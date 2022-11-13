Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Amigo

review star

No reviews yet

1776 S. Cannon Blvd

Kannapolis, NC 28083

Order Again

Popular Items

Lunch ACP
Create Your Own Combo
Arroz Con

Appetizers

Avocado w/ Pico De Gallo

$6.54

Cheese & Bean Dip

$6.84

Beans and melted cheese

Cheese Dip

$4.25+

Melted cheese.

Deep Fried Jalapenos

$6.84

1\2 Orden Jalapenos Fritos

$3.89

Queso Fundido

$7.54

Melted cheese with Mexican sausage

Spinach Dip

$6.84

Cooked spinach with cheese dip

Table Side Guacamole

$10.25

Beef Dip

$5.89

Ground beef with cheese dip

Guacamole

$3.83+

Smashed avocado with onions, cilantro and tomatoes

El Amigo Favorites

Arroz Con

Arroz Con

Your choice of grilled meat sautéed with onions, broccoli and zucchini. Served on a bed of rice and topped with cheese sauce.

Baja Tacos

$13.00

Three corn tortillas filled with crispy deep fried cod fish, fresh mixed greens, mango salsa with avocado and our creamy yogurt dressing. served with rice and refried beans.

Barbacoa Ribs

$13.99

A half rack of pork ribs in a sweet and savory BBQ sauce. Served with white rice and mixed vegetables.

Camarones A La Diabla

$14.59

Shrimp sautéed with onions and peppers in a spicy ranchero style sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Cancun Special

$12.59

Succulent jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon and cheese, then served over a bed of fresh lettuce, pico de gallo, sliced tomatoes and avocado.Accompanied with rice drizzled with our cheese sauce.

Carnitas Dinner

$13.59

Fried pork tips sautéed with grill onions. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad and warm tortillas.

Casuelon

$16.60

A grilled chicken breast topped with steak, Mexican chorizo and grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad and warm tortillas. Garnished with pico de gallo and pickled jalapeños.

Chef's Special

Chef's Special

$10.97+

Grilled chicken and shrimp simmered and smothered with broccoli, mushrooms and our creamy tomato cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chilaquiles Mexicanos

$11.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with shredded chicken simmered and smothered in a savory ranchero style sauce with melted cheese. Served with rice and fresh guacamole salad.

Chile Colorado

Your choice of meat simmered in our spicy ranchero style sauce served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.

Chimichanga De

A deep fried flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken, then topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.

Choripollo

Choripollo

$11.60

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with Mexican chorizo and topped with melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Cocina Special

$11.59

Tender pieces of beef brisket smothered in our signature chipotle sauce. Served with warm tortillas, rice and refried beans or grilled vegetables.

Godorniz

$13.14+

Fried and grilled Cornish hen served with fresh quacamole salad, rice and refried beans.

El Mejor

El Mejor

$16.60

Grilled ribeye, chicken and shrimp sautéed with peppers, onions, zucchini and mushrooms. Topped with chipotle peppers and our creamy tomato cheese sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.

Especial De La Casa

$15.10

A sampler platter consisting of a chalupa, chile poblano, beef enchilada, crispy beef taco, pork tamale, rice and refried beans.

Fiesta Tacos

Organic lettuce, black beans, avocado and mango salsa wrapped in two soft whole wheat tortillas.

Galleta

$9.99

Five toasted corn tortillas layered with beef, shredded chicken, cheese and refried beans. Topped with our traditional enchilada and cheese sauces. Garnished with fresh pico de gallo.

Jerk Pork

$13.59

Grilled pork tenderloin with jerk seasoning and a pineapple sour cream sauce. Served with white rice and black beans, asparagus and zucchini.

Los Filetes

Los Filetes

$12.59

Your choice of two fried or grilled fish fillets served with rice, fresh guacamole salad and pico de gallo.

Mexican Pizza

$10.19

A flour tortilla layered with beef or shredded chicken, cheese and refried beans. Topped with another flour tortilla, cheese sauce and pickled jalapeños.

Monterrey Chicken

$12.59

Grilled chicken breast sautéed with onions and peppers topped with BBQ sauce, bacon and melted cheese. Served with rice and refried beans.

Peluza

Peluza

Your choice of grilled meat sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese.

Pollo A La Parilla

$11.60

Grilled chicken breast topped with our ranchero style sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and fresh guacamole salad.

Pollo Loco

Pollo Loco

$13.59

Grilled chicken topped with melted cheese, onions, mushrooms and pineapple. Served with fresh guacamole salad, rice and refried beans.

Pollo Yucatan

$13.59

Grilled chicken breast and shrimp smothered with cheese. Served with white rice and mixed vegetables.

Quesadilla Rellenas

$10.19

A grilled flour tortilla filled with beef tips or shredded chicken and cheese. Served with rice and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.

Salmon Fresco

$15.59

Fresh grilled salmon topped with mango salsa marinated with soy sauce and lemon juice. Served with rice or black beans and grilled garden vegetables.

Steak A La Tampiquena

$15.89

Grilled ribeye steak topped with grilled onions. Served with rice, refried beans, guacamole salad and warm tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$15.89

Grilled ribeye steak topped with a spicy ranchero style sauce. Served with rice, refried beans and warm tortillas.

Taquitos

$10.59

Four deep fried corn tortillas filled with shredded beef or chicken. Served with your choice of rice and refried beans or fresh guacamole salad.

Mexican Fajitas

Served with sautéed fresh vegetables. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Fajita Rancheras

$14.39+

Steak,chicken, pork and chorizo with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Fajitas Across The Border

$14.40+

A combination of steak, chicken and shrimp.with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Fish Fajitas

$13.50+

Fish fillet with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$13.50+

sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$13.40+

sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$12.60+

sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$12.60+

sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Seafood Fajitas

$16.20+

A combination of shrimp, fish, and scallops. with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$14.40+

sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$13.50+

with sautéed fresh vegetables.Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Burritos & Enchiladas

Burrito Especial

$8.39

A flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or beef and topped with our savory tomato sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Burrito Mexicano

$10.09

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, beef or pork. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, and homemade guacamole. Served with rice and refried beans.

Chico California Burrito

Chico California Burrito

A burrito filled with your choice of meat as well as refried beans, rice. Topped with cheese sauce, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.

Dos Amigos

$10.09

One flour and one corn tortilla both filled with shredded chicken topped with our traditional burrito and enchilada sauces, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Enchiladas De Lujo

$11.09

Four corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, beef, cheese and refried beans. Topped with our traditional. enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Enchiladas Rancheras

$10.39

Two cheese enchiladas topped with ground beef, shredded chicken or pork and our traditional enchilada sauce. Served with rice and refried beans or guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Suizas

$10.09

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with our traditional enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, onions and sour cream.

Especial De El Amigo

$10.79

Your choice of two beef or shredded chicken burritos filled with refried beans, topped with our signature tomato cheese sauce, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream.

Grande California Burrito

Grande California Burrito

A burrito filled with your choice of meat as well as refried beans, rice. Topped with cheese sauce, fresh pico de gallo and guacamole.

Mamacitas

$11.09

Three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, then topped with our traditional enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.

Super Enchiladas

$11.49

Five corn tortillas filled with ground beef, shredded chicken, cheese, shredded beef and beans. Topped with our traditional enchilada sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce and sour cream.

Create Your Own Combo

$9.99

$9.99

El Amigo Lighter Side

El Flaco

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, zucchini and pico de gallo.

Lite Salad Special

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, zucchini and pico de gallo.

Skinny Wraps

$8.09

Two flour or wheat tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce and tomatoes.

Slim Hawaiian

$11.50

A grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce topped with grilled pineapples and fresh pico de gallo. Served with steamed broccoli and lightly drizzled with our special fat free chipotle dressing.

Slim Special

Served with peppers, onions, zucchini , broccoli and mushrooms.

Nachos

Bean Nachos

$7.09

Nachos with beans and melted cheese

Beef & Bean Nachos

$8.49

Nachos with ground beef and beans

Beef Nachos

$7.69

Nachos with ground beef and melted cheese

Cheese Nachos

$6.39

Nachos with melted cheese only

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$9.49

Nachos with grill chicken and melted cheese

Nacho Especial

$10.39

Topped with ground beef, shredded chicken and refried beans, then covered with shredded lettuce, and sour cream

Nachos Fajita

Nachos with grilled bell pepper and onion top with cheese dip

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$8.49

Nachos with shredded chicken and melted cheese

Steak Nachos

$9.49

Nachos with grill steak and melted cheese

Shrimp Nachos

$14.59

Nachos with grill shrimp and melted cheese

Desserts

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$2.89

Cheesecake Burrito

$4.99

Churros

$3.99

Churros Delight

$5.59

Cookie skillet

$5.99

Flan

$4.59
Fried Ice Cream

$4.99

$4.99

Sopapillas

$2.99

Sopapillas w/ Ice Cream

$4.99

Tres Leches Cake

$5.59

Street corn

$3.29

3 street corn

$8.99

Kids Plates

(1) Spanish Hamburger

$4.99

(2) Chicken Fingers

$4.99

(3) Kids Burrito

$4.99

(4) kids Taco rice and beans

$4.99

(5) Kids Enchilada

$4.99

(6) Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Taco

$4.99

(7) Kids Burrito & Taco

$4.99

(8) Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

(9) Macaroni & Cheese

$4.99

Martin (Steak)

$5.99

Martin (chicken)

$5.99

Soups & Salads

Cabo Salad

Crisp mixed greens topped with tomatoes, shredded cheese, bacon and avocado slices. Garnished with tortilla strips and with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.09

Bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and peppers.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$12.49

Bed of lettuce with shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and peppers.

Guacamole Salad

$5.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with guacamole and tomatoes.

Mexican Chicken Soup

$8.39

Clear chicken broth, made fresh daily, layered with tender pieces of chicken, vegetables and rice. Garnished with avocado & pice de gallo.

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$8.54+

Shrimp in a savory Mexican style cocktail sauce with fresh avocado and pico de gallo.

Santa Fe Chipotle Salad

$10.49

Your choice of grilled chicken or steak inside a large crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, pico de gallo corn and black bean salsa, shredded cheese and sour cream. Tossed in our signature chipotle ranch dressing.

Taco Loco

Taco Loco

$10.00

A large crispy flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken or ground beef topped with shredded cheese, lettuce, and sour cream.

Tortilla Honey-Lime Salad

Crisp mixed greens topped with fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese and black bean salsa. Garnished with crispy tortilla strips and a side of our homemade honey-lime dressing.

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Shredded iceberg lettuce topped with peppers, tomatoes and onions.

Vegetarian Combos

Vegetarian Combo A

$9.89

One Bean Burrito, One Cheese Enchilada and One Bean Tostada

Vegetarian Combo B

$9.89

One Chalupa, One Cheese Enchilada and an Order of Beans

Vegetarian Combo C

$9.89

One Bean Burrito, one Cheese Quesadilla and One Chalupa

Vegetarian Combo D

$9.89

Two Bean & Nacho Cheese Burritos

Vegetarian Combo E

$9.89

Burrito & Enchilada de Papa (potato) with Rice & Beans

Vegetarian Combo F

$10.00

Two Quesadillas, one cheese and mushroom and one cheese and spinach quesadilla. Served with rice and beans

Vegetarian G (Vegetable Peluza)

$10.00

sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese.

Vegetarian H ( AC)

$10.00

sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers. Served on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip.

Vegetarian I (Fajita)

$12.00

Sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers. Served with rice, refried beans, fresh guacamole salad, sour cream and warm tortillas.

Vegetarian J ( Nachos Fajita)

$10.00

Sautéed onions, mushrooms,Zucchini, broccoli & bell peppers topped with cheese dip.

A La Carte

1 Burrito

$4.59

Beef Taco

$2.89

Beef Soft Taco

$3.49

3 Hard Tacos

$6.99

3 Soft Tacos

$7.99

3 Grilled Steak Soft Tacos

$10.00

Chicken Taco

$2.89

Chicken Soft Taco

$3.49

3 Grilled Chicken Soft Tacos

$10.00

3 Grilled Shrimp Soft Tacos

$11.99

3 Enchiladas

$7.99

3 Hard Fish Taco

$10.99

3 Soft Fish Taco

$10.99

Chica Quesadilla Fajita

Grande Quesadilla Fajita

Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.50

Refried Beans

$3.49

Black Beans

$3.49

Spanish Rice

$3.49

Rice & Beans

$4.89

Grilled Steak Burrito

$5.79

Grilled Steak Soft Taco

$4.29

Salsa Picante

$1.49

3 Tamales

$8.99

Chile Poblano

$5.79

Chimichanga

Enchilada

$3.49

Chiles Toreados

$2.95

Fries

$3.29

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

2 Flour Tortillas

$1.69

Grilled Shrimp

$11.69+

Grilled Shrimp Soft Taco

$4.49

Grilled Steak

$7.89

Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Jalapenos

$1.24

Pico De Gallo

$1.79+

Pint of Cheese Dip

$11.99

Pint of Cheese Dip With Chips

$12.99

Pint of Salsa

$5.59

Pint of Salsa With Chips

$6.29

Soft Fish Taco

$4.89

Sour Cream

$1.70+

Chef Sauce

$2.51+

Tamale

$3.49

White Rice

$3.49

Tostada

$4.79

Chalupa

$4.89

Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$7.20

Junior Special

$7.49
Lunch BTO California

Half Chef Special

$8.99

Half Chef Special

Half Chef Special

$8.99

Lunch Fajitas

Lunch Peluzas

Lunch Peluzas

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Lunch Nachos

$7.99

Lunch Mexican Pizza

$7.99
Lunch Taco Loco

Lunch Taco Loco

$7.99

Lunch Huevos Rancheros

$7.99

Lunch Taquitos

$7.99

Lunch Burrito Especial

$7.99

Hamburger

$7.99

Lunch Fish Fillet

$8.89

Lunch ACP

Santa Fe Salad

$8.99

Lunch Slim Special

Lunch Lite Salad Special

Lunch Jerk Pork

$8.99

Lunch Soup Combo

$8.89

After Lunch Charge

$1.59

Lunch AC (veggies)

$6.99

Combo 1

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla, hard shell taco (chicken or beef), refried beans and guacamole salad.

Combo 2

$7.99

One beef burrito, rice and refried beans.

Combo 3

$7.20

Hard shell beef taco, rice and beans.

Combo 4

$7.20

Beef enchilada, rice and refried beans.

Combo 5

$7.69

Bean burrito, cheese enchilada and rice.

Combo 6

$7.20

Two beef tacos and your choice of rice or beans.

Combo 7

$7.20

Two beef enchiladas and your choice of rice or beans.

Combo 8

$7.20

Cheese quesadilla, rice and guacamole salad.

Combo 9

$8.99

One shredded chicken or beef tips chimichanga topped with guacamole salad, rice and beans.

Combo 10

$7.59

Your choice of a mushroom or spinach quesadilla with rice and beans or guacamole salad.

Combo 11

$8.50

A grilled flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, beef, cheese or beans. Served with rice and beans or guacamole salad.

Combo 12

$7.99

Two shredded chicken enchiladas topped with cheese, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.

Combo 13

$7.89

Chile con queso, a beef enchilada and a hard shell beef taco.

Combo 14

$8.00

Beef burrito, beef enchilada and cheese quesadilla.

Combo 15

$8.89

A quesadilla fajita filled with grilled chicken or steak served with rice or beans.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1776 S. Cannon Blvd, Kannapolis, NC 28083

Directions

Gallery
El Amigo image
El Amigo image

