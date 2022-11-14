Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Blair

review star

No reviews yet

1995 Ridge View Rd

Blair, NE 68008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken on the Beach
Cheese Dip
Burrito El Vallarta

Appetizers

Guacamole

$7.99+

Bean Dip

$5.99

Cheese Dip

$7.99+

Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Nachos

$8.99

Nachos Supreme

$11.99

Chips, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of beef or chicken.

Flour Chips

$2.99

Texas Cheese Dip

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$6.25

Queso Fundido

$8.99

Tossed Salad

$3.49

Salsa Cup (32oz) (Take Out)

$7.25

Salsa Cup (16oz) (Take Out)

$4.00

Large Chips (Take Out)

$6.00

Small Chips (Take Out)

$2.50

8oz Salsa

$1.50

4oz Salsa

$0.75

Side Cheese Dip 4oz

$1.99

16oz Pico

$7.99

Takeout Fee

$0.25

Tostada De Ceviche

$5.49

Order Ceviche

$13.99

Children's Plates

#1 Burrito & Taco (Kids)

$5.75

#2 Enchilada & Taco (Kids)

$5.75

#3 Enchilada w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)

$5.75

#4 Taco w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)

$5.75

#5 Hamburger & Fries (Kids)

$5.75

#6 Chicken Nuggets & Fries (Kids)

$5.75

#7 Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans (Kids)

$5.75

#8 Corn Dog & Fries (Kids)

$5.75

#9 Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Kids)

$5.75

Quesadillas Rellenas

Quesadilla Gringa

$12.25

Quesadilla stuffed with pork tips. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Roja

$9.25

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our own supreme sauce.

Quesadilla Ranchera

$10.50

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, fried beans or mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla Supreme

$10.50

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ground beef and fried beans. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Fajita

$13.50

Extra large tortilla stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak, chicken or mix. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Grilled

$12.99

Two steak or grilled chicken quesadillas. Served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.

Quesadilla Shrimp

$14.50

Big grilled tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla Mexicana

$9.99

Vegetarians' Plates

One bean burrito, One cheese enchilada with nacho cheese, One quesadilla

Vegetarian A

$9.50

One bean burrito, One cheese enchilada and Mexican Rice

Vegetarian B

$9.50

One chalupa, One bean burrito, One cheese quesadilla

Vegetarian C

$9.50

One bean burrito, One cheese enchilada with nacho cheese, one quesadilla

Vegetarian D

$9.50

Two bean burritos with nacho cheese and rice

Vegetarian (E) Chimichanga

$11.99

Two Flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion and tomato. Served with Mexican Rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce.

Vegetarian (F) Chile Poblano

$12.49

Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, served in a special sauce with Mexican rice and fried beans.

Vegetarian (G) Fajitas Veggie

$14.50

A light combination of fresh mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Vegetarian (H) Spinach Chilaquiles

$11.99

Corn tortillas cooked with spinach and our own special red sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Vegetarian (I) Spinach Quesadilla

$11.25

Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, spinach, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Vegetarian (J) Enchiladas Veggie

$11.99

Three cheese enchiladas with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad.

Vegetarian (K) Quesadilla Veggie

$10.50

A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad.

Vegetarian (L) Taco Salad Veggie

$12.99

Crispy large tortilla shell filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli and squash. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.

Vegetarian (M) Burrito Grande Veggie

$11.99

Extra large burrito filled with mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, onions, tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Vegetarian (N) Chilaquiles Veggie

$12.99

Corn tortillas cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli, squash in our own special red sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Vegetarian (O) Spinach Burrito

$11.50

Extra large burrito filled with spinach topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Make your Own Combo

