City Orchard

City Orchard is an urban cidery producing real cider from real apples. Come taste the orchards!

1201 Oliver St. Unit 108 • $$

Avg 4 (65 reviews)

Popular Items

Boudin Balls$8.00
FM 1093 Rodeo Burger$16.00
Veggie Quesadilla$13.00
Braised Beef Quesadilla$14.00
Pulled Pork Sliders (x2)$14.00
Strawberry Basil 4-Pack$9.99
Pommes Frites$8.00
Ketchup, Dijonnaise, *Gluten Free
CHERRY RED 4-pack (12oz cans)$9.99
Semi-Dry Fruit Cider | 6.5% ABV
Your friends like it, you secretly love it. Our Montmorency cherry-infused cider is bright, bold, and cherried-out.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1201 Oliver St. Unit 108

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

