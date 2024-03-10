Greenfields Ny Deli & Bagels 2130 New Garden Road
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Greensboro's little taste of New York.
Location
2130 New Garden Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
GIA: Drink.Eat.Listen - 1941 New Garden Road
No Reviews
1941 New Garden Road Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Melt Kitchen & Bar - 1941 New Garden Road
No Reviews
1941 New Garden Road Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Big Burger Spot - BBS Battleground
No Reviews
3750 Battleground Ave Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greensboro
Clean Juice - Friendly Center (NC)
4.6 • 1,186
3334 W. Friendly Ave #117 Greensboro, NC 27410
View restaurant