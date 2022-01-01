Go
Copal Mexican Cuisine

Copal Mexican Cuisine proudly serves traditional style food in a cultured, modern, and vibrant restaurant. Copal provides the Omaha area with authentic Mexican dishes using the finest quality and freshest ingredients.

3623 N 129th St

Popular Items

Churros$7.00
6 Mini churros served with our special heavy whipped cream and chocolate.
Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Carne Asada$16.00
Thin-cut Angus beef steak served with grilled jalapeños with onions, beans, rice, mashed potatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a side of corn tortillas!
Creamy Tomato Enchiladas$13.00
Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!
Crunchy Shell Ground Beef$12.00
Lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream
Chimichanga$12.00
2 Chimichangas filled with Shredded beef, beans & cheese . Served with rice, beans, pico and spicy cheese dip.
*No substitutions
Burrito$12.50
Your choice of protein, filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese. Topped with your favorite salsa!
Fajitas "Regular"
Your choice of meat with red and green peppers, onions, topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.
Cheese Dip$5.00
A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.
Guacamole$6.00
A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.
Location

Omaha NE

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

