Go
Toast

Condesa / El Techo

Modern Mexican Cuisine

1830 Ludlow St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1759 reviews)

Popular Items

Ensalada$12.00
Baby gem lettuces, mâche, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, chayote, haricot verts, tortilla strips, toasted almonds, cotija cheese, roasted poblano vinaigrette.
Quesadilla$15.00
House-made flour tortilla (contains lard) filled with queso mixto and carnitas meat. Garnished with pickled red pearl onions, sliced spring onions, and cilantro leaves, served alongside carrot-habanero salsa and crema
Frijoles$3.00
Black beans. Cooked with avocado leaves and epazote.
Pescado Frito$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Corn masa tempura battered cod, cabbage, tomato, onion, pickled red onion, cilantro, chipotle crema.
Guacamole with Herbs$15.00
Served with tostadas
Suadero Chilango$17.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Braised beef brisket and tongue, white onion and cilantro.
Pato en Mole Negro$42.00
Half duck, seared breast, confit leg and thigh. Covered in a house mole negro with sesame seeds. Served with fresh blue corn tortillas and house salsas.
Arroz Rojo$3.00
Red rice. Cooked with tomato, onion, cilantro.
Lamb Adobado$18.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Adobe spiced lamb neck, salsa placera, white onion, cilantro.
Carnitas$16.00
(2 to the order) House blue corn tortillas, Confit pork shoulder, guacamole, white onion, cilantro, salsa verde, chicharron.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1830 Ludlow St

Philadelphia PA

Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 12:30 pm, 2:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Farina Pasta and Noodle

No reviews yet

Fresh made pasta and noodles daily!

Pizzeria Vetri

No reviews yet

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

Mission Taqueria

No reviews yet

Mission is a lively cantina in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, with a menu focused on tacos made from fresh ground masa, matched with proteins from their wood grill. They also have fresh juice and margaritas to sip on too ;)

Huda PHL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston