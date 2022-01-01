Go
Toast

Crafted

220 S Elm Street

Popular Items

ELOTES$4.95
Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika
CRAFTED SALAD$7.95
Mixed greens, kimchi, citrus vinaigrette, mandarin oranges, guacamole, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.
BIG TRUCK TACO$12.95
Pulled pork, Mac n' cheese, tobacco onions, scallions, and bacon BBQ sauce. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
BOWTIE TACO$11.95
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
WAYFARER TACO$12.95
Bulgogi short rib, white rice, Korean red sauce, shakalaka sauce, kimchi, cilantro, scallions, and sesame seeds. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
TRADITIONAL TACO
Diced onions, guacamole spread, radish, cilantro, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
CHIPS & DIP$3.95
Choose one of the following: Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Queso, or Chorizo & Queso
FIXIE TACO$12.95
Braised beef, grilled pineapple, spicy sweet chili sauce, coconut aioli, cilantro, and scallions. 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
BAJA STYLE TACO
Cilantro, guacamole spread, chipotle-lime sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and lime wedges. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
USA STYLE TACO
Shredded lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Pick your protein! 2 TACOS AND A SIDE.
Location

Greensboro NC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Radici

Dram & Draught

Stumble Stilskins

Natty Greene's

