American IPA / 6.2% / Community Beer Works and 26 Shirts have teamed up to bring you Erin Go Buffalo IPA; an amazing beer brewed for an even better cause. A portion of proceeds from each sale of this beer goes directly to Feedmore WNY. Feedmore WNY continues the longstanding mission of offering dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its western new york neighbors in need.

About the beer:

Bright citrus, dank pine, and juicy peach come together with a mild bitterness and a well rounded malt profile.

