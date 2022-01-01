City Orchard
City Orchard is an urban cidery producing real cider from real apples. Come taste the orchards!
1201 Oliver St. Unit 108 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1201 Oliver St. Unit 108
Houston TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Original Hot Dog Factory
Come in and enjoy!
Hungry Like the Wolf
Eat, Drink 80's
Trez Art and Wine Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.