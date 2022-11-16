Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina Oak Ridge

816 Reviews

$$

2213 Oak Ridge Rd

Oak Ridge, NC 27310

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Taco
ACP
Cheese Dip

Appetizers

Made to Order Guacamole

$11.99

fresh avocado, onion, tomato, cilantro, jalapeno, lime juice, and spices with chips

Bean Dip

$5.49

house queso dip with refried beans and chips

Cheese Dip

$5.49

house made with chips

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

creamy and fresh with chips

Rio Dip

$6.99

refried beans and beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo with chips

Queso Fundido

$8.99

chorizo mixed with cheese dip, with chips

Grande Nachos

$13.49

huge pate of corn tortillas topped with black beans, corn, chicken, ground beef, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese dip

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

four corn tortillas, two shredded chicken and two beef, rolled up and fried, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, and queso fresco drizzled with spicy mayo

Elote Corn Dip

$8.49

grilled corn, cheese dip, queso fresco, and pico de gallo served hot with chips

Big Cheese Dip

$7.99

8 oz of house made queso with chips

Nachos cheese

$5.95

fresh corn chips topped with cheese - build your nachos starts here!

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

1\2 Guacamole Fresco

$6.75

Soups & Salads

Caldo de Pollo

$6.99+

shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and pico de gallow in a chicken broth

Fajita Taco Salad

$11.49

crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak topped with lettuce, beans, sour cream, cheese, and tomato

Laguna Salad

$12.49

spring mix, tri peppers, red onion, jicama, pineapple, cilantro, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips and choice of chicken. steak, mahi. or shrimp, served with citrus vinaigrette

Taco Salad

$9.49

crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream

Ensalada Espanola

$11.49Out of stock

Rio Bowls

Rio Bowl

$13.49+

fresh spring mix, tomato, cucumber, rice, corn, black beans with choice of protein or grilled vegetables

ACP

ACP

$12.49

grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese sauce

ACP Diabla

$14.49

grilled steak and chorizo served over rice and covered in cheese sauce

ACP Hawaiiano

$13.49

grilled chicken, bacon, pineapple, served over rice and smothered in cheese

ACP Tejano

$15.49

grilled carne asada steak, chicken, and shrimp over rice and covered with cheese

Arroz Con Camaron

$15.49

grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and covered in cheese

Arroz el Cheech

$14.49

grilled chicken, zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato, mushrooms, and peppers over rice and smother with cheese

Arroz Jardin

$12.49

*veggie option* grilled zucchini, broccoli, tomato, bell peppers, and onions over rice and covered in cheese

Arroz Southwest

$13.49

grilled chicken, black beans, corn, and rice covered in cheese with a side of house hot sauce

Arroz Con Steak

$14.49

Tacos, Burritos, & Quesadillas

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$13.49

two tacos with flour tortillas filled with bbq chicken and topped with spicy mayo, lettuce, cabbage, and shredded cheese with beans and rice

Mahi Fish Tacos

$17.49

two tacos filled with seasoned grilled mahi mahi, red cabbage and our homemade special sauce with rice and beans

Pacifico Shrimp Tacos

$17.49

grilled shrimp, cabbage, pico de gallo, special sauce, queso fresco, and sliced avocado with rice and beans

Puffy Tacos

$12.49

one beef and one chicken puffy flour tortilla tacos topped with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, red cabbage, and tomato with rice and beans

Tacos Jalisco

$13.49

four tacos with choice of meat, topped with raw onions, cilantro, radish, and avocado (no sides)

Tacos Carolina

$13.49

two soft corn tacos filled with pork bbq and topped with fresh cilantro lime slaw and queso fresco with beans and rice

Burrito Deluxe

$13.49

three burritos (1 chicken, 1 beef, 1 bean) topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream (no sides)

Burrito Pacifico

$12.49

sweet and spicy chicken, rice, roasted corn, spring mix, and pico wrapped in a large flour tortilla and served with fries

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.49

burrito filled with carne asada, guacamole, and pico de gallo, with rice and beans

San Diego Burrito

$13.49

carne asada, refried beans, cheeese, and ancho mayonnaise rolled into a burrito with pico de gallo

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$12.49

stuffed with grilled chicken, onion, cheese, pineapple, and chipotle bbq sauce and served with rice and salad

Rio Quesadilla

$11.99

quesadilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, beef, carne asada, or shrimp with cheese, served with rice and beans, veggie option too!

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.49

grilled chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

Pollo Nayarit Fajitas

$17.49

two grilled chicken breasts with red, green, and yellow peppers, topped with bacon, bbq sauce, and cheese, rice, beans, salad and tortillas

Pollo Real Fajitas

$16.95

two grilled chicken breasts with red, green, and yellow peppers topped with bacon, cheese, and pineapple, rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.49

grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$16.49

grilled steak, peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Texas Fajitas

$18.49

grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Fajitas Mixed (chkn steak)

$16.49

grilled chicken and steak with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Vegan Fajitas

$14.49

grilled peppers, onions, tomatoes with rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Rio Kitchen Especiales

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$16.49

Camarones Diablo

$17.49

grilled shrimp tossed in a spicy tomato sauce with rice and beans

Carne Asada

$17.99

two flank steaks served with rice, beans, and mexican salad

Carnitas Dinner

$14.49

tender pork tips served as classic carnitas or chile verde style, rice beans, and salad

Chimichanga

$14.49

two flour tortillas stuffed with beef or chicken and deep fried, topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans

El Alambre

$14.49

chicken, steak, bacon, red, green, and yellow peppers, onions grilled and served with a side of rice and covered with cheese (no sides)

El Danni Boy

$18.49

steak, chicken, shrimp, and grilled onions simmered in a creamy chipotle sauce with rice and beans

El Jarocho

$17.49

grilled, seasoned mahi mahi served on a bed of rice topped with zucchini, red peppers, tomatoes, corn, and cheese sauce (no sides)

Enchiladas Primavera

$12.49

*veggie option* four enchiladas (1 mushroom, 1 spinach, 1 tri pepper, and 1 zucchini) topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, and pico de gallo (no sides)

Enchiladas Supreme

$13.49

four enchiladas (1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 bean, 1 cheese) topped with cheese lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream (no sides)

Hibachi Rio Style

$14.49

La Ballena

$17.49

shrimp and two fillets of fish grilled and place on a bed of rice and spinach covered in cheese sauce (no sides)

Mexican Cheesesteak

$12.49

two steak and cheese stuffed burritos with grilled onions, rice and beans

Pollo Con Broccoli

$13.49

two grilled chicken breast topped with broccoli and cheese sauce

Pollo Loco

$12.49

Shorty Chicken

$15.49

grilled chicken topped with chorizo and cheese sauce, rice and beans

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.49

shrimp in a tomato based broth with Mexican vegetables (no sides)

Sopes

$13.49

flat corn bread spread with a layer of refried beans, choice of meat, and topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$12.49

Combos

Pick 2 Combo

$12.49

pick two of your favorite items with rice and beans

Pick 3 Combo

$13.49

pick three of your favorite items with rice and beans

Veggie Combo

$10.49

Enchiladas Blancas

$10.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Xango

$6.99

Churros

$6.99

Express Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$9.95

taco, enchilada, choice of rice or beans

Special Lunch #1

$9.95

chile rellano, taco, beans, and salad

Special Lunch #2

$9.95

burrito, rice and beans

Special Lunch #3

$9.95

burrito, taco, rice

Special Lunch #4

$9.95

chile rellano, rice and beans

Special Lunch #5

$9.95

enchilada, rice and beans

Special Lunch #6

$9.95

taco, rice and beans

Special Lunch #7

$9.95

deep fried chicken or beef chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and rice

Special Lunch #8

$9.95

Cheese quesadilla, rice and salad Substitute rice or salad option below *Add Protien or Veggies for additional charge*

Kitchen Entrees

Lunch ACP

$12.95

grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese sauce

Lunch Arroz Con Camaron

$15.95

grilled shrimp and zucchini served over rice and covered in cheese

Lunch Arroz El Cheech

$14.95

grilled chicken with zucchini, broccoli, onions, tomato, mushrooms, bell peppers, and rice smothered in cheese

Lunch Arroz Tejano

$15.95

grilled carne asada steak, chicken, and shrimp served over rice and covered in cheese

Lunch Burrito Deluxe

$10.49

one burrito filled with chicken, served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, cheese and rice

Lunch Jumbo Burrito

$10.49

extra large burrito filled with beans, rice, and choice of beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and tomatoes

Lunch Smoked Chicken Burrito

$11.49

grilled chicken burrito covered in cheese sauce with rice and pico de gallo

Lunch Enchilada Special

$10.49

one chicken and one beef enchilada topped with lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and tomato served with rice

Lunch Fajitas

$9.49

a lunch sized portion of our steak or chicken fajitas with onions, peppers, and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, and salad, option for texas or shrimp

Lunch Grilled Fajita Quesadilla

$9.49

choice of steak or chicken with peppers, onions, and tomatoes served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomatoes

Lunch Nacho Fajitas

$9.49

choice of steak or chicken with grilled peppers, onions, and tomatoes on a bed of tortilla chips

Lunch Mahi Mahi Taco

$12.95

two fish tacos dressed with cabbage, pico de gallo, and special sauce, served with rice and beans

Lunch Jalisco Tacos

$11.49

two tacos with your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro, radishes, and avocado, served with rice and beans

Lunch Cali Burrito

$10.49

Lunch Carnitas

$12.49

lunch portion of our tender pork with choice of sauce, rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Carne Asada

$13.95

lunch portion of our flank steak with rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Arroz Con Steak

$13.49

grilled steak on top of rice and smothered with cheese

Lunch Veggie Fajitas

$10.95

grilled peppers, onions, tomato, with rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Pollo Loco

