El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant Blair
No reviews yet
1995 Ridge View Rd
Blair, NE 68008
Popular Items
Appetizers
Guacamole
Bean Dip
Cheese Dip
Cheese Nachos
Nachos
Nachos Supreme
Chips, cheese, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and your choice of beef or chicken.
Flour Chips
Texas Cheese Dip
Guacamole Salad
Queso Fundido
Tossed Salad
Salsa Cup (32oz) (Take Out)
Salsa Cup (16oz) (Take Out)
Large Chips (Take Out)
Small Chips (Take Out)
8oz Salsa
4oz Salsa
Side Cheese Dip 4oz
16oz Pico
Takeout Fee
Tostada De Ceviche
Order Ceviche
Children's Plates
#1 Burrito & Taco (Kids)
#2 Enchilada & Taco (Kids)
#3 Enchilada w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)
#4 Taco w/ Rice & Beans (Kids)
#5 Hamburger & Fries (Kids)
#6 Chicken Nuggets & Fries (Kids)
#7 Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans (Kids)
#8 Corn Dog & Fries (Kids)
#9 Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Kids)
Quesadillas Rellenas
Quesadilla Gringa
Quesadilla stuffed with pork tips. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Roja
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese and your choice of ground beef, chicken, shredded beef or beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and our own supreme sauce.
Quesadilla Ranchera
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, fried beans or mushrooms. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Supreme
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, ground beef and fried beans. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Fajita
Extra large tortilla stuffed with cheese, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak, chicken or mix. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Grilled
Two steak or grilled chicken quesadillas. Served with sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla Shrimp
Big grilled tortilla filled with cheese and grilled shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Mexicana
Vegetarians' Plates
Vegetarian A
One bean burrito, One cheese enchilada and Mexican Rice
Vegetarian B
One chalupa, One bean burrito, One cheese quesadilla
Vegetarian C
One bean burrito, One cheese enchilada with nacho cheese, one quesadilla
Vegetarian D
Two bean burritos with nacho cheese and rice
Vegetarian (E) Chimichanga
Two Flour tortillas filled with spinach, onion and tomato. Served with Mexican Rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce.
Vegetarian (F) Chile Poblano
Two poblano peppers stuffed with cheese, served in a special sauce with Mexican rice and fried beans.
Vegetarian (G) Fajitas Veggie
A light combination of fresh mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Vegetarian (H) Spinach Chilaquiles
Corn tortillas cooked with spinach and our own special red sauce and topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Vegetarian (I) Spinach Quesadilla
Quesadilla stuffed with cheese, spinach, onions and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Vegetarian (J) Enchiladas Veggie
Three cheese enchiladas with onions, bell peppers and tomato. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad.
Vegetarian (K) Quesadilla Veggie
A grilled flour tortilla stuffed with mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad.
Vegetarian (L) Taco Salad Veggie
Crispy large tortilla shell filled with grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli and squash. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and sour cream.
Vegetarian (M) Burrito Grande Veggie
Extra large burrito filled with mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli, squash, onions, tomatoes, and topped with melted cheese. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Vegetarian (N) Chilaquiles Veggie
Corn tortillas cooked with onions, bell peppers, mushroom, cauliflower, broccoli, squash in our own special red sauce. Topped with melted cheese and served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
Vegetarian (O) Spinach Burrito
Extra large burrito filled with spinach topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Make your Own Combo
S/ Mexican Rice
S/ Fried Beans
Hard Shell Taco
Flour Soft Taco
Fried Flour Taco
S/ Quesadilla
S/ Chimichanga
S/ Enchilada
S/ Burrito
Burrito with Nacho Cheese
S/ Burrito Deluxe
Fried Burrito
Special Burrito w/ Lettuce & Guac
S/ Chile Poblano
S/ Tamal
Beef & Cheese Tostada
Beef Tostada w/ Lettuce & Cheese
Mixed Tostaguac w/ Beef & Beans
Chalupa
S/ Taco Carne Azada
S/ Taco Pollo Asado
S/ Taco Carnitas
S/ Taco Chorizo
S/ Taco Fish
S/ Taco Shrimp
Chiles Toreados
Cilantro
Tortillas
French Fries
Jalapeños
Lettuce
Onion
Pico de Gallo
Salsa Picosa
Shredded Cheese
Sour Cream
Tomato
Tostada
5 Shrimp
Lime
6 Shrimp
Orden De Steak Y Pollo
Seafood Ench W/ Cheesedip
Orden De Pollo Asado
Orden De Vegetales Yucatan
Cheese Burrito
Orden De Steak
Seafood
Orange Shrimp
Onions, tomato, cactus and jalapeno slices topped with sauteed shrimp in orange juice. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp, chopped cilantro, onions, tomato and avocado served in a goblet with its own juice with lime and crackers.
Shrimp Nachos
Grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, tomato on top of tortilla chips with cheese sauce.
Fried Shrimp Chimichanga
Two flour tortillas filled shrimp, mushrooms, onion, tomato, bell pepper topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and guacamole salad.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Shrimp sauteed in garlic flakes, olive oil and cooked to perfection. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Camarones a la Diabla
Grilled shrimp cooked with very, very HOT sauce. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and tortillas.
Camarones El Vallarta
Shrimp and bacon with chipotle salsa. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Tilapia Frita
Deep Fried tilapia served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, lime and tortillas.
Shrimp & Rice
Grilled shrimp with squash, cauliflower, broccoli, red and yellow peppers topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and tortillas.
Arroz con Mariscos
Grilled marinated shrimp and scallops over a bed of rice, topped with cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with lettuce, cheese dip, Mexican rice, guacamole, sour cream and tortillas.
Camarón Yucatan
Grilled marinated shrimp cooked with mild green, red and yellow bell peppers, cauliflower, broccoli, onion and yellow zucchini over a bed of rice. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tortillas.
Pescado Yucatan
Grilled marinated tilapia cooked with mild green, red and yellow bell peppers, onions, cauliflower, broccoli, green and yellow zucchini. Served with Mexican rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Steaks
Steak Vallarta
T-Bone steak topped with shrimp and cheese dip sizzling at your table fajita style. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Steak Mexicano
T-Bone steak cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Steak Ranchero
T-Bone steak grilled with our special sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Texas Steak
Grilled t-bone steak, served with french fries and tossed salad.
Carne Asada
2 pieces of skirt steak (arrachera) grilled to perfection. Served with fried beans, rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Ranchero Chef's Special
2 pieces of skirt steak (arrachera) grilled with onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with a chicken enchilada, fried beans and tortillas.
Steak Jalisco
T-bone steak topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Tacos
Tacos de Carne Azada (3)
Three soft tacos filled with steak. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos San Jose
Three soft tacos filled with steak, Mexican chorizo and grilled onions. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo, and spicy tomatillo.
El Vallarta Cheese Steak Tacos
Three soft tacos filled with steak, grilled onions and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce and tomatoes.
Fish Tacos
Three tacos filled with grilled fish. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Tacos de Carnitas
Three soft tacos filled with pork carnitas. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo.
Tacos de Pollo
Three soft tacos filled with chicken. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Tacos Chorizo
Three soft tacos filled with chorizo. Served with Mexican rice, beans, pico de gallo and spicy tomatillo sauce.
Shrimp Tacos
Three tacos filled with grilled shrimp. Served with Mexican rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese.
Tacos de Birria
Chicken
Salad
Grilled chicken breast topped with shredded cheese, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes served over a bed of lettuce.
Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast topped with cheese sauce. Served with Mexican rice, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Pollo Borracho
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled bell pepper, and onions. Covered in special sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Jalisco
Chicken breast grilled topped with mushrooms, onions and cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Pollo Loco
Grilled marinated chicken breast. Served with Mexican rice, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, guacamole and tortillas.
Pollo Yucatan
Grilled marinated chicken breast cooked with mild yellow, green and red bell peppers, onions, green and yellow zucchini. Served with rice, sour cream, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Spinach Pollo
Grilled chicken breast topped with spinach and cheese. Served with Mexican rice and guacamole salad.
Choripollo
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas- ground beef, chicken, cheese and shredded beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Enchilada El Vallarta
Three crab and shrimp enchiladas topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Enchiladas Super Rancheras
Five different enchiladas-beef, chicken, shredded beef, bean and cheese. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and ranchero sauce.
Fajitas
Fajitas for One
Chicken, Steak or Mix grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Chicken, Steak or Mix grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Double Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken and shrimp grilled with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajitas Vallarta
Grilled shrimp and scallops combined with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, letuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Pineapple Fajita
Served in half a pineapple. Steak, chicken or mix combined with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajitas Vallarta for Two
Grilled shrimp and scallops combined with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, letuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp combined with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Double Shrimp Fajita
Grilled shrimp combined with onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajita Pescado
Grilled marinated fish cooked with grilled onions, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajitas de Chorizo con Pollo
Tender sliced chicken and Mexican chorizo cooked with onions, tomatoes and bell pepper. Served with Mexican rice, beans, cheese, guacamole salad, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Burritos
Steak Burrito Dinner
Two burritos with thin sliced steak, grilled onions and covered with nacho cheese. Served with Mexican rice, beans and salad,
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos combined-one chicken and fried beans and one beef and fried beans. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
Super Burrito
Extra large burrito with your choice of chicken or beef. Topped with lettuce, tomato, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Burrito California Dinner
12 inch tortilla filled with grilled steak, Mexican rice and beans. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito Tapatio
Two burritos filled with pork chunks. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce and sour cream.
Burrito El Vallarta
12 inch tortilla filled with ground beef, rice and chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
7 Seas Burrito
12 inch tortilla filled with grilled shrimp, grilled crab meat and rice. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito Verde
8 inch tortilla filled with your choice of pork or steak topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice and fried beans.
12" Grand Burrito
12 inch tortilla filled with steak or chicken, onions, tomato, bell pepper, cheese, sour cream and lettuce.
House Specials
Alambre
Tender skirt steak grilled with bacon, onion, poblano peppers and cheese. Served with Mexican rice
El Cazuelon
Steak, Chicken, grilled onions and chorizo served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Chile Verde
Tender pieces of pork tips served with our special verde sauce. Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Chile Colorado
Tender pieces of pork tips served with special colorado sauce. Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Chiles Poblanos Combo
Two breaded poblano peppers topped with nacho cheese and special sauce. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Molcajete
One piece of skirt steak, chicken, shrimp, carnitas, chorizo and nopales. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheese and tortillas.
Mar y Tierra
Two pieces of skirt steak, grilled shrimp, with beans, guacamole salad, peppers, onions. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Chimichanga Dinner
Two flour tortillas filled with ground beef, beef tips or chicken. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with fried beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
"El Grande"
Two dishes served- one chalupa, taco and chile relleno. The second with burrito, enchilada, Mexican rice and beans.
Flautas
Four deep fried rolled corn tortillas filled with beef tips or chicken. Served with guacamole salad and sour cream.
Carnitas Dinner
Pork tips, guacamole salad, pico de gallo, jalapenos. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Chili Autentico
Whole poblano pepper with chicken, beef or shrimp covered with green chili sauce. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Birria Platter
Birria Soup
Chicken Soup
Served Anytime
Chicken on the Beach
Choice of grilled chicken, shredded chicken or steak on a bed of rice topped with cheese dip. Served with tortillas.
Mexican Chilaquiles
Fried tortilla chips blended with our special ranchero sauce or green sauce. Topped with chicken or beef and cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and Mexican rice.
Huevos Rancheros
Three grilled eggs served with ranchero sauce, Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Three grilled eggs with chorizo. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans and tortillas.
Fajita Nachos
Grilled chicken, steak or mix with bell peppers, tomato and onions on a bed of tortilla chips topped with cheese dip.
Taco Salad Fajita
Crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and choice of steak, chicken or mix.
Taco Salad
Crispy flour shell filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of beef, chicken or beef tips.
Fajita Chicken on the Beach
Choice of grilled chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served on a bed of rice topped with melted cheese. Served with tortillas.
Beverages
Margaritas
Margarita Vallarta
Lime Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Peach Margarita
Mango Margarita
Blue Margarita
Piña Colada
Daquiri
Margarona
Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita
Top Shelf
12oz Lime Margarita Special
20oz Jalapeño Margarita
20oz Tamarindo Margarita
20oz Mangoneada
Margarita Flight
Marg Tower Lime
Marg Tower Lime
Marg Toer Flavor
Marg Tower Flavor
Bottled Beer
Michelada
Shots
1800 Repo
1800 Silver
Avion Anejo
Avion Repo
Avion Silver
Cabo Wabo Anejo
Cabo Wabo Repo
Cabo Wabo Silver
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Corralejo Repo
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
Don Julio Repo
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Espolon Anejo
Espolon Repo
Espolon Silver
Herradura Anejo
Herradura Repo
Herradura Silver
Hornitos Repo
Hornitos Silver
Jimador Anejo
Jimador Repo
Jimador Silver
Milagros Anejo
Milagros Repo
Milagros Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Repo
Patron Silver
Patron Roca Anejo
Patron Roca Repo
House
Absolut
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Capt Morgan
Grey Goose
Hennessy
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker
Malibu
Seagram's 7
Titos
Jameson
Peach Snapps
House Vodka
Fireball
Lunch Plates
Quesadilla Mexicana Lunch
Grilled steak or chicken in a flour tortilla, stuffed with cheese. Served with fried beans and guacamole salad.
Enchiladas Verdes Lunch
Two chicken enchiladas topped with green sauce. Served with Mexican rice.
Quesadilla Vegetariana Lunch
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with cheese, mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower. Served with Mexican rice and tossed salad.
Carnitas Express Lunch
Pork tips, Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and tortillas.
Fajitas Vegetariana Lunch
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, broccoli and cauliflower. Served with Mexican rice, fried beans, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Fajitas Lunch
Tender slices of beef, chicken or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad, sour cream, pico de gallo and tortillas.
Chimichanga Lunch
One flour tortilla soft or fried, filled with beef or chicken. Topped with cheese dip and enchilada sauce. Served with Mexican rice, beans, guacamole salad and sour cream.
Lunch Enchilada Suprema
One beef, one chicken enchilada topped with lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice and beans.
Los Amigos Lunch
One stead and one grilled chicken taco. Mexican rice, beans and pico de gallo.
Steak Burrito Lunch
One burrito filled with steak and grilled onions topped with cheese dip. Served with Mexican rice and fried beans.
Chori Pollo Lunch
Grilled chicken with Mexican chorizo. Served with Mexican rice, beans and tortillas.
Speedy Gonzalez Lunch
Taco, enchilada and choice of Mexican rice or beans.
Taco Salad Lunch
Crispy Flour tortilla with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and your choice of ground beef, chicken or beef tips.
Burrito California Lunch
Burrito filled with grilled steak, rice, beans topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Burrito El Vallarta Lunch
Burrito filled with ground beef, chorizo and rice. Topped with cheese dip. Served with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Pescado Yucatan Lunch
Lunch Specials
Special Lunch #1
Chile relleno, taco, beans and guacamole salad.
Special Lunch #2
One burrito, rice and fried beans
Special Lunch #3
Enchilada, taco, rice and fried beans.
Special Lunch #4
Chile relleno, taco, rice and beans.
Special Lunch #5
One burrito, one taco and rice
Special Lunch #6
One chalupa, rice and beans
Special Lunch #7
Chalupa, chile relleno and rice
Special Lunch #8
One burrito, chalupa and rice.
Special Lunch #9
One tamale, burrito and beans.
Special Lunch #10
Quesadilla, enchilada and chalupa
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
Come on in and enjoy!
1995 Ridge View Rd, Blair, NE 68008