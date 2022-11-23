A map showing the location of Delicious BakeryView gallery

Delicious Bakery

1,293 Reviews

$$

3700 Lawndale Dr.

Greensboro, NC 27455

Order Again

BREAKFAST

CINNAMON ROLL

$2.75

STICKY BUN

$3.00

BLUEBERRY BISCUIT

$3.00

CHEDDAR CHIVE BISCUIT

$3.00

BUTTER AND JAM BISCUIT

$3.00Out of stock

SCONE

$2.25

BLUEBERRY CREAM CHEESE CROISSANT

$2.50

RASPBERRY CREAM CHEESE CROISSANT

$2.50

STRAWBERRY CREAM CHEESE CROISSANT

$2.50

TWICE BAKED ALMOND CROISSANT

$3.50

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$2.50

SPINACH FETA CROISSANT

$3.00

APPLE TURNOVER

$2.50

CHERRY TURNOVER

$2.50

CREAM CHEESE Croissant

$2.50

DANISH

$2.50

MUFFIN

$2.25

QUICHE

$6.00

POP TART

$3.00

DAY OLD PASTRIES

$1.00

9" quiche

$25.00

Bear Claw

$3.50

PASTRIES

CAKE POP

$2.00

CANNOLI

$1.25+

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES

$1.75

ECLAIRS

$3.25

PETIT FOURS

$2.50

PINEAPPLE UPSIDE DOWN CAKE

$4.00

TURKEY CAKE POP

$2.50

Parfait

$4.00

Cream Horn

$2.50

9" pineapple upside down cake

$25.00

BARS

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE BROWNIES

$2.50

TURTLE BROWNIES

$2.50

RED VELVET CHEESECAKE BARS

$2.50

MARBLE CHEESECAKE BARS

$2.50

PEANUT BUTTER BARS

$2.50

M&M BARS

$2.50

WHITE CHOCOLATE CRANBERRY BARS

$2.50

LEMON BARS

$2.50

MOUNDS BROWNIES

$2.50

KEY LIME BARS

$2.50

FIG BARS

$2.50

PECAN PIE BARS

$2.50

PEPPERMINT BROWNIES

$2.50

COOKIE DOUGH BROWNIES

$2.50

S'MORES BARS

$2.50

PUMPKIN SNICKERDOODLE BARS

$2.50

RAINBOW KRISPIE SQUARES

$2.50

BLONDIES

$2.50

RASPBERRY CRUMB

$2.50

COOKIES

DECORATED COOKIES

$3.00

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

MOLASSES COOKIE

$1.50

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$1.50

PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

MARY'S FAVORITE COOKIE

$1.50

LORI'S SPECIAL COOKIE

$1.50

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$1.50

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE WALNUT COOKIE

$1.50

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

$1.50

NO BAKE COOKIE

$1.50

TOFFEE COOKIE

$1.50

FLOURLESS COOKIE

$1.50

FRENCH MACARON

$1.75

OATMEAL CREAM PIE

$3.50

BLACK AND WHITE COOKIES

$2.50

LINZER COOKIES

$2.50

SOFT BAKED COOKIES

$2.25

COCONUT MACAROONS

$2.25

French mcarons

$1.75

CASE CUPCAKES

BEN'S CHOCOLATE

$2.75

BOSTON CREAM

$2.75

CARAMEL APPLE

$2.75

CARROT

$2.75

CHOCOLATE GANACHE

$2.75

COCONUT

$2.75

COOKIES AND CREAM

$2.75

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE

$2.75

DOUBLE DARK

$2.75

FOOTBALL CUPCAKES

$3.50

GLUTEN FREE CUPCAKE

$3.25

GREEN VELVET

$2.75

HUMMINGBIRD

$2.75

KEY LIME

$2.75

LEMON BLISS

$2.75

MOCHA BUTTERCREAM

$2.75

MOM'S CLASSIC

$2.75

ORANGE DREAM

$2.75

PEANUT BUTTER

$2.75

PEPPERMINT PATTY

$2.75

PINK LEMONADE

$2.75

PLAIN JOHN

$2.75

PUMPKIN

$2.75

RAINBOW CUPCAKES

$3.50

RASPBERRY BUTTERCREAM

$2.75

RED VELVET

$2.75

SALTED CARAMEL CRUNCH

$2.75

SPICE

$2.75

STRAWBERRY BUTTERCREAM

$2.75

YELLOW VANILLA BUTTERCREAM

$2.75

SLICES

APPLE CRUMB

$5.00

BANANA PUDDING

$5.00

BREAD PUDDING

$5.00

CAKE SLICE

$4.00

CHEESECAKE SLICE

$4.00

KEY LIME PIE SLICE

$3.00

LAST SLICE

$3.00

PUMPKIN CAKE ROLL SLICE

$3.50

SLICE OF THE DAY

$3.00

TIRAMISU

$5.00

PUMPKIN PIE SLICE

$3.00

CASE CAKES

CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE

$24.00+

BLACK AND WHITE

$24.00+

COOKIES AND CREAM

$24.00+

RED VELVET

$24.00+

HAWAIIAN

$24.00+

MOM'S CLASSIC

$24.00+

LEMON RASPBERRY

$24.00+

PLAIN JOHN

$24.00+

STRAWBERRY CREAM TORTE

$27.00+

MOCHA CAPPUCINO

$24.00+

RASPBERRY MINI CAKE

$12.00

CUPCAKE MINI CAKE

$12.00

BEN'S MINI CAKE

$10.00

BLACK AND WHITE MINI CAKE

$10.00

VANILLA BUTTERCREAM MINI CAKE

$10.00

White Raspberry

$24.00+

CHEESECAKES

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$45.00

PIES

PUMPKIN PIE

$16.00

SWEET POTATO PIE

$16.00

APPLE CRUMB PIE

$18.00

CHERRY CRUMB PIE

$18.00

BLUEBERRY CRUMB PIE

$18.00

APPLE LATTICE PIE

$20.00

CHERRY LATTICE PIE

$20.00

BLUEBERRY LATTICE PIE

$20.00

LEMON MERINGUE PIE

$18.00

KEY LIME PIE

$16.00

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$18.00

CHOCOLATE CREAM PIE

$18.00

COCONUT CREAM PIE

$18.00

BLACK BOTTOM BANANA CREAM PIE

$18.00

BOURBON PECAN PIE

$22.00

KENTUCKY DERBY PIE

$22.00

COCONUT CUSTARD PIE

$16.00

CHOCOLATE CHESS PIE

$16.00

BUTTERMILK CHESS PIE

$16.00

LARGE KEY LIME PIE

$35.00

PAN DESSERTS

WHOLE TIRAMISU

$45.00

WHOLE BREAD PUDDING

$45.00

WHOLE BANANA PUDDING

$45.00

WHOLE APPLE CRUMB

$45.00

HOLIDAYS

GINGERBREAD COOKIES

$3.50

YULE LOG

$35.00

KING CAKE

$25.00

COOKIE BOXES

$8.00

COOKIE DECORATING BOXES

$25.00

HEART MINI CAKES

$12.00

WHOLE PUMPKIN ROLL

$25.00

LARGE COOKIE TRAY

$65.00

SMALL COOKIE TRAY

$45.00

LARGE BAR TRAY

$65.00

SMALL BAR TRAY

$45.00

YEAST ROLLS

$5.00

CARAMEL APPLE SPICE CAKE

$30.00

COCOA BOMBS

$5.00

Single Sweetheart Box

$18.00

Sweetheart Box For 2

$30.00

Strawberry 6 Pac

$12.00

Dipping Box

$18.00

Cocoa Bomb 4-Pac

$18.00

V-day Cupcake 4 Ct Box

$12.00

WEDDINGS

WEDDING TASTING

$23.42

DELIVERY CHARGE

$40.00

MERCH

TSHIRTS

$20.00

GLITTER NUMBER CANDLES

$2.00

Short 24 Pack Candles

$5.00

Long 24 Pack MULTICOLOR CANDLES

$6.00

Single Candle/Matches

$0.25

Dog Treat

$1.50

Individually Boxed Cupcake

$0.50

COFFEES + TEAS

DRIP COFFEE

$1.75+

LATTE

$3.00+

CAPPUCINO

$3.00+

AMERICANO

$2.00+

CAFE AU LAIT

$2.25+

ESPRESSO

$1.50+

MOCHA

$3.50+

BREVE

$3.00+

SHOT IN THE DARK

$2.25+

ICED COFFEE

$2.00+

COLD BREW

$3.00+

SPICY CHAI

$3.00+

VANILLA CHAI

$3.00+

HOT TEA

$1.75+

ICED TEA

$0.00+

CIDER + CHOCOLATE

CARAMEL APPLE CIDER

$2.25+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.25+

MEXICAN HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.25+

SMOOTHIES + FRAPPES

FRAPPE

$3.75+

SMOOTHIE

$3.75+

BOTTLED DRINKS + MILK

BOTTLED SODA

$1.75

BOTTLED JUICE

$1.75

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

MILK

$1.50+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$1.75+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3700 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27455

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

