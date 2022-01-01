Go
Cloud Cookie

3809 N Clark St #1 • $$

Popular Items

chocolate chunk$4.00
chocolate chunk cookie with a decadent swiss chocolate center, topped with sea salt
the cloudynoir$4.00
xtra gooey double chocolate cookie with chocolate chunks (｡◕‿◕｡)♥*:･ﾟ✧
cookies n' cream$4.00
oreo pieces mixed with hershey's cookies n' cream candy bar, and drizzled with warm chocolate!
box of 4 cookies$16.00
the cloud cookie$4.00
cloudy's signature recipe
cloudoodle$3.75
gooey cookie mixed with cinnamon and sugar
basic bish$4.00
*easter sprinkles* she's basic but she's perfect. sugar cookie with blue sugar sparkles
mom knows best$3.75
oatmeal cookie mixed with walnut and chocolate chips
the cinnamon roll cookie$4.50
the classic you know and love, swirled into a cookie
vegan gluten free double chocolate$5.00
vegan and gluten free double chocolate cookie
3809 N Clark St #1

Chicago IL

Sunday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
