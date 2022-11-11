Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina Friendly

174 Reviews

$$

6909 Downwind Rd

Greensboro, NC 27409

Popular Items

Arroz Con Pollo
Cheese Dip
Taco Salad

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$5.49

house queso dip with refried beans and chips

Carne Asada Fries

$11.99
Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$5.49

house made with chips

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.49

Elote Dip

$9.49

Grande Nachos

$13.49

Guacamole Dip

$7.99

creamy and fresh with chips

Made to Order Guacamole

$11.99

Nachos Con Queso

$5.49

Queso Fundido

$8.99

chorizo mixed with cheese dip, with chips

Rio Dip

$6.49

refried beans and beef topped with cheese dip and pico de gallo with chips

Spinach Dip

$7.49

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Big Cheese Dip

$8.99

Express Lunch

Speedy Gonzales

$7.99

taco, enchilada, choice of rice or beans

Special Lunch #1

$7.99

chile rellano, taco, beans, and salad

Special Lunch #2

$7.99

burrito, rice and beans

Special Lunch #3

$7.99

burrito, taco, rice

Special Lunch #4

$7.99

chile rellano, rice and beans

Special Lunch #5

$7.99

enchilada, rice and beans

Special Lunch #6

$7.99

taco, rice and beans

Special Lunch #7

$7.99

deep fried chicken or beef chimichanga served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and rice

Special Lunch #8

$7.99

*veggie or meat options* cheese quesadilla, rice and salad

Lunch Kitchen Entrees

Jumbo Burrito

$8.99

Lunch Fajitas

$9.49

Nachos Fajitas

$9.49

Grilled Fajita Quesadilla

$9.49

Smoked Chicken

$9.99

Enchilada Special

$9.49

Lunch Burrito Deluxe

$9.49

Mahi Mahi Taco Lunch

$9.49

Lunch Tacos (Jalisco Style)

$9.99

Other Lunch

Lunch Burrito California

$8.95

Lunch Carnitas

$8.95

lunch portion of our tender pork with choice of sauce, rice, beans, and salad

Lunch Carne Asada

$9.95

lunch portion of our flank steak with rice, beans, and salad

Kitchen Sink (Lavado de Cocina)

$8.29

Lunch Mexican Cheesesteak

$8.99

grilled chicken burrito covered in cheese sauce with rice and pico de gallo

Other Special Dishes

Camarones ala Diabla

$13.99

Fried Burritos

$9.95

Sunset Burrito

$9.99

Pollo Croqueta

$11.95

Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.95

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$8.95

China Mex

$9.95

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$15.99

grilled steak, peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.99

grilled chicken with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, and tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99

grilled shrimp, peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Texas Fajitas

$17.49

grilled steak, chicken and shrimp with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Fajitas Mixed (chkn steak)

$15.49

grilled chicken and steak with peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, beans, salad, tortillas

Vegan Fajitas

$13.99

Rio Bowls

Bowl Grilled Chicken

$11.49

Bowl Grilled Steak

$12.99

Bowl Grilled Shrimp

$16.99

Bowl Grilled Vegetables

$10.99

Bowl Carnitas

$11.99

Bowl Mahi

$15.49

Tacos, Burritos, & Quesadillas

BBQ Chicken Tacos

$13.49

Burrito Deluxe

$11.99

Burrito Pacifico

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Hawaiian Quesadilla

$12.49

Mahi Mahi Tacos Dinner

$17.49

Pacifico Shrimp Tacos

$17.49

Puffy Tacos

$11.99

Rio Quesadilla

$11.99

San Diego Burrito

$13.49

Tacos (Jalisco Style)

$13.49

Tacos Carolina

$12.49

Rio Kitchen Especiales

Boom Boom Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Carne Asada

$17.99

Carnitas Dinner

$14.49

El Alambre

$13.49

El Danni Boy

$18.49

El Jarocho

$17.99

Enchiladas Supreme

$12.49

Hibachi Rio Style

Mexican Cheesesteak

$12.49

Pollo Con Broccoli

$16.95

Shorty Chicken

$14.99

Sopes

$13.49

Traditional Chimichangas

$13.49

ACPs

Arroz Con Pollo

$11.49

Arroz Con Camaron

$14.49

Arroz Tejano

$15.49

Arroz Diabla

$13.49

Arroz El Cheech

$13.49

Arroz Hawaiiano

$13.49

Arroz Southwest

$13.49

Arroz Con Steak

$13.49

Arroz Jardin

$12.49

Wings

5 Wings

$13.99

10 Wings

$16.99

15 Wings

$20.99

20 Wings

$25.99

Soups & Salads

Taco Salad

$8.99

crispy flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese and sour cream

Fajita Taco Salad

$10.99

crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken or steak topped with lettuce, beans, sour cream, cheese, and tomato

Caldo de Pollo

$6.99+

shredded chicken with rice, avocado, and pico de gallow in a chicken broth

Laguna Salad

$11.95

spring mix, tri peppers, red onion, jicama, pineapple, cilantro, queso fresco, topped with crispy tortilla strips and choice of chicken. steak, mahi. or shrimp, served with citrus vinaigrette

Crema Salad

$3.29

Guacamole Salad

$5.29

Kid's Menu

Choice of rice, beans, fries, or fruit.

Kid's ACP

$6.49

Kid's Burrito

$6.49

Kid's Chicken & Rice Soup

$6.49

(no sides)

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$6.49

Kid's Enchilada

$6.49

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.49

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.49

Kid's Taco

$6.49

Kids Side Rice y 6 camerones (LONDON)

$9.95

Combos

Pick Two

$9.99

Pick Three

$10.99

Veggie Combos

$9.99

Sides

1 AC Steak Taco

$3.95

1 ACP Taco

$3.95

1 Burrito

$3.95

1 Chalupa

$3.95

1 Chile Relleno

$3.95

1 Chimichanga

$3.95

1 Enchilada

$3.49

1 Fish Taco

$5.99

1 Mahi Mahi Taco

$6.49

1 Sope ( 1 )

$4.99

1 Taco

$2.99

1 Taco Jalisco

$3.99

1 Tamale

$2.99

1 Tostada

$3.99

16 oz Cheese Dip

$11.00

16 oz Guacamole

$9.99

16 oz Pico De Gallo

$6.00

16 oz Salsa

$5.99

32 oz Cheese Dip

$23.00

32 oz Guacamole

$19.98

32 oz Pico de Gallo

$12.00

32 oz Salsa

$10.99

4oz Sour cream

$2.50

Avocado side

$3.50

Bacon side

$5.95

Black beans side

$2.95

Chiles Toreados (1)

$1.99

Chiles Toreados (3)

$3.50

Chorizo side

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.95

Ground Beef Side

$3.95

Refried Beans

$2.95

Rice

$2.95

Rice & Beans

$4.50

Rice & Black Beans

$4.50

Shredded Chicken Side

$3.95

Shrimp side (12 pieces)

$9.99

Side Fries

$3.25

Side grilled broccoli

$2.50

Side grilled vegetables

$4.95

Side grilled zucchini

$2.95

Side habenero sauce

$1.00

Side house hot sauce/picosa

$1.00

Side jalapeno fresh (2 oz)

$1.50

Side jalapeno pickled (2 oz)

$1.75

Side lettuce (small)

$1.99

Side onion grilled (2 oz)

$1.99

Side onion raw (2 oz)

$1.50

Side salsa verde

$1.00

Side shredded cheese (4 oz)

$2.95

Side tortillas flour

$1.50

Side tortillas maiz

$1.50

Steak Side

$9.99

Side of mushrooms (2oz)

$1.99

Split Plate

Salsa Sampler

$2.49

Tomato picado 2 oz

$1.25

1 Taco Supreme

$3.99

Desserts

Sopapillas

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Xango

$6.99

Churros

$6.99

SIDES

PLASTIC WARE

Chips & Salsa

$1.99

Chips (Small)

$1.25

Chips (Large)

$2.95

Salsa De Chips

$1.00+

Cheese Dip

$4.95+

Guacamole

$4.99+

Pico de Gallo

$2.25+

Hot Sauce

$2.00+

Soft Drink

Mexican Drink

$3.75+

Family Meals (to go only)

Chicken Taco Bar

$34.99

Beef Taco Bar

$34.99

Mix Chk/Beef Taco Bar

$34.99

Chicken Fajita Bar

$39.99

Steak Fajita Bar

$39.99

Mix Chk/Stk Fajita Bar

$39.99

4 ACPS Family Meal

$39.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tacos, Nachos & Cervezas, Keep It Rio!!!

Location

6909 Downwind Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409

Rio Grande Kitchen & Cantina image