$10.49

Chorihuevos

$10.49

Lunch Mex Cheesteak

$10.49

Lunch Arroz Diabla

$13.49

Lunch ACP (Copy)

$12.95

grilled chicken served over rice and covered in cheese sauce

DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.95+

Diet Pepsi

$2.95+

Dr Pepper

$2.95+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95+

Mtn Dew

$2.95+

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.95+

Cheerwine

$2.95+

Pink Lemonade

$2.95+

Sierra Mist

$2.95+

Tamarindo

$3.25+

Pina

$3.25+

Horchatta

$3.25+

Jamaica

$3.25+

Sweet Tea

$2.95+

Unsweet Tea

$2.95+

Coffee

$2.95

Water

Virgin Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Strawberry Daquari

$5.00

Club Soda

$2.25

Milk

$2.50

Red Bull

$3.25

Kid's Menu

Choice of rice, beans, fries, or fruit.

Kid's Taco

$6.49

Kid's Burrito

$6.49

Kid's Enchilada

$6.49

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.49

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.49

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kid's Chicken & Rice Soup

$6.49

(no sides)

Kid's Ice Cream Sundae

$2.95

Kid's ACP

$6.49

Sides

1 BBQ Chicken Taco

$3.95

1 Burrito

$3.75

1 Chile Relleno

$3.75

1 Chimichanga

$3.75

1 Enchilada

$3.75

1 Shrimp Taco

$5.49

1 Puffy Taco

$3.95

1 Quesadilla

$4.25

1 Sope

$4.25

1 Taco

$3.75

1 Taco Jalisco

$4.25

1 Tamale

$3.25

1 Tostada

$3.75

16 oz Cheese Dip

$11.00

16 oz Guacamole

$11.00

16 oz Pico De Gallo

$11.00

16 oz Salsa

$8.99

32 oz Cheese Dip

$23.00

32 oz Guacamole

$23.00

32 oz Pico de Gallo

$23.00

32 oz Salsa

$11.00

4oz Sour Cream

$2.00

8 oz Salsa

$5.95

Avocado Side

$2.50

Bacon Side

$2.00

Black Beans Side

$2.95

Cheese Dip Side

$1.50

Chile Toreados

$1.95

Chorizo Side

$3.75

Crema Side

$1.00

Guacamole Side

$2.50

Lg Grilled Chicken

$7.95

Lg Grilled Steak

$8.95

Lg ground Beef Side

$7.25

Lg shredded chkn side

$6.95

Pico de Gallo Side

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.95

Rice

$2.95

Rice & Beans

$3.95

Shredded Beef Side

$5.99

Shrimp Side

$7.95

Side Burrito Sauce

$1.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Side Crema Salad

$3.95

Side Cucumber

$1.99

Side Enchilada Sauce

$1.00

Side Extra Salsa

$1.00

Side Fries

$3.45

Side Grilled Broccoli

$2.99

Side Grilled Vegetables

$3.95

Side Grilled Zucchini

$2.99

Side Guacamole Salad

$4.95

Side Habenero sauce

$1.00

Side Hot/Picosa Sauce

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Fresh

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Pickled

$1.00

Side Lettuce

$1.50

Side Onion Grilled

$1.50

Side Onion Raw

$1.00

Side Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side Salsa Verde

$1.00

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Tortillas Flour

$1.00

Side Tortillas Maiz

$1.00

Sm Gr Chicken

$5.45

Sm Gr Steak

$7.45

Sm Ground Beef Side

$5.25

Sm Shredded Chkn Side

$4.95

Extra Chips

$0.75

Side Mac and cheese

$3.45

1 Carolina Taco

$3.95

1 Chicken Breast

$4.25

Side Carnitas

$5.95

Side Fruit

$2.49

1 Mahi Mahi Taco

$5.49

Adult Charge

$2.00

Family Meals

-Feeds 4- No Substitutions- Comes with chips and salsa and large cheese dip! MAX 3 FAMILY MEALS PER ORDER ! Call if you need more than 3.

Chicken Taco Bar

$34.99

shredded chicken, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, choice of tortillas, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*

Beef Taco Bar

$34.99

ground beef, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, choice of tortillas, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*

Mixed Beef/Chkn Taco Bar

$34.99

mixture of shredded chicken and ground beef *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*

Chicken Family Fajitas Meal

$39.99

grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, choice of tortillas, rice, beans, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*

Steak Family Fajitas Meal

$39.99

grilled steak, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, choice of tortillas, rice and beans, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*

Mixed Chkn/Stk Family Fajitas Meal

$39.99

mix of grilled chicken and steak, grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, rice and beans, 8 oz cheese dip, chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*

4 ACPS Family Meal

$34.99

A crowd favorite! Choice of 4 with chips and salsa *MAX 3 family meals per order - please call if you need more*

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Keep It Rio!

Website

Location

2213 Oak Ridge Rd, Oak Ridge, NC 27310

Directions

Map
