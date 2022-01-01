Downtown bars & lounges you'll love
Crafted
220 S Elm Street, Greensboro
|Popular items
|BOWTIE TACO
|$4.95
Battered fish, roasted corn and poblano salsa, honey mustard, chipotle aioli, cotija cheese, and cilantro. THIS IS ONLY ONE TACO.
|STUFFED AVOCADO
|$8.95
Grilled avocado half stuffed with chorizo, quest dip, & pico de gallo, served with your choice of chips
|ELOTES
|$4.95
Roasted corn on the cob brushed with mayo, rolled in cotija cheese, and dusted in cayenne-paprika