S/ Mexican Rice

$3.25

S/ Fried Beans

$3.25

Hard Shell Taco

$3.09

Flour Soft Taco

$3.35

Fried Flour Taco

$3.45

S/ Quesadilla

$3.99

S/ Chimichanga

$4.99

S/ Enchilada

$3.50

S/ Burrito

$4.09

Burrito with Nacho Cheese

$6.00

S/ Burrito Deluxe

$6.35

Fried Burrito

$4.75

Special Burrito w/ Lettuce & Guac

$7.00

S/ Chile Poblano

$4.50

S/ Tamal

$4.50

Beef & Cheese Tostada

$4.50

Beef Tostada w/ Lettuce & Cheese

$4.50

Mixed Tostaguac w/ Beef & Beans

$5.50

Chalupa

$4.50

S/ Taco Carne Azada

$3.99

S/ Taco Pollo Asado

$3.99

S/ Taco Carnitas

$3.99

S/ Taco Chorizo

$3.99

S/ Taco Fish

$4.49

S/ Taco Shrimp

$4.49

Chiles Toreados

$1.99

Cilantro

$0.75

Tortillas

$1.35

French Fries

$3.35

Jalapeños

$1.49

Lettuce

$1.99

Onion

$0.99

Pico de Gallo

$2.49

Salsa Picosa

$1.75

Shredded Cheese

$2.49

Sour Cream

$1.49

Tomato

$0.99

Tostada

$3.25

5 Shrimp

$3.75

Lime

$1.00

6 Shrimp

$4.50

Orden De Steak Y Pollo

$7.99

Seafood Ench W/ Cheesedip

$3.75

Orden De Pollo Asado

$5.99

Orden De Vegetales Yucatan

$5.99

Cheese Burrito

$3.99

Orden De Steak

$5.99

Seafood

Orange Shrimp

$14.99

Onions, tomato, cactus and jalapeno slices topped with sauteed shrimp in orange juice. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, tomato and avocado served in a goblet with its own juice with lime and crackers.

Shrimp Nachos

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomato on top of tortilla chips with cheese sauce.

Fried Shrimp Chimichanga

$14.99

Two flour tortillas filled shrimp, mushrooms, onion, tomato, bell pepper topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and guacamole salad.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$14.99

Shrimp sauteed in garlic flakes, olive oil and cooked to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones a la Diabla

$14.99

Grilled shrimp cooked with very, very HOT sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.

Camarones El Vallarta

$14.99

Shrimp and bacon with chipotle salsa. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Tilapia Frita

$13.50

Deep Fried tilapia served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, lime and tortillas.

Shrimp & Rice

$13.50

Grilled shrimp with squash, cauliflower, broccoli, red and yellow peppers topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas.

Arroz con Mariscos

$15.99

Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese dip, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.

Camarón Yucatan

$14.99

Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild green, red and yellow bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, onion and yellow zucchini over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.

Pescado Yucatan

$15.99

Grilled marinated tilapia cooked with mild green, red and yellow bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, green and yellow zucchini. Served with Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Steaks

Steak Vallarta

$19.99

T-Bone steak topped with shrimp and cheese dip sizzling at your table fajita style. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Steak Mexicano

$17.50

T-Bone steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Steak Ranchero

$17.50

T-Bone steak grilled with our special sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Texas Steak

$17.00

Grilled t-bone steak, served with french fries and tossed salad.

Carne Asada

$15.49

2 pieces of skirt steak (arrachera) grilled to perfection. Served with fried beans, rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Ranchero Chef's Special

$15.49

2 pieces of skirt steak (arrachera) grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a chicken enchilada, fried beans and tortillas.

Steak Jalisco

$17.50

T-bone steak topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Tacos

Tacos de Carne Azada (3)

$12.00

Three soft tacos filled with steak. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.

Tacos San Jose

$12.50

Three soft tacos filled with steak, Mexican chorizo and grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, and spicy tomatillo.

El Vallarta Cheese Steak Tacos

$12.50

Three soft tacos filled with steak, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes.

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Three tacos filled with grilled fish. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Tacos de Carnitas

$12.00

Three soft tacos filled with pork carnitas. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo.

Tacos de Pollo

$12.00

Three soft tacos filled with chicken. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.

Tacos Chorizo

$12.00

Three soft tacos filled with chorizo. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.

Tacos de Birria

$13.00

Chicken

Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with shredded cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served over a bed of lettuce.

Pollo Fundido

$13.74

Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Pollo Borracho

$13.74

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell pepper, and onions. Covered in special sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Jalisco

$14.24

Chicken breast grilled topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Pollo Loco

$13.24

Grilled marinated chicken breast. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and tortillas.

Pollo Yucatan

$14.74

Grilled marinated chicken breast cooked with mild yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Spinach Pollo

$13.74

Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.

Choripollo

$13.24

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.99

Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

Enchiladas Supremas

$12.99

Four enchiladas- ground beef, chicken, cheese and shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Enchilada El Vallarta

$13.99

Three crab and shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Enchiladas Super Rancheras

$13.99

Five different enchiladas-beef, chicken, shredded beef, bean and cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce.

