Go
Toast

COFFEE MEMES

We want to share with everyone our unique service and offerings. In our effort to do so, we try to use vegan ingredients and organic whole foods as much as possible. For espresso beverages our regular milks are organic whole milk and oat milk. All of our syrups are cooked from scratch.

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Matcha Latte$6.00
Americano$4.00
Iced Cappuccino$5.00
Espresso & Hand-Frothed Choice of Milk.
Lightly Sweetened Foam & Smooth Finish.
Can be made Decaf.
Cappuccino$4.50
Dark Mocha Cream Latte$6.50
Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Dark Belgian Chocolate Condensed Milk (vg).
Tree Frog$6.75
Matcha & Tonic.
Juicy & Refreshing.
Apricot, Matcha, House-Carbonated water.
Latte$5.25
Drip (available from 7am-3pm only)$4.00
Currently Serving: 10th Street Blend
Origins: Ethiopia & Colombia
Roasted by Alana's Coffee Roasters.
Washed Process.
Organic Medium Roast.
Notes: sugar/tangerine/gingerbread.
Croissant$5.50
Coconut Caramel Latte$6.50
Espresso + Milk of Choice & House-Cooked Caramel (vg).
See full menu

Location

1523 GRIFFITH PARK BLVD

LOS ANGELES CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Breadblok

No reviews yet

A gluten-free bakery for everyone.

Intelligentsia Coffee

No reviews yet

Thoughtfully sourced and roasted coffee.

Kombu Sushi

No reviews yet

Where Tradition Meets Modern
Come experience sushi the Kombu way
Family owned and located in Silver Lake, Kombu Sushi provides guest with the familiar flavors of Japan in a contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere. We invite you and your family and friends to dine in with us. Patio dining and parking available.

33 Taps

No reviews yet

all the food, beer, cocktails, and good times! :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston