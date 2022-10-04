Go
Community Beer Works

Erin Go Buffalo 4-Pack$14.99
American IPA / 6.2% / Community Beer Works and 26 Shirts have teamed up to bring you Erin Go Buffalo IPA; an amazing beer brewed for an even better cause. A portion of proceeds from each sale of this beer goes directly to Feedmore WNY. Feedmore WNY continues the longstanding mission of offering dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its western new york neighbors in need.
About the beer:
Bright citrus, dank pine, and juicy peach come together with a mild bitterness and a well rounded malt profile.
Wunder Weizen - 4-Pack$14.99
German-style Hefeweizen / 4.8% / This German-style Hefeweizen is a refreshing complement to traditional spiced ales introduced in cold weather months. Hazy with a soft mouthfeel, this beer balances banana and clove notes with a twist of orange peel in the finish. Wunderbar!
Saturday Morning Cartoons$14.99
Australian-style Pale Ale / 5.5% / Tune in to this Australian-style Pale Ale, brewed with a clean pilsner malt base to showcase the intense character in Galaxy, Sabro, and Mosaic hops. Flavors and aromas of passion fruit, mango, and berry blend with a perceived candy-like sweetness in the finish, reminiscent of the best (last) part of your morning bowl of cereal.
10th Anniversary Double IPA 4-Pack$16.99
Double IPA / 8.2% / For ten years, you have been our “why”. YOU helped us realize our dream to brew world-class beer and share it with our community. This Double IPA is a reflection of the quality and consistency you've come to know and expect. Thank you for helping us build something beautiful!
Cold IPA - Small Batch Edition #1$14.99
Cold IPA / 5.9% / Brewed with Italian Pilsner Malt, flaked rice, lager yeast, Mandarina Bavaria and Pacifica hops. A crisp and clean IPA fermented with lager yeast at ale temperature.
Hazy Pale Ale - Small Batch Edition #2$14.99
Hazy Pale Ale / 5.5% / Brewed with oats, European Pale Ale Malt, Centennial, and SImcoe hops. A classic hop profile with notes of pine and citrus melds into an incredibly smooth and easy-drinking beer.
That IPA 6-Pack$8.99
Session IPA / 4.9% / Bronze medal winner at GABF 2019! Why drink any IPA when you can drink That IPA? We start with a malt background designed to enhance the hop character, then layer Mosaic and Simcoe resulting in a bright, expressive beer.
Orange Let's Go Pils 6-Pack$9.99
Fruited Pilser / 4.2% / A crisp lager brewed in the celebration of our hometown spirit. In this special version of Let’s Go Pils, we use only the finest pilsner malt, flaked corn, and German hops along with Mandarin and Navel oranges to create a refreshing, citrus forward beer, perfect for almost any occasion. Cheers!
Community Table Preview Experience - 4/10/22$30.00
Have a taste of what to expect at our unique farm-to-table beer pairing dinners on Sunday, April 10! Fresh, local ingredients and award-winning beer will be on full display with a chance to speak with the chefs, brewers and local Community Partners who make it all possible.
Good Neighbor IPA 6-Pack$8.99
American IPA / 6.7% / A wonderfully juicy and hazy IPA with prominent notes of tropical citrus and pineapple atop a soft malt base. The result is an inviting, easy drinking pleasure. Good neighbors share good beer!
520 7th Street

Buffalo NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
