Copper Vine

All packaged wine and beer can be ordered over the phone for curbside pickup with your food order!

1009 Poydras Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1645 reviews)

Popular Items

Creole Tomato Sandwich$13.00
house pulled mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto, cane -cured sun dried tomato, fresh tomato, ciabatta
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
cornflake-fried, brioche bun, dill pickle slaw, aged hot sauce, garlic aioli
The Green Vine$15.00
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
garlic aioli, grated parmesan
Tuna Tartare & Caviar$15.00
avocado, cucumber, lemon & white truffle vinaigrette
Copper Vine Cuban$14.00
Chisesi's ham, house smoked pork loin, pickled peppers, provolone, yellow mustard
Wagyu Burger$16.00
gruyere, caramelized onions, dijon mustard, lettuce, seasonal tomato. Option to make it impossible.
Black Truffle Fries$10.00
battered fries, parsley, fresh garlic with black peppercorn & parmesan aioli
Cajun Carrots$8.00
buttermilk ranch, toasted pecans, tender herbs
Marinated Olives$6.00
rosemary & balsamic
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1009 Poydras Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

