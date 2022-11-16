- Home
- /
- Oak Ridge
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina - Oak Ridge
Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina Oak Ridge
816 Reviews
$$
2213 Oak Ridge Rd
Oak Ridge, NC 27310
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Made to Order Guacamole
fresh avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and spices with chips
Bean Dip
house queso dip with refried beans and chips
Cheese Dip
house made with chips
Guacamole Dip
creamy and fresh with chips
Rio Dip
refried beans and beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo with chips
Queso Fundido
chorizo mixed with cheese dip, with chips
Grande Nachos
huge pate of corn tortillas topped with black beans, corn, chicken, ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese dip
Taquitos Mexicanos
four corn tortillas, two shredded chicken and two beef, rolled up and fried, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco drizzled with spicy mayo
Elote Corn Dip
grilled corn, cheese dip, queso fresco, and pico de gallo served hot with chips
Big Cheese Dip
8 oz of house made queso with chips
Nachos cheese
fresh corn chips topped with cheese - build your nachos starts here!
Carne Asada Fries
1\2 Guacamole Fresco
Soups & Salads
Caldo de Pollo
shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and pico de gallow in a chicken broth
Fajita Taco Salad
crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak topped with lettuce, beans, sour cream, cheese, and tomato
Laguna Salad
spring mix, tri peppers, red onion, jicama, pineapple, cilantro, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips and choice of chicken. steak, mahi. or shrimp, served with citrus vinaigrette
Taco Salad
crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream
Ensalada Espanola
Rio Bowls
ACP
ACP
grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese sauce
ACP Diabla
grilled steak and chorizo served over rice and covered in cheese sauce
ACP Hawaiiano
grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, served over rice and smothered in cheese
ACP Tejano
grilled carne asada steak, chicken, and shrimp over rice and covered with cheese
Arroz Con Camaron
grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and covered in cheese
Arroz el Cheech
grilled chicken, zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato, mushrooms, and peppers over rice and smother with cheese
Arroz Jardin
*veggie option* grilled zucchini, broccoli, tomato, bell peppers, and onions over rice and covered in cheese
Arroz Southwest
grilled chicken, black beans, corn, and rice covered in cheese with a side of house hot sauce
Arroz Con Steak
Tacos, Burritos, & Quesadillas
BBQ Chicken Tacos
two tacos with flour tortillas filled with bbq chicken and topped with spicy mayo, lettuce, cabbage, and shredded cheese with beans and rice
Mahi Fish Tacos
two tacos filled with seasoned grilled mahi mahi, red cabbage and our homemade special sauce with rice and beans
Pacifico Shrimp Tacos
grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, special sauce, queso fresco, and sliced avocado with rice and beans
Puffy Tacos
one beef and one chicken puffy flour tortilla tacos topped with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, red cabbage, and tomato with rice and beans
Tacos Jalisco
four tacos with choice of meat, topped with raw onions, cilantro, radish, and avocado (no sides)
Tacos Carolina
two soft corn tacos filled with pork bbq and topped with fresh cilantro lime slaw and queso fresco with beans and rice
Burrito Deluxe
three burritos (1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream (no sides)
Burrito Pacifico
sweet and spicy chicken, rice, roasted corn, spring mix, and pico wrapped in a large flour tortilla and served with fries
Carne Asada Burrito
burrito filled with carne asada, guacamole, and pico de gallo, with rice and beans
San Diego Burrito
carne asada, refried beans, cheeese, and ancho mayonnaise rolled into a burrito with pico de gallo
Hawaiian Quesadilla
stuffed with grilled chicken, onion, cheese, pineapple, and chipotle bbq sauce and served with rice and salad
Rio Quesadilla
quesadilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, carne asada, or shrimp with cheese, served with rice and beans, veggie option too!
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
grilled chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
Pollo Nayarit Fajitas
two grilled chicken breasts with red, green, and yellow peppers, topped with bacon, bbq sauce, and cheese, rice, beans, salad and tortillas
Pollo Real Fajitas
two grilled chicken breasts with red, green, and yellow peppers topped with bacon, cheese, and pineapple, rice, beans, salad, and tortillas
Shrimp Fajitas
grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas
Steak Fajitas
grilled steak, peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas
Texas Fajitas
grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas
Fajitas Mixed (chkn steak)
grilled chicken and steak with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas
Vegan Fajitas
grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes with rice, beans, salad, tortillas
Rio Kitchen Especiales
Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos
Camarones Diablo
grilled shrimp tossed in a spicy tomato sauce with rice and beans
Carne Asada
two flank steaks served with rice, beans, and mexican salad
Carnitas Dinner
tender pork tips served as classic carnitas or chile verde style, rice beans, and salad
Chimichanga
two flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and deep fried, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans
El Alambre
chicken, steak, bacon, red, green, and yellow peppers, onions grilled and served with a side of rice and covered with cheese (no sides)
El Danni Boy
steak, chicken, shrimp, and grilled onions simmered in a creamy chipotle sauce with rice and beans
El Jarocho
grilled, seasoned mahi mahi served on a bed of rice topped with zucchini, red peppers, tomatoes, corn, and cheese sauce (no sides)
Enchiladas Primavera
*veggie option* four enchiladas (1 mushroom, 1 spinach, 1 tri pepper, and 1 zucchini) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo (no sides)
