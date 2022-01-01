Go
Butcher's Tale image

Butcher's Tale

Open today 5:30 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1121 hennepin avenue

Minneapolis, MN 55403

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 11:59 pm

Location

1121 hennepin avenue, Minneapolis MN 55403

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Brit's Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lakes & Legends Brewing

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Dancing Ganesha

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Eggy's Diner

No reviews yet

Don't be fooled by the name, Eggy’s is more than just breakfast (though it does have an extensive egg-centric menu). Modeled after the homey diners of the ‘60s, the menu is full of items designed to give a home-cooked feel. Think pancakes, grilled cheese sandwiches and burgers.

Butcher's Tale

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston