Coco Crepes Waffles & Coffee

Satisfy your cravings with delicious Crêpes, Waffles & Coffee with chef-driven cuisine and beverages at quick-service prices.

Popular Items

Nutella$7.95
Nutella topped with Powdered Sugar
Coco's Crepe$8.95
Strawberries topped with Powdered Sugar, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce and Chocolate Sauce
Breakfast Croissant$10.95
Caramelized Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese and Merguez Moroccan Sausage served in a Croissant
Breakfast Crepe$10.95
Scrambled Eggs, Moroccan Merguez Sausage and Cheddar Cheese
Sugar Waffle$7.95
Cut into 6 strips, topped with powdered sugar and served with butter and maple syrup on the side
Chicken & Spinach$10.95
Spinach, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms and Roasted Chicken topped with Mushroom Pesto Sauce
Creme Brulee$10.95
Creme Brulee and Strawberries topped with Caramelized Sugar, Powdered Sugar and Chocolate Sauce
Dulce de Leche$7.95
Dulce de Leche, Toasted Almonds and choice of Strawberries or sliced Bananas topped with Powdered Sugar
Grilled Chicken$10.95
Basil Pesto spread on both slices of bread with Spinach, Roasted Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese and Roasted Chicken
Moroccan Crepe$10.95
Caramelized Onions, Mozzarella Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Merguez Moroccan Sausage topped with Sun-dried Tomato Pesto Sauce
4525 Kingwood Drive

Kingwood TX

Sunday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