Enchiladas Supreme
four enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean, 1 cheese) topped with cheese lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream (no sides)
Hibachi Rio Style
La Ballena
shrimp and two fillets of fish grilled and place on a bed of rice and spinach covered in cheese sauce (no sides)
Mexican Cheesesteak
two steak and cheese stuffed burritos with grilled onions, rice and beans
Pollo Con Broccoli
two grilled chicken breast topped with broccoli and cheese sauce
Pollo Loco
Shorty Chicken
grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese sauce, rice and beans
Shrimp Cocktail
shrimp in a tomato based broth with Mexican vegetables (no sides)
Sopes
flat corn bread spread with a layer of refried beans, choice of meat, and topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Combos
Express Lunch
Speedy Gonzales
taco, enchilada, choice of rice or beans
Special Lunch #1
chile rellano, taco, beans, and salad
Special Lunch #2
burrito, rice and beans
Special Lunch #3
burrito, taco, rice
Special Lunch #4
chile rellano, rice and beans
Special Lunch #5
enchilada, rice and beans
Special Lunch #6
taco, rice and beans
Special Lunch #7
deep fried chicken or beef chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and rice
Special Lunch #8
Cheese quesadilla, rice and salad Substitute rice or salad option below *Add Protien or Veggies for additional charge*
Kitchen Entrees
Lunch ACP
grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese sauce
Lunch Arroz Con Camaron
grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and covered in cheese
Lunch Arroz El Cheech
grilled chicken with zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato, mushrooms, bell peppers, and rice smothered in cheese
Lunch Arroz Tejano
grilled carne asada steak, chicken, and shrimp served over rice and covered in cheese
Lunch Burrito Deluxe
one burrito filled with chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and rice
Lunch Jumbo Burrito
extra large burrito filled with beans, rice, and choice of beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomatoes
Lunch Smoked Chicken Burrito
grilled chicken burrito covered in cheese sauce with rice and pico de gallo
Lunch Enchilada Special
one chicken and one beef enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato served with rice
Lunch Fajitas
a lunch sized portion of our steak or chicken fajitas with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, and salad, option for texas or shrimp
Lunch Grilled Fajita Quesadilla
choice of steak or chicken with peppers, onions, and tomatoes served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes
Lunch Nacho Fajitas
choice of steak or chicken with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes on a bed of tortilla chips
Lunch Mahi Mahi Taco
two fish tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo, and special sauce, served with rice and beans
Lunch Jalisco Tacos
two tacos with your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro, radishes, and avocado, served with rice and beans
Lunch Cali Burrito
Lunch Carnitas
lunch portion of our tender pork with choice of sauce, rice, beans, and salad
Lunch Carne Asada
lunch portion of our flank steak with rice, beans, and salad
Lunch Arroz Con Steak
grilled steak on top of rice and smothered with cheese
Lunch Veggie Fajitas
grilled peppers, onions, tomato, with rice, beans, and salad
Lunch Pollo Loco
Chorihuevos
Lunch Mex Cheesteak
Lunch Arroz Diabla
Lunch ACP (Copy)
grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese sauce
DRINKS
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mtn Dew
Diet Mtn Dew
Cheerwine
Pink Lemonade
Sierra Mist
Tamarindo
Pina
Horchatta
Jamaica
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coffee
Water
Virgin Pina Colada
Virgin Strawberry Daquari
Club Soda
Milk
Red Bull
Sides
1 BBQ Chicken Taco
1 Burrito
1 Chile Relleno
1 Chimichanga
1 Enchilada
1 Shrimp Taco
1 Puffy Taco
1 Quesadilla
1 Sope
1 Taco
1 Taco Jalisco
1 Tamale
1 Tostada
16 oz Cheese Dip
16 oz Guacamole
16 oz Pico De Gallo
16 oz Salsa
32 oz Cheese Dip
32 oz Guacamole
32 oz Pico de Gallo
32 oz Salsa
4oz Sour Cream
8 oz Salsa
Avocado Side
Bacon Side
Black Beans Side
Cheese Dip Side
Chile Toreados
Chorizo Side
Crema Side
Guacamole Side
Lg Grilled Chicken
Lg Grilled Steak
Lg ground Beef Side
Lg shredded chkn side
Pico de Gallo Side
Refried Beans
Rice
Rice & Beans
Shredded Beef Side
Shrimp Side
Side Burrito Sauce
Side Cilantro
Side Crema Salad
Side Cucumber
Side Enchilada Sauce
Side Extra Salsa
Side Fries
Side Grilled Broccoli
Side Grilled Vegetables
Side Grilled Zucchini
Side Guacamole Salad
Side Habenero sauce
Side Hot/Picosa Sauce
Side Jalapeno Fresh
Side Jalapeno Pickled
Side Lettuce
Side Onion Grilled
Side Onion Raw
Side Queso Fresco
Side Salsa Verde
Side Shredded Cheese
Side Tomato
Side Tortillas Flour
Side Tortillas Maiz
Sm Gr Chicken
Sm Gr Steak
Sm Ground Beef Side
Sm Shredded Chkn Side
Extra Chips
Side Mac and cheese
1 Carolina Taco
1 Chicken Breast
Side Carnitas
Side Fruit
1 Mahi Mahi Taco
Adult Charge
Family Meals
Chicken Taco Bar
shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, choice of tortillas, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*
Beef Taco Bar
ground beef, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, choice of tortillas, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*
Mixed Beef/Chkn Taco Bar
mixture of shredded chicken and ground beef *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*
Chicken Family Fajitas Meal
grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, choice of tortillas, rice, beans, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*
Steak Family Fajitas Meal
grilled steak, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, choice of tortillas, rice and beans, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*
Mixed Chkn/Stk Family Fajitas Meal
mix of grilled chicken and steak, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*
4 ACPS Family Meal
A crowd favorite! Choice of 4 with chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Keep It Rio!
2213 Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310