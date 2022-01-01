Go
CookHouse image
American
Bars & Lounges

CookHouse

Open today 6:00 PM - 10:15 PM

StarStarStarStarStar

214 Reviews

$$

1501 Bolton Street

Baltimore, MD 21217

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Proper Pub Burger$20.00
house-ground beef, shiitake mushroom gravy, gruyere, grilled onions, ch fries
Steak Frites (gf)$35.00
dry-aged strip steak, steak fries, red wine reduction
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 10:15 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 10:15 pm

Location

1501 Bolton Street, Baltimore MD 21217

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The Tilted Row

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

No Land Beyond

No reviews yet

We are open for in-store shopping, in-store play, and take-out. Check out our new patio!
Current Hours:
T-Thu 5-10 PM
Fri-Sat 5-12 AM
Sun 5-10 PM

The Metro Gallery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Alma Cocina Latina

No reviews yet

Latin inspired food

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

CookHouse

orange star5.0 • 214 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston