spinach quesadilla with rice and beans or guacamole salad.
Combo 11
A grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, beef, cheese or beans. Served with rice and beans or guacamole salad.
Combo 12
Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.
Combo 13
Chile con queso, a beef enchilada and a hard shell beef taco.
Combo 14
Beef burrito, beef enchilada and cheese quesadilla.
Combo 15
A quesadilla fajita filled with grilled chicken or steak served with rice or beans.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083