Copal Mexican Cuisine
Copal Mexican Cuisine proudly serves traditional style food in a cultured, modern, and vibrant restaurant. Copal provides the Omaha area with authentic Mexican dishes using the finest quality and freshest ingredients.
3623 N 129th St
Popular Items
Location
3623 N 129th St
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hiro 88- Maple
Come in and enjoy!
Burrito Envy - West
Come in and enjoy!
Lettuce Express
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Sushi Sake Grill
Come in and enjoy!