Fajitas

Fajitas for One

$15.99

Chicken, Steak or Mix grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajitas for Two

$29.99

Chicken, Steak or Mix grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$16.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Double Texas Fajitas

$31.99

Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajitas Vallarta

$18.99

Grilled shrimp and scallops combined with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, letuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Pineapple Fajita

$17.99

Served in half a pineapple. Steak, chicken or mix combined with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajitas Vallarta for Two

$34.99

Grilled shrimp and scallops combined with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, letuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

Grilled shrimp combined with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Double Shrimp Fajita

$33.99

Grilled shrimp combined with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajita Pescado

$16.99

Grilled marinated fish cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajitas de Chorizo con Pollo

$16.50

Tender sliced chicken and Mexican chorizo cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Burritos

Steak Burrito Dinner

$13.99

Two burritos with thin sliced steak, grilled onions and covered with nacho cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans and salad,

Burrito Deluxe

$12.25

Two burritos combined-one chicken and fried beans and one beef and fried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Super Burrito

$12.25

Extra large burrito with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Burrito California Dinner

$12.99

12 inch tortilla filled with grilled steak, Mexican rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Burrito Tapatio

$11.99

Two burritos filled with pork chunks. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream.

Burrito El Vallarta

$12.99

12 inch tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

7 Seas Burrito

$12.99

12 inch tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, grilled crab meat and rice. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Burrito Verde

$11.99

8 inch tortilla filled with your choice of pork or steak topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and fried beans.

12" Grand Burrito

12" Grand Burrito

$12.99

12 inch tortilla filled with steak or chicken, onions, tomato, bell pepper, cheese, sour cream and lettuce.

House Specials

Alambre

$14.99

Tender skirt steak grilled with bacon, onion, poblano peppers and cheese. Served with Mexican rice

El Cazuelon

$14.99

Steak, Chicken, grilled onions and chorizo served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Chile Verde

$12.99

Tender pieces of pork tips served with our special verde sauce. Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Chile Colorado

$12.99

Tender pieces of pork tips served with special colorado sauce. Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Chiles Poblanos Combo

$12.99

Two breaded poblano peppers topped with nacho cheese and special sauce. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Molcajete

$21.99

One piece of skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo and nopales. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and tortillas.

Mar y Tierra

$17.99

Two pieces of skirt steak, grilled shrimp, with beans, guacamole salad, peppers, onions. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Chimichanga Dinner

$13.49

Two flour tortillas filled with ground beef, beef tips or chicken. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with fried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.

"El Grande"

$18.99

Two dishes served- one chalupa, taco and chile relleno. The second with burrito, enchilada, Mexican rice and beans.

Flautas

$10.99

Four deep fried rolled corn tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.

Carnitas Dinner

$13.49

Pork tips, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Chili Autentico

$12.99

Whole poblano pepper with chicken, beef or shrimp covered with green chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Birria Platter

$14.99

Birria Soup

$13.99

Chicken Soup

$11.22

Served Anytime

Chicken on the Beach

$11.99

Choice of grilled chicken, shredded chicken or steak on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.

Mexican Chilaquiles

$11.99

Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce or green sauce. Topped with chicken or beef and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and Mexican rice.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.49

Three grilled eggs served with ranchero sauce, Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Three grilled eggs with chorizo. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Grilled chicken, steak or mix with bell peppers, tomato and onions on a bed of tortilla chips topped with cheese dip.

Taco Salad Fajita

$13.49

Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and choice of steak, chicken or mix.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Crispy flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of beef, chicken or beef tips.

Fajita Chicken on the Beach

$12.99

Choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.

Desserts

Sopapillas

$5.39

Flan

$5.25

Fried Ice Cream

$5.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Churros with Ice Cream

$7.99

Combo

Pick 1

$8.75

Pick 2

$11.50

Pick 3

$13.75

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Crush

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.99

Virgin Daiquiris

$4.99

Horchata

$4.49

Melon

$4.49

Piña

$4.49

Jamaica

$4.49

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Flavored Lemonade

$3.60

Shirley Temple

$3.60

Cherry Pepsi

$3.60

Wine

Moscato

$5.50

Sangria

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Cabernet

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Margaritas

Margarita Vallarta

$7.99+

Lime Margarita

$6.50+

Strawberry Margarita

$7.25+

Peach Margarita

$7.25+

Mango Margarita

$7.25+

Blue Margarita

$7.25+

Piña Colada

$7.25+

Daquiri

$5.25

Margarona

$10.99

Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

$9.99

Top Shelf

$12.25+

12oz Lime Margarita Special

$1.99

20oz Jalapeño Margarita

$9.99

20oz Tamarindo Margarita

$12.99

20oz Mangoneada

$12.99

Margarita Flight

$10.99

Marg Tower Lime

$36.99

Marg Tower Lime

$34.99

Marg Toer Flavor

$36.99

Marg Tower Flavor

$36.99

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$4.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Busch Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Corona

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Modelo Especial

$4.99

Modelo Negra

$4.99

Dos Equis Lager

$4.99

Dos Equis Amber

$4.99

Tecate

$4.99

Pacifico

$4.99

Bohemia

$4.99

Odouls

$4.99

White Claw

$4.99

Blue Moon

$4.99

Heineken

$4.99

Sol

$4.99

Michelada

Please provide beer choice in special instructions.

Michelada

$8.99

Please list beer selection in 'special instructions' space provided.

Shots

1800 Repo

$7.99

1800 Silver

$7.99

Avion Anejo

$8.99

Avion Repo

$7.99

Avion Silver

$6.99

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$8.99

Cabo Wabo Repo

$7.99

Cabo Wabo Silver

$6.99

Cazadores Anejo

$8.99

Cazadores Blanco

$7.99

Cazadores Repo

$7.99

Corralejo Repo

$7.99

Corralejo Anejo

$7.99

Corralejo Blanco

$6.99

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Don Julio Real

$45.00

Don Julio Repo

$7.99

Don Julio Anejo

$8.99

Don Julio Blanco

$6.99

Espolon Anejo

$7.99

Espolon Repo

$7.99

Espolon Silver

$6.99

Herradura Anejo

$8.99

Herradura Repo

$7.99

Herradura Silver

$6.99

Hornitos Repo

$7.99

Hornitos Silver

$7.99

Jimador Anejo

$7.99

Jimador Repo

$6.99

Jimador Silver

$6.99

Milagros Anejo

$8.99

Milagros Repo

$7.99

Milagros Silver

$6.99

Patron Anejo

$8.99

Patron Repo

$7.99

Patron Silver

$7.99

Patron Roca Anejo

$10.99

Patron Roca Repo

$9.99

House

$3.99

Absolut

$6.99

Crown Royal

$6.99

Crown Apple

$6.99

Capt Morgan

$6.99

Grey Goose

$7.00

Hennessy

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.99

Johnnie Walker

$7.49

Malibu

$6.99

Seagram's 7

$6.99

Titos

$6.99

Jameson

$6.99

Peach Snapps

$5.99

House Vodka

$5.49

Fireball

$6.99

Lunch Plates

Quesadilla Mexicana Lunch

$8.75

Grilled steak or chicken in a flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese. Served with fried beans and guacamole salad.

Enchiladas Verdes Lunch

$8.75

Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice.

Quesadilla Vegetariana Lunch

$8.75

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad.

Carnitas Express Lunch

$8.75

Pork tips, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.

Fajitas Vegetariana Lunch

$10.24

Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and cauliflower. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Fajitas Lunch

$10.24

Tender slices of beef, chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chimichanga Lunch

$8.75

One flour tortilla soft or fried, filled with beef or chicken. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.

Lunch Enchilada Suprema

$8.75

One beef, one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice and beans.

Los Amigos Lunch

$8.75

One stead and one grilled chicken taco. Mexican rice, beans and pico de gallo.

Steak Burrito Lunch

$8.75

One burrito filled with steak and grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and fried beans.

Chori Pollo Lunch

$8.75

Grilled chicken with Mexican chorizo. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.

Speedy Gonzalez Lunch

$8.25

Taco, enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or beans.

Taco Salad Lunch

$8.25

Crispy Flour tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, chicken or beef tips.

Burrito California Lunch

$8.75

Burrito filled with grilled steak, rice, beans topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Burrito El Vallarta Lunch

$10.99

Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo and rice. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.

Pescado Yucatan Lunch

$10.99

Lunch Specials

Special Lunch #1

$8.25

Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad.

Special Lunch #2

$8.25

One burrito, rice and fried beans

Special Lunch #3

$8.25

Enchilada, taco, rice and fried beans.

Special Lunch #4

$8.25

Chile relleno, taco, rice and beans.

Special Lunch #5

$8.25

One burrito, one taco and rice

Special Lunch #6

$8.25

One chalupa, rice and beans

Special Lunch #7

$8.25

Chalupa, chile relleno and rice

Special Lunch #8

$8.25

One burrito, chalupa and rice.

Special Lunch #9

$8.25

One tamale, burrito and beans.

Special Lunch #10

$8.25

Quesadilla, enchilada and chalupa

Monday Lunch Specials

Lunch Fajitas

$6.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 1:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1995 Ridge View Rd, Blair, NE 68008

Directions

Gallery
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant image
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Copal Mexican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3623 N 129th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
12321 Maple St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
orange star4.2 • 636
6113 Maple St Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) - 2559 S 171 St. CT
orange starNo Reviews
2559 S 171 St CT Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
orange starNo Reviews
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100 Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Azul Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 280
5132 L St Omaha, NE 68117
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Blair
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Lincoln
